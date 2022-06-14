Yellowstone flooding forces 10,000 to leave national park
More than 10,000 visitors were ordered out of Yellowstone as unprecedented flooding tore through the northern half of the nation's oldest national park, washing out bridges and roads and sweeping an employee bunkhouse miles downstream, officials said Tuesday. Remarkably, no one was reported injured or killed.
The only visitors left in the massive park straddling three states were a dozen campers still making their way out of the backcountry.
Yellowstone, which celebrates its 150th anniversary this year, could remain closed as long as a week, and northern entrances may not reopen this summer, Supt. Cam Sholly said.
"The water is still raging," said Sholly, who said more wet weather was forecast this weekend that could cause additional flooding.
The flooding hit historic levels in the Yellowstone River after days of rain and rapid snowmelt and wrought havoc across parts of southern Montana and northern Wyoming, where it washed away cabins, swamped small towns, knocked out power and flooded homes. It hit the park just as a summer tourist season that draws millions of visitors was ramping up.
Instead of marveling at grizzlies and bison, burbling thermal pools and the regular blast of Old Faithful's geyser, tourists found themselves witnessing nature at its most unpredictable as the Yellowstone River crested in a chocolate brown torrent that washed away anything in its path.
"It is just the scariest river ever," Kate Gomez of Santa Fe, N.M., said Tuesday. "Anything that falls into that river is gone."
Waters were only starting to recede Tuesday, and the full extent of the destruction wasn't yet known.
Sholly said the backpackers who remained in the park had been contacted. Crews were prepared to evacuate them by helicopter, but that hasn't been needed, he said.
Sholly added he didn't believe the park had ever shut down from flooding.
Gomez and her husband were among hundreds of tourists stuck in Gardiner, Mont., a town of about 800 residents at the park's north entrance. The town was cut off for more than a day until Tuesday afternoon, when crews reopened part of a washed away two-lane road.
While the flooding can't directly be attributed to climate change, it came as the Midwest and East Coast sizzle from a heat wave and other parts of the West burn from an early wildfire season amid a persistent drought that has increased the frequency and intensity of fires that are having broader impacts. Smoke from a fire in the mountains of Flagstaff, Ariz., could be seen in Colorado.
Rick Thoman, a climate specialist at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, said a warming environment makes extreme weather events more likely than they would have been "without the warming that human activity has caused."
"Will Yellowstone have a repeat of this in five or even 50 years? Maybe not, but somewhere will have something equivalent or even more extreme," he said.
Heavy rain on top of melting mountain snow pushed the Yellowstone, Stillwater and Clarks Fork rivers to record levels Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
Officials in Yellowstone and in several southern Montana counties were assessing damage from the storms, which also triggered mudslides and rockslides. Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte declared a statewide disaster.
Some of the worst damage happened in the northern part of the park and Yellowstone's gateway communities in southern Montana. National Park Service photos of northern Yellowstone showed a mudslide, washed out bridges and roads undercut by churning floodwaters of the Gardner and Lamar rivers.
In Red Lodge, Mont., a town of 2,100 that's a popular jumping-off point for a scenic, winding route into the Yellowstone, a creek running through town jumped its banks and swamped the main thoroughfare, leaving trout swimming in the street a day later under sunny skies.
Residents described a harrowing scene where the water went from a trickle to a torrent over just a few hours.
The water toppled telephone poles, knocked over fences and carved deep fissures in the ground through a neighbourhood of hundreds of houses. The power was knocked out but restored by Tuesday, though there was still no running water in affected neighbourhood.
Heidi Hoffman left early Monday to buy a sump pump in Billings, but by the time she returned her basement was full of water.
"We lost all our belongings in the basement," Hoffman said as the pump removed a steady stream of water into her muddy backyard. "Yearbooks, pictures, clothes, furniture. Were going to be cleaning up for a long time."
On Monday, Yellowstone officials evacuated the northern part of the park, where roads may remain impassable for a substantial length of time, Sholly said in a statement. But the flooding affected the rest of the park, too, with park officials warning of yet higher flooding and potential problems with water supplies and wastewater systems at developed areas.
The rains hit just as area hotels have filled up in recent weeks with summer tourists. More than 4 million visitors were tallied by the park last year. The wave of tourists doesn't abate until fall, and June is typically one of Yellowstone's busiest months.
It was unclear how many visitors to the region remained stranded, or how many people who live outside the park were rescued and evacuated.
Mark Taylor, owner and chief pilot of Rocky Mountain Rotors, said his company had airlifted about 40 paying customers over the past two days from Gardiner, including two women who were "very pregnant."
Taylor spoke as he ferried a family of four adults from Texas, who wanted to do some more sightseeing before heading home.
"I imagine they're going to rent a car and they're going to go check out some other parts of Montana -- somewhere drier," he said.
At a cabin in Gardiner, Parker Manning of Terre Haute, Indiana, got an up-close view of the roiling Yellowstone River floodwaters just outside his door. Entire trees and even a lone kayaker floated by.
In early evening, he shot video as the waters ate away at the opposite bank where a large brown house that had been home to park employees, who had evacuated, was precariously perched.
In a large cracking sound heard over the river's roar, the house tipped into the waters and was pulled into the current. Sholly said it floated 5 miles (8 kilometres) before sinking.
In south-central Montana, flooding on the Stillwater River stranded 68 people at a campground. Stillwater County Emergency Services agencies and Stillwater Mine crews rescued people Monday from the Woodbine Campground by raft. Some roads in the area were closed and residents were evacuated.
The sheriff's office said it would assess damage when waters receded.
The towns of Cooke City and Silvergate, just east of the park, were also isolated by floodwaters.
In Livingston, residents in low-lying neighbourhoods were told to leave and the city's hospital was evacuated as a precaution after its driveway flooded.
Officials in Park County, which includes Gardiner and Cooke City, said extensive flooding throughout the county had made drinking water unsafe in many areas.
The Montana National Guard said Monday it sent two helicopters to southern Montana to help with the evacuations.
In the hamlet of Nye, at least four cabins washed into the Stillwater River, said Shelley Blazina, including one she owned.
"It was my sanctuary," she said Tuesday. "Yesterday I was in shock. Today I'm just in intense sadness."
The Yellowstone River at Corwin Springs crested at 13.88 feet (4.2 metres) Monday, higher than the previous record of 11.5 feet (3.5 metres) set in 1918, according the the National Weather Service.
Yellowstone got 2.5 inches (6 centimetres) of rain Saturday, Sunday and into Monday. The Beartooth Mountains northeast of Yellowstone got as much as 4 inches (10 centimetres), according to the National Weather Service.
------
Whitehurst reported from Salt Lake City. Associated Press writers Amy Beth Hanson in Helena, Becky Bohrer in Juneau, Alaska, R.J. Rico in Atlanta, and Brian Melley in Los Angeles contributed to this report.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Governor General, entourage amass $100K in-flight catering bill during trip to Middle East
Governor General Mary Simon and her guests racked up a nearly $100,000 catering bill during their flights to and from the Middle East from March 16 to 24.
Canada dropping vaccine mandate for domestic and outbound international travel as of June 20
The Canadian government is dropping the requirement that domestic and outbound international travellers be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, effective June 20. However, all re-entry requirements will remain in effect, and all passengers will continue to have to wear face masks.
Canada's COVID-19 travel restrictions: What's changing and what stays in place
Amid mounting pressure on the Canadian government to address long delays and wait times at airports, federal ministers announced on Tuesday that the government will be lifting vaccine requirements for domestic and outbound international travellers. CTVNews.ca has a guide to the current COVID-19 rules around travel as well as what's changing.
Two Air Canada planes came at risk of colliding while taking off on same runway in Toronto
Two Air Canada planes missed colliding at Toronto Pearson after the flight crew of a Boeing 777 and air traffic control missed a radio call saying another plane was still on the runway, a new report says.
Ottawa lifts COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal, transport workers
The federal government is lifting the COVID-19 vaccine requirements for federal public servants and transportation workers, on the same day it released details about dropping the mandate for domestic and outgoing travel.
OPINION | Don Martin: The fall of Justin Trudeau has begun
'After a weeks-long survey of just about everyone I've met ... the overall judgment on Justin Trudeau is one of being a political write-off,' writes Don Martin in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca. 'He’s too woke, too precious, preachy in tone, exceedingly smug, lacking in leadership, fading in celebrity, slow to act, short-sighted in vision and generally getting more irritating with every breathlessly whispered public pronouncement,' Martin writes.
Russia lowers gas flows to Europe with part stuck in Canada
Russian natural gas deliveries through a key pipeline to Europe will drop by around 40% this year, state-controlled energy giant Gazprom said Tuesday, after Canadian sanctions over the war in Ukraine prevented German partner Siemens Energy from delivering overhauled equipment.
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine may pose higher heart inflammation risk: CDC
Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine may pose a higher risk of heart inflammation in some age groups than Pfizer-BioNTech's shot, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Tuesday, citing recent data.
OPINION | Tom Mulcair: Recent Liberal decisions point to a whole-of-government incompetence
Canadians, including many Liberals, have been witnessing and lamenting months of abject failure in the most basic administrative and decision-making processes in government, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
Canada
-
Canada's COVID-19 travel restrictions: What's changing and what stays in place
Amid mounting pressure on the Canadian government to address long delays and wait times at airports, federal ministers announced on Tuesday that the government will be lifting vaccine requirements for domestic and outbound international travellers. CTVNews.ca has a guide to the current COVID-19 rules around travel as well as what's changing.
-
Montreal woman raising concerns about hotel accessibility after 'devastating' experience at downtown hotel
A Montreal woman is speaking out after her convocation was nearly ruined because of the lack of accessibility at a downtown hotel.
-
Toronto Police Service braces members for 'difficult' week ahead of report on race-based data collection: memo
The Toronto Police Service is bracing its members for a ‘difficult’ week ahead as it prepares to release the results Wednesday of a report focused on race-based data related to use of force and strip searches.
-
Two Air Canada planes came at risk of colliding while taking off on same runway in Toronto
Two Air Canada planes missed colliding at Toronto Pearson after the flight crew of a Boeing 777 and air traffic control missed a radio call saying another plane was still on the runway, a new report says.
-
Canada dropping vaccine mandate for domestic and outbound international travel as of June 20
The Canadian government is dropping the requirement that domestic and outbound international travellers be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, effective June 20. However, all re-entry requirements will remain in effect, and all passengers will continue to have to wear face masks.
-
Canadian drug prices: New regulations could save billions of dollars
New drug price regulations set to come into effect next month could lower spending on patented drugs by about seven per cent over the long term and save billions of dollars, the parliamentary budget officer reported Tuesday.
World
-
Russians control 80 per cent of key Ukraine city, cut escape routes
Russian troops control about 80 per cent of the fiercely contested eastern city of Sievierodonetsk and have destroyed all three bridges leading out of it but Ukrainians were still trying to evacuate the wounded, a regional official said Tuesday.
-
Pope blasts Russian 'cruelty,' lauds Ukrainian 'heroism'
Pope Francis has blasted the 'ferocity and cruelty' of Russian troops in Ukraine while praising the 'heroism' and 'courage' of Ukrainians to defend their land.
-
Thieves make off with 20 freight containers at Mexican port
Thieves broke into a freight storage area at the Pacific coast seaport of Manzanillo and stole 20 freight containers loaded with partly refined gold and silver ore and television sets, the Mexican Employers Federation said Monday.
-
Northern Arizona watches winds as Western wildfires blaze
The northern Arizona city of Flagstaff is synonymous with mountains -- lush with ponderosa pines, meadows and hiking trails that are a respite from the desert heat farther south.
-
Jan. 6 witness: Trump 'detached from reality' over election
Donald Trump's closest campaign advisers, top government officials and even his family were dismantling his false claims of 2020 election fraud ahead of Jan. 6, but the defeated president was becoming 'detached from reality' and clinging to outlandish theories to stay in power, the committee investigating the Capitol attack was told Monday.
-
N. Korea spent as much as US$642 million on nukes in 2021, report estimates
North Korea may have spent as much as US$642 million on its nuclear program last year, according to anti-nuclear activists, as the impoverished country appears ready to test a new weapon despite battling a COVID-19 outbreak and economic crisis.
Politics
-
Canada dropping vaccine mandate for domestic and outbound international travel as of June 20
The Canadian government is dropping the requirement that domestic and outbound international travellers be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, effective June 20. However, all re-entry requirements will remain in effect, and all passengers will continue to have to wear face masks.
-
Trudeau says Canadian attendance at Russian embassy event 'absolutely unacceptable'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says it was 'absolutely unacceptable' that any Canadian representative attended a Russia Day party at the Russian embassy in Ottawa, adding that it never should have happened.
-
Governor General, entourage amass $100K in-flight catering bill during trip to Middle East
Governor General Mary Simon and her guests racked up a nearly $100,000 catering bill during their flights to and from the Middle East from March 16 to 24.
Health
-
High school students across Canada to be trained on how to administer naloxone
Hundreds of thousands of high school students in Canada will be given training on how to respond to someone overdosing on opioids, including on how to administer naloxone -- a drug used to reverse the effects of overdoses.
-
Amylyx gets first approval for ALS drug from Canada
Canada has approved Amylyx Pharmaceuticals' treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a neurodegenerative disease, the drugmaker said on Monday, the first such approval for the oral drug.
-
Prenatal COVID exposure affects babies' motor skills, speech, studies find
Infants born to those who tested positive for COVID-19 during pregnancy may have neurodevelopmental issues after birth, according to preliminary findings from two separate studies out of the U.S. and Spain.
Sci-Tech
-
June's strawberry moon will light up the sky this week
June's full moon, the strawberry moon, will illuminate the sky this week.
-
'Crabby crows' dive bombing locals to protect their young, B.C. animal specialist says
Spring to early summer is crow-nesting season and with crows protecting their young, there's an increased risk of dive bombings.
-
Sacrificial altar among 13,000 relics unearthed at Sanxingdui archeological site in China
A turtleshell-shaped box and a sacrificial altar are among a treasure trove of 13,000 relics dating back over 3,000 years discovered by archeologists in southwest China.
Entertainment
-
BTS will take a break to pursue solo projects
BTS will be pressing pause to pursue solo projects, the K-Pop group announced Tuesday.
-
Philip Baker Hall, of 'Hard Eight,' 'Seinfeld,' dies at 90
Philip Baker Hall, the prolific character actor of film and theater who starred in Paul Thomas Anderson's first movies and who memorably hunted down a long-overdue library book in “Seinfeld,” has died. He was 90.
-
Amber Heard says she stands by 'every word' of her testimony
Amber Heard says she stands by the testimony she gave during a contentious six-week libel trial against former husband Johnny Depp, saying she has 'always told the truth.'
Business
-
Russia lowers gas flows to Europe with part stuck in Canada
Russian natural gas deliveries through a key pipeline to Europe will drop by around 40% this year, state-controlled energy giant Gazprom said Tuesday, after Canadian sanctions over the war in Ukraine prevented German partner Siemens Energy from delivering overhauled equipment.
-
S&P/TSX composite falls more into correction ahead of expected large U.S. rate hike
Canada's main stock index moved further into correction territory Tuesday amid growing expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve is on the cusp of announcing its largest interest rate hike in nearly three decades.
-
Travel, aviation industry leaders applaud lifting of vaccine mandates
Leaders from the travel and aviation industries are welcoming the federal government's further easing of COVID-19 travel restrictions after it announced on Tuesday that vaccine mandates are being lifted for air travellers and federally-regulated transportation workers.
Lifestyle
-
Is smart furniture the new trend? Expert says it's too early to tell
Stay-at-home measures previously put in place as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic have made it more important for families to have space to both live and work while at home. One expert in the smart home industry points to the advantages of smart furniture in making this a reality.
-
Here's what it might be like to travel on a double decker airplane seat
Flying economy for any extended period of time is an experience usually endured rather than enjoyed, but one airplane seat designer reckons his design could revolutionize budget travel.
-
No bartender required: Premixed Jack and Coke going on sale
Coca-Cola Co. is partnering with Brown-Forman Corp., the maker of Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey, to sell premixed cocktails. The canned Jack and Coke will be sold globally after a launch in Mexico late this year. A zero-sugar version will also be available.
Sports
-
Canada claims gold in U18 women's hockey by beating U.S. 3-2
It had the makings of an early blowout, but the United States made adjustments on the fly Monday night and turned the gold-medal final at the under-18 women's world hockey championship into a real thriller.
-
Honduras trips Canada 2-1 in CONCACAF Nations League play
Canada controlled the ball 62 per cent of the night Tuesday but had trouble scoring on the rain-soaked pitch, while the Honduras made the best of their limited opportunities in defeating the visitors 2-1 in CONCACAF Nations League play at Estadio Olimpico.
-
Australia edges Peru on penalties to qualify for World Cup
Australia qualified for a fifth straight World Cup after a 5-4 penalty shootout win over Peru in their intercontinental playoff on Monday.
Autos
-
Rising rates and new surcharges: How high gas prices are affecting cabs and ride share
As fuel prices set new record highs this weekend, taxi and ride share drivers have seen their fares rise as well in recent months as boards and companies approve increased rates and add temporary surcharges.
-
Lewis Hamilton struggling with bad back a week before Montreal Grand Prix
Formula One superstar Lewis Hamilton is struggling with a back injury a week before the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal. The seven-time world champion said he was 'praying' for Sunday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku to end, and was clutching his back as he gingerly climbed out of his Mercedes after finishing fourth.
-
ANALYSIS
ANALYSIS | Apple's latest frontier is to power the dashboard of your next car
Apple Inc wants to power the dashboard of your next car, but first it must convince automakers they will not end up surrendering future profits to the iPhone company like the makers of flip-phone handsets.