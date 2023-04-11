What we know about victims of the Louisville bank shooting

What we know about victims of the Louisville bank shooting

Tributes were growing Monday for the five people slain in a shooting at a Louisville bank, with friends sharing details of their lives and mourners gathering at vigils. Details were also emerging about some of the wounded, including a rookie officer who was just recently sworn in.

