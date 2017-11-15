

Jeff Lagerquist, CTVNews.ca Staff





Cards Against Humanity is taking aim at U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

The provocative Mad Lib-style party game has never shied away from controversy with its humorously offensive responses to overtly raunchy premises.

Now, the company has announced the purchase of a plot of vacant land on the border and the retention of a law firm specializing in eminent domain -- the legal mechanism for governments to convert private property to public use.

The goal, according to a website advertising a sold-out US$15 holiday promotion, which includes a map of the land, is to make it as time-consuming and expensive as possible for the Trump administration to move forward with construction.

“Donald Trump is a preposterous golem who is afraid of Mexicans. He is so afraid that he wants to build a twenty-billion dollar wall that everyone knows will accomplish nothing,” the website states. “On Day 1, all Cards Against Humanity Saves America recipients will get an illustrated map of the land, a certificate of our promise to fight the wall, some new cards, and a few other surprises.”

U.S. officials are currently evaluating border wall prototypes near San Diego. Funding for the project has not yet been approved by Congress.

