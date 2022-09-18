World leaders head to London for Queen Elizabeth II funeral

World leaders head to London for Queen Elizabeth II funeral

Thousands of police, hundreds of troops and an army of officials made final preparations Sunday for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II -- a spectacular display of national mourning that will also be the biggest gathering of world leaders for years. Dignitaries are arriving in London for the funeral, to which around 500 royals, heads of state and heads of government from around the globe have been invited.

The King's Body Guard, formed of Gentlemen at Arms, Yeomen of the Guard and Scots Guards, change guard duties around the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, Lying in State inside Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, in London on Sept. 18, 2022, ahead of her funeral on Monday. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, pool)

Pelosi condemns Azerbaijan's attacks on Armenia

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday strongly condemned what she said were 'illegal' border attacks by Azerbaijan on Armenia, using a visit to the Russian ally to pledge American support for its sovereignty.

  • Facts and figures about Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

    Events surrounding Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral on Monday cap 10 days of national mourning and are expected to be watched by hundreds of thousands of people packed onto the streets of London and millions around the world. Those are just a few of the staggering array of numbers generated by the death of the 96-year-old monarch after a 70-year-reign.

