

Christopher Torchia and Farai Mutsaka, The Associated Press





Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe has baffled the country by ending his address on national television without announcing his resignation.

The ruling party's Central Committee just hours earlier told him to resign as president by noon Monday or face impeachment proceedings the following day.

Zimbabweans gathered in expectation of a celebration. Instead, Mugabe appeared to hint at challenging the ruling party, which has expelled him as its leader, by trying to stay on.

Mugabe made a reference to presiding over a party congress next month. "The congress is due in a few weeks from now. I will preside over its processes, which must not be possessed by any acts calculated to undermine it or compromise the outcomes in the eyes of the public."

Officials close to the talks between Mugabe and the military had said Mugabe was resigning.