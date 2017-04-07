

David Keyton and Jan M. Olsen, The Associated Press





Stockholm police have raised the toll in the beer truck attack to 4 dead, 15 wounded.

The news comes as Swedish police launched a nationwide manhunt for the person or persons who drove a stolen beer truck down a pedestrian street in the Swedish capital and crashed it into a department store Friday afternoon.

Stockholm police say one person "that can have some kind of connection" to the attack has been arrested.

It's not clear if that person is the man in a police photo released earlier Friday, wearing a greenish hood at the top of an escalator.

Police are holding a news conference in 30 minutes on the case.

A timeline of the incident (all times local):

8:45 p.m.

The Stockholm County Council says three people have been killed and 15 wounded in the beer truck attack, nine of them seriously.

The Swedish daily Aftonbladet reported that a man with minor injuries had been arrested and has confessed to being behind the beer truck crash.

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven has described the crash as a terror attack.

------

8:40 p.m.

Sweden's national theatre, Dramaten, located a stone's throw from where a hijacked beer truck crashed into an upscale department store, has cancelled three plays Friday evening.

The theatre says on its web page that people who had bought tickets could either have refunds or change their dates to other shows or days.

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven has described the crash as a terror attack and says it killed at least two people.

------

8:20 p.m.

Danish Prime Minister Lars Loekke Rasmussen says the truck crash that killed at least two people in neighbouring Stockholm "is a cowardly attempt to subdue us and the peaceful way we live in Scandinavia."

Loekke Rasmussen says "it hurts deep inside my heart that our Swedish brothers have been exposed to a so abominable attack."

Latvia's Foreign Ministry "condemns in the strongest terms the terror attack."

------

8 p.m.

Swedish police have launched a nationwide manhunt for the person or persons who drove a stolen beer truck down a pedestrian street in Stockholm and crashed it into a department store.

Police released photos of a man wearing a greenish hood at the top of an escalator, believed to be somehow "connected to the event."

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven described the crash as a terror attack and said two people were killed.

Sweden's police chief Dan Eliasson said they have had no contact with "the person or persons" who drove the stolen truck but police started "a preliminary investigation of suspected terrorist crimes."

The head of Sweden's security agency, Anders Thornberg, said they are "conducting intensive intelligence work to identify the person or persons behind the attack."

------

7:30 p.m.

Swedish police say they are beginning a "preliminary investigation into suspected terrorist crimes" after a deadly truck crash in Stockholm.

The head of Sweden's security agency, Anders Thornberg, said agents are "conducting intensive intelligence work to identify the person or persons behind the attack."

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven described Friday's deadly truck attack in central Stockholm as a "terrorist attack." Police, however, say they have no details about the attacker or attackers and no one in custody.

No one has claimed responsibility for crashing a stolen beer truck into a major department store in the city. Lofven says two people have died in the attack. Swedish media are reporting more deaths but police won't confirm those reports.

------

6:50 p.m.

The mayor of London, where five people were killed in a vehicle and knife attack last month, says the British capital "stands united with Stockholm" after Friday's deadly truck crash.

Sadiq Khan says it appears Sweden has "seen a despicable act of terrorism aimed at harming innocent people and attacking our shared values of democracy, freedom, justice and tolerance."

He says Londoners know what it is to suffer from terrorism, and "we share a steely determination with the people of Stockholm that we will never allow terrorists to succeed."

Swedish police say several people were killed and injured after a stolen beer truck careened down a pedestrian street and into a department store.

------

6:10 p.m.

The foreign ministers of Germany and France are reacting with shock to the deadly truck attack in Stockholm.

Sigmar Gabriel and Jean-Marc Ayrault noted Sweden's efforts for human rights, peace and justice around the world.

In a joint statement Friday, they said that "this makes the shock about the pictures coming from the heart of Stockholm that much greater."

Both Germany and France experienced deadly truck attacks last year that were claimed by the Islamic State group.

Separately, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier expressed solidarity with the victims in Stockholm "and all people in Sweden."

------

6:05 p.m.

Paris' mayor says the Eiffel Tower will go black from midnight in homage to Stockholm after a truck ran into a crowd of people with deadly consequences.

Anne Hidalgo, in a communique Friday, expressed her "strong emotion" over "this new terrorist attack of immense cowardice."

Hidalgo also expressed solidarity with the victims and their loved ones, as well as with Stockholm Mayor Karin Wanngard, "in this particularly difficult ordeal."

Hidalgo is no stranger to bloodshed in her city, following attacks in 2015 on satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo in January and on various sites in November of the same year including at the Bataclan concert hall.

------

6 p.m.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a telegram of condolence to Sweden's monarch in the wake of the fatal truck crash in Stockholm that officials say was likely a terror attack.

"In our country, people know, and not by hearsay, about the atrocities of international terrorism. At this difficult time, Russians mourn together with the people of Sweden," Putin said in the message to King Carl XVI Gustaf that was published on the Kremlin website Friday.

A suicide bomb on a St. Petersburg subway train on Monday killed 13 passengers.

------

5:45 p.m.

Swedish police say they cannot say how many people were killed or injured when a truck ran into a crowd in downtown Stockholm, and they have not found the driver.

"We have no contact with the person or persons who drove the truck," Sweden's top police chief, Dan Eliasson, told a news conference.

"Right now we have no one arrested," said Jan Evensson of the Stockholm police who urged people not to drive into central Stockholm.

Sweden's security agency boss Anders Thornberg said the SAPO agency was working with the ordinary police in the case, adding "we worked on a simlar sceanario last week."

------

5:30 p.m.

------

5:30 p.m.

Swedish police say there are several dead and several injured after a truck ran into a crowd of people in downtown Stockholm.

In a statement Friday, they said that they cannot exclude this is an act of terror based on other events in Europe.

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, who was returning to Stockholm from central Sweden, said that everything indicates it was "a terror attack."

------

5 p.m.

Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf said in a brief statement that the Swedish royal family had noted the apparent attack in central Stockholm "with dismay" and sent condolences to the families of the victims and injured.

"We follow developments but as of now our thoughts go to the victims and their families," he said.

In neighbouring Finland, President Sauli Niinisto said he is shocked by the "maniac act of terror" in Stockholm.

"Every terror attack is to be equally condemned. But it touches us deeply when such an attack takes place in our Nordic neighbourhood," Niinisto said in a statement.

Finnish Foreign Minister Timo Soini described on Twitter the events in Stockholm as "a shocking incident" and the Helsinki police said separately that it will tighten security measures in the centre of the Finnish capital.

------

4:55 p.m.

Top European Union officials have expressed their condolences to the families of victims of the truck crash at a Stockholm department store and praised the courage of first responders.

EU Council President Donald Tusk said in a tweet Friday that "my heart is in Stockholm this afternoon. My thoughts are with the victims and their families and friends of today's terrible attack."

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said that "one of Europe's most vibrant and colorful cities appears to have been struck by those wishing it - and our very way of life - harm."

Juncker said "an attack on any of our (EU) member states is an attack on us all" and that Sweden can count on EU help.

------

4:50 p.m.

Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman says the German government's "thoughts are with the people in Stockholm, the injured, the relatives, first responders and police" after a truck crashed into a department store, killing several people.

Steffen Seibert said Friday on Twitter following the apparent attack in Sweden: "We stand together against terror."

Germany experienced a truck attack on a busy Berlin Christmas market in December, in which 12 people were killed.

The attacker, a 24-year-old Tunisian, was shot dead in Italy days later.

------

------

------

------

------

4:20 p.m.

Photos at the scene in downtown Stockholm show that the truck which crashed into a major department store, killing several people, is a large beer truck.

The Aftonbladet daily says Swedish beermaker Spendrups said its truck had been carjacked earlier Friday. Photos showed the beer truck sticking out of the Ahlens department store.

Swedish broadcaster SVT said shots were fired at the scene, though it wasn't clear who fired them.

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven says the truck crash "is an act of terror" that has killed at least two people. He says one person has been arrested in the attack.

Swedish media report that up to five people have been killed, and Sweden's intelligence agency says many people have been injured in the crash.

------

4:10 p.m.

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven says everything indicates that a truck which has crashed into a major department store in downtown Stockholm is "a terror attack."

Lofven says at least two people have been killed in the attack Friday afternoon on the Ahlens store.

Broadcaster SVT says at least five people have been killed in the attack but police could not immediately confirm that. Swedish radio says at least three people have died.

The Aftonbladet daily says Swedish beermaker Spendrups said its truck had been carjacked earlier Friday.

The most recent attack in Stockholm was on Dec. 11, 2010, when an Iraqi-born Swede, Taimour Abdulwahab al-Abdaly, detonated two devices, including one that killed him, in central Stockholm.

------

4:00 p.m.

Swedish radio says a truck has crashed into an upscale department store in central Stockholm, killing at least three people.

Swedish police are urging people to avoid central Stockholm around the downtown Sergels Torg square, and Swedish news agency TT says subway traffic has been shut down in the area.

Broadcaster SVT says at least five have been killed but police could not immediately confirm.

Sweden's Intelligence Agency says on its web page that there is "a large number of injured" in the truck crash.

------

3:40 p.m.

Pictures published by Swedish tabloid Aftonbladet show that a truck has ploughed into the upscale Ahlens department store in the Swedish capital of Stockholm. Swedish radio says Friday that three people have been killed in the crash and Swedish broadcaster SVT says shots have been fired.

People in the area are fleeing the scene.

Witness Jan Granroth told Aftonbladet, another daily that "we stood inside a shoe store and heard something ... and then people started to scream." He says "I looked out of the store and saw a big truck."

The store is part of a Sweden-wide chain. The building includes several stores at the street level.

------

3:10 p.m.

Swedish media say a truck has crashed into a department store in central Stockholm, killing three people.

Swedish radio says Friday that three people have been killed in the crash and Swedish broadcaster SVT says shots have been fired. People in the area are fleeing the scene.

The Swedish news agency TT says several people have been rushed away in ambulances, and live television footage showed smoke coming out of the department store that the truck smashed into.

Swedish police said say they have received calls about a person who has injured others driving a vehicle on the central Stockholm street of Drottninggatan. Police spokeswoman Towe Hagg says people have been injured but she would not confirm the deaths.

Social media posts from witnesses on the ground in Stockholm

Something's happening on Drottninggatan and around Stockholm. pic.twitter.com/YPbrZSe5Mb — Johnny Chadda (@johnnychadda) April 7, 2017