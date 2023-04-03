Zelenskyy to visit Warsaw to meet with Poles, Ukrainians

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

5 things to know for Monday, April 3, 2023

A Canadian's going to the moon, cases of homicide against women and girls are on the rise, and the justification for invoking the Emergencies Act will be tested in court. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social