War memorial in Montreal vandalized on Remembrance Day
A war memorial monument in Beaudet Park was struck by vandals on the morning of Remembrance Day. (Photo: CTV Montreal)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Saturday, November 11, 2017 12:37PM EST
Police in Montreal are investigating after a memorial honouring Canada’s fallen soldiers was defaced on Remembrance Day.
The red, spray-painted vandalism is translated from French to read “F--k war” and “F--k the army.”
The messages were found in Beaudet Park in the St-Laurent neighborhood of Montreal on Saturday morning, before the Remembrance Day ceremony.
City workers cleaned the vandalism in time for the procession to begin as scheduled.
The same monument was vandalized in 2010.
