Tembec reports second-quarter profit up from year ago ahead of takeover vote
Tembec softwood lumber plant in operation on Nov 13, 2008 in Senneterre Que. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, July 26, 2017 9:25AM EDT
MONTREAL -- Tembec Inc.(TSX:TMB) says it earned $17 million in its latest quarter, up from $9 million in the same quarter a year ago.
The forestry company says the profit for the quarter ended June 24 amounted to 17 cents per share compared with a profit of nine cents per share in the same period last year.
Consolidated sales for the three-month period totalled $419 million, up from $376 million.
Tembec shareholders are expected to vote Thursday on a friendly takeover offer for the company by Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.
The U.S. company raised its offer on Sunday in order to win support of two of Tembec's largest shareholders who threatened to vote against the agreement.
Oaktree Capital Management LP and Restructuring Capital Associates LP had raised concerns the offer was too low, but agreed to support the deal after the offer was raised.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Loblaw expects higher minimum wage rules and Quebec changes will hurt profits
- Toronto courier company offers work, support to those with developmental disabilities
- Should landlords be able to ban smoking, growing pot in apartments?
- EU court says deal cannot be concluded as is; Canada passenger data sharing breaches privacy
- Cineplex signs partnership with Topgolf, plans to open multiple venues in Canada