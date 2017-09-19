Ford cutting North American production as demand for new vehicles slips
The Ford logo is seen on cars for sale at a Ford dealership, July 1, 2012. (AP / Seth Perlman)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, September 19, 2017 4:51PM EDT
DETROIT -- Ford Motor Co. is cutting production at five North American assembly plants through the rest of this year as U.S. demand for new vehicles slips due to lower gas prices.
Ford plans a three-week shutdown at its Cuautitlan, Mexico, plant, which makes the Fiesta subcompact, and a two-week shutdown at its Hermosillo, Mexico, plant, which makes the Fusion and Lincoln MKZ sedans.
In the U.S., Ford plans a two-week shutdown at its Flat Rock plant, which makes the Mustang and Lincoln Continental, and a one-week shutdown at its Michigan Assembly Plant, which makes the Focus and C-Max small cars. It will also idle Transit van production at its Kansas City, Missouri, plant for two weeks.
Ford's U.S. sales dropped 4 per cent through August compared to the same period a year ago. Total industry sales were down 3 per cent.
