Nassau resident Chella Phillips took 97 dogs into her home in the Bahamas as Hurricane Dorian raged through the region.

“97 dogs are inside my house and 79 of them are in my bedroom,” Phillips wrote on Facebook Sunday. “We have barricaded the refuge and nobody is outside.”

Phillips went on to write that although the dogs were “terrified,” she was playing music throughout the house to calm them and had the air conditioning on to keep the dogs cool.

Phillips moved to the Bahamas more than a decade ago. She opened a five-acre dog shelter called the Voiceless Dogs of Nassau, Bahamas, four years ago – and estimates that she has cared for nearly 1,000 dogs since then.

At least five deaths have been attributed to Hurricane Dorian so far, as the now Category 2 storm moves towards the U.S. coast.