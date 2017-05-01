Turbulence injures 27 on Aeroflot flight to Bangkok
Published Monday, May 1, 2017 8:38AM EDT
BANGKOK -- Twenty-seven people have been injured, several with suspected spinal damage, after an Aeroflot Boeing 777-300 on which they were travelling from Moscow to Bangkok hit strong turbulence.
The Russian Embassy in Bangkok said in a statement that Flight SU270 hit an air pocket Monday on its approach to Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport, and that those injured had not been wearing seat belts.
A Russian diplomat who asked to be identified as the embassy duty officer said 15 remained hospitalized, but none had life-threatening injuries. According to a list issued by the embassy, all of the injured were all Russians ranging in age from about one to 69, except for three Thais.
