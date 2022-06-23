What the U.S. Supreme Court's new gun rights ruling means
What the U.S. Supreme Court's new gun rights ruling means
Justice Clarence Thomas opened the floodgates for all sorts of gun safety laws to be challenged in federal court.
The 6-3 Supreme Court decision striking down a type of gun carry restriction embraced by only six states, will have the effect of making all sorts of regulations all across the country vulnerable to new legal challenges.
Thomas changed the test courts are to use when analyzing the constitutionality of such regulations. Only firearm regulations that are "consistent with this Nation's historical tradition" comply with Second Amendment's protections, he wrote, in an assertion that puts in jeopardy any restriction that does not have a historical parallel to the nation's founding.
This new standard will change the legal playing field around gun laws.
There are cases already in motion where courts will now adjust their approach and raise the threshold that governments will have to overcome in defending their gun safety laws. The ruling will also likely prompt a bevy of new legal challenges, with gun rights proponents now able to push more aggressive arguments for why a restriction should be struck down.
Up for grabs is not just public carry laws like the New York regime before the court. Virtually any other type of gun regulation, including age-based regulations, restrictions on certain types of firearms and limits on high-capacity magazines, will now be viewed by courts in a harsher light.
THE OLD TEST VS. THE NEW TEST
In the fallout of a case called District of Columbia v Heller -- a landmark 2008 ruling where the Supreme Court established that the Second Amendment protect an individual's right to bear arms -- appeals courts across the country had coalesced around a two-step legal approach for analyzing the constitutionality of a gun regulation.
Lower courts have looked at, first, whether the regulated activity falls within the scope of conduct protected by the Second Amendment. If it did, then they assessed whether the regulation's means justified its ends.
"Despite the popularity of this two-step approach, it is one step too many," Thomas wrote Thursday, calling the second step inconsistent with the Supreme Court's previous gun rights precedents.
"Instead, the government must affirmatively prove that its firearms regulation is part of the historical tradition that delimits the outer bounds of the right to keep and bear arms," Thomas said.
Courts are required to "assess whether modern firearms regulations are consistent with the Second Amendment's text and historical understanding," Thomas said.
For instance, he wrote, if a gun law is addressing a societal problem that also existed in the 18th century, it is evidence that the modern law is unconstitutional if there was no similar regulation then. Likewise, he said, if that societal problem was historically addressed using a type of regulation different than the one now before a court, that is also evidence that the modern law is unconstitutional.
"When confronting such present-day firearm regulations, this historical inquiry that courts must conduct will often involve reasoning by analogy—a commonplace task for any lawyer or judge. Like all analogical reasoning, determining whether a historical regulation is a proper analogue for a distinctly modern firearm regulation requires a determination of whether the two regulations are 'relevantly similar,'" Thomas wrote.
WHAT THE RULING PUTS IN JEOPARDY
Thursday's ruling means that for a court to find any type of gun law constitutional, it will have to be consistent with how firearms were regulated historically.
That means states and localities will run into legal trouble whenever they try to enact a gun law that does not have a historical parallel, particularly if the problem the law is trying to address a problem that arguably has existed for generations.
This analysis will apply to the gun law cases that have already been appealed to the Supreme Court, which include challenges to California's ban on magazines holding more than 10 rounds, Maryland's ban on assault weapons, and a challenge to federal bump stock ban put in place by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives under former President Donald Trump. The high court may opt to take up those cases, or it might send them back down to lower courts with instructions that the laws are reexamined under Thursday's ruling.
The New York decision will also likely affect what happens next in a California case, where the state's prohibition on keeping people under the age of 21 from purchasing certain semi-automatic weapons was struck down by a conservative-leaning 9th Circuit panel.
It also may have implications for the federal gun safety package Congress is poised to pass, if and when those modest gun safety measures are challenged in court.
And a whole host of long-existing laws might be confronted with new lawsuits bolstered by the conservative justices' new, less generous test. The New York law had been in place for more than 100 years before the Supreme Court struck it down.
RESTRICTIONS ON 'SENSITIVE PLACES'
Thomas' opinion touched on how courts might view one type of restriction: restrictions on bringing firearms into sensitive places, as defenders of New York's law pointed to that as a concern motivating its limits on public carry.
"Although the historical record yields relatively few 18th- and 19th-century 'sensitive places' where weapons were altogether prohibited -- e.g., legislative assemblies, polling places, and courthouses -- we are also aware of no disputes regarding the lawfulness of such prohibitions," Thomas said. "We therefore can assume it settled that these locations were 'sensitive places' where arms carrying could be prohibited consistent with the Second Amendment.
But regulations for "sensitive places" that reached beyond those historical parallels might be constitutionally problematic, Thomas' opinion suggested.
"It is true that people sometimes congregate in 'sensitive places,' and it is likewise true that law enforcement professionals are usually presumptively available in those locations," Thomas said. "But expanding the category of 'sensitive places' simply to all places of public congregation that are not isolated from law enforcement defines the category of 'sensitive places' far too broadly."
Thomas' opinion also declined to resolve a "scholarly debate" over whether, when analyzing the historical context around modern gun laws, courts should be looking at 1791, the birthdate of the Second Amendment, or 1868, when the 14th Amendment was ratified. In a solo concurrence, Justice Amy Coney Barrett put her thumb on the scale for the earlier date, asserting that Thursday's "decision should not be understood to endorse freewheeling reliance on historical practice from the mid-to-late 19th century to establish the original meaning of the Bill of Rights."
WHAT LIBERALS SAY
Justice Stephen Breyer, in a dissent joined by the other liberals, said the "history-only approach" is both legally flawed and ripe with "practical problems."
"Laws addressing repeating crossbows, launcegays, dirks, dagges, skeines, stilladers, and other ancient weapons will be of little help to courts confronting modern problems," Breyer wrote. "And as technological progress pushes our society ever further beyond the bounds of the Framers' imaginations, attempts at 'analogical reasoning' will become increasingly tortured. In short, a standard that relies solely on history is unjustifiable and unworkable."
Breyer called Thomas' opinion "deeply impractical."
"It imposes a task on the lower courts that judges cannot easily accomplish," Breyer wrote.
"The Court's insistence that judges and lawyers rely nearly exclusively on history to interpret the Second Amendment thus raises a host of troubling questions," Breyer added, pointing to the research resources such an approach requires, how judges will choose which historians to rely on, and what courts are to make of new developments in historical research.
"And, most importantly, will the Court's approach permit judges to reach the outcomes they prefer and then cloak those outcomes in the language of history?" Breyer wrote.
The majority, he added, gives judges license to reject certain evidence in a way that will allow them "to pick their friends out of history's crowd."
He said that, at the time of the nation's founding, even the country's largest cities, like New York, had very small populations compared to today, while the vast majority of Americans lived on farms or in small towns.
Addressing Thomas' examples of historically consistent "sensitive places," Breyer asked what that meant for "subways, nightclubs, movie theaters, and sports stadiums?"
"The Court does not say," Breyer wrote.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'It's just about survival at this point': High gas prices affecting Canadians' summer travel plans
A majority of Canadians who intend to travel this summer say high gas prices are affecting those planned getaways, a pair of recent surveys show.
Child hunger a major concern as Canadians hit by soaring food prices
Soaring grocery prices are making it hard for some Canadians to feed their children, as families lean on food banks and donations for support.
PM Trudeau denies pressuring RCMP investigation, committee to probe
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he still 'very much' has confidence in RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki, and is denying his government put 'any undue influence or pressure,' on the national police force's investigation into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting.
Pope Francis' visit to Canada to include stop at residential school
The program for Pope Francis' trip to Canada next month includes a visit to the site of a former Alberta residential school with survivors, the Vatican said Thursday.
Hot inflation opens rare attack on Bank of Canada
The Bank of Canada has come under a rare attack from critics after misjudging inflation and locking itself into rigid forward guidance that prevented it from reacting swiftly as prices surged and Canada's economy began to overheat.
U.S. coach makes dramatic rescue of artistic swimmer Anita Alvarez at worlds
U.S. coach Andrea Fuentes prevented a tragedy at the swimming world championships, rescuing artistic swimmer Anita Alvarez after she sank motionless to the bottom of the pool during a solo free routine.
Minister directs Service Canada to do more in urban centres to relieve passport delays
The minister responsible for passport services says she is directing Service Canada to do more in major urban centres where passport-processing delays are most severe.
Labour shortage: Food, hotel industries continue to be hardest hit by lack of workers
Despite record low levels of unemployment, many sectors are suffering from labour shortages in the second quarter with restaurants and hotels continuing to be amongst the worst hit, a new Statistics Canada survey finds.
U.K. museum unveils first official portrait of Prince William and Kate together
A new painting of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge was revealed to the public on Thursday. The painting – the first official portrait of Prince William and his wife, Catherine, together – is on display at the Fitzwilliam Museum in Cambridge, U.K.
Canada
-
'It shouldn't be a political platform': Families of N.S. shooting victims 'troubled' by inquiry revelation
Relatives of those murdered in the April 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia have added their voices to those already raised to a fever-pitch in Ottawa.
-
Child hunger a major concern as Canadians hit by soaring food prices
Soaring grocery prices are making it hard for some Canadians to feed their children, as families lean on food banks and donations for support.
-
Manslaughter charge laid in 2021 Whistler, B.C., stabbing: IHIT
Homicide investigators say a 22-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter in the case of a fatal stabbing in Whistler, B.C., last year.
-
Amanda Todd case: Dutch officer testifies about covert operation at home where accused later arrested
The trial of a man accused of sexually extorting Port Coquitlam teen Amanda Todd heard testimony about a secret police operation at the Netherlands property where Aydin Coban was arrested weeks later.
-
Calgary MP Michelle Rempel Garner not running for UCP leadership
Despite recent polls calling her a frontrunner, Calgary Nose Hill MP Michelle Rempel Garner will not run to be the next leader of the United Conservative Party.
-
Fatal Sundridge, Ont., plane crash likely due to troubled landing attempt: report
A report from the Transportation Safety Board of Canada says a fatal plane crash last fall in Sundridge, Ont., was likely caused by problems during landing.
World
-
Newly elected GOP congresswoman spread Capitol riot conspiracies and QAnon hashtags in now-deleted tweets
Newly elected Republican Congresswoman Mayra Flores spread conspiracies on social media that the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol was caused by members of the far-left group Antifa and repeatedly used a hashtag of the QAnon conspiracy theory in tweets that have since been removed.
-
Sanctioned Russian oligarch yacht in Dubai as pressure grows
A sleek $156 million superyacht belonging to a sanctioned Russian oligarch and parliamentarian is now docked in Dubai, the latest reminder of how the skyscraper-studded sheikhdom has become a haven for Russian money amid Moscow's war on Ukraine.
-
Afghans bury dead, dig for survivors after quake kills 1,000
Villagers rushed to bury the dead Thursday and dug by hand through the rubble of their homes in search of survivors of a powerful earthquake in eastern Afghanistan that state media reported killed 1,000 people.
-
What charges could Trump face over efforts to overturn the 2020 election?
The U.S. congressional committee probing the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol has sought in hearings this month to build a case that then-U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn his 2020 electoral defeat amounted to illegal conduct.
-
What the U.S. Supreme Court's new gun rights ruling means
The 6-3 U.S. Supreme Court decision striking down a type of gun carry restriction embraced by only six states, will have the effect of making all sorts of regulations all across the country vulnerable to new legal challenges.
-
Khashoggi's fiancee says Saudi crown prince's visits do not absolve him
The fiancee of journalist Jamal Khashoggi said on Wednesday that the political legitimacy Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman receives during visits to other countries does not change the fact that he is a 'murderer.'
Politics
-
House of Commons adjourns for the summer after voting to keep hybrid sittings
Members of Parliament wrapped up their work in the House of Commons for the season and departed for their ridings on Thursday afternoon after Liberal, NDP and Green MPs voted to continue with hybrid sittings through 2023. While MPs wished each other well, the adjournment of the spring sitting comes after weeks of heightened tensions in the House of Commons.
-
PM Trudeau denies pressuring RCMP investigation, committee to probe
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he still 'very much' has confidence in RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki, and is denying his government put 'any undue influence or pressure,' on the national police force's investigation into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting.
-
Minister directs Service Canada to do more in urban centres to relieve passport delays
The minister responsible for passport services says she is directing Service Canada to do more in major urban centres where passport-processing delays are most severe.
Health
-
WHO considers declaring monkeypox a global health emergency
The World Health Organization convenes its emergency committee Thursday to consider if the spiralling outbreak of monkeypox warrants being declared a global emergency. But some experts say the WHO's decision to act only after the disease spilled into the West could entrench the grotesque inequities that arose between rich and poor countries during the coronavirus pandemic.
-
Gender-affirming care in Canada comes with barriers and delays, especially in N.S.
Despite progress in Canada in the field of transgender health care, for the more than 100,800 trans or non-binary Canadians, access to gender-affirming care comes with barriers and delays that vary by province.
-
New coronavirus subvariants escape antibodies from vaccination and prior Omicron infection, studies suggest
Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 appear to escape antibody responses among both people who had previous COVID-19 infection and those who have been fully vaccinated and boosted, according to new data from researchers at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, of Harvard Medical School.
Sci-Tech
-
Florida team hauls in nearly 5-metre, 100-kilogram Burmese python
A team of biologists recently hauled in the heaviest Burmese python ever captured in Florida, officials said.
-
Microsoft: Russian cyber spying targets 42 Ukraine allies
Coinciding with unrelenting cyberattacks against Ukraine, state-backed Russian hackers have engaged in "strategic espionage" against governments, think tanks, businesses and aid groups in 42 countries supporting Kyiv, Microsoft said in a report Wednesday.
-
New artificial intelligence software can now create art from written prompts
A new piece of artificial intelligence software, called DALL-E 2, can instantly generate art from words, a function that one Toronto-based industrial designer said he considered to be “one of the jobs that was automation-proof.”
Entertainment
-
Naomi Osaka, LeBron James team up for entertainment venture
Tennis star Osaka and her agent and business partner, Stuart Duguid, are forming a media company called Hana Kuma in partnership with The SpringHill Company, which was created by NBA star James and Maverick Carter.
-
'The Umbrella Academy' ties Elliot Page's journey into third season
In the most newsworthy aspect of 'The Umbrella Academy's' third season, the Netflix series incorporates Elliot Page's transitioning into the story, a moment that's addressed sensitively and relatively early.
-
U.K.'s Glastonbury Festival welcomes back fans after pandemic
Thousands of people are returning to England's Glastonbury Festival as the five-day music and performing arts event reopened Wednesday for the first time in three years after being disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Business
-
Nike to leave Russia amid war on Ukraine
In a statement released Thursday, Nike said it 'made the decision to leave the Russian marketplace,' making it the latest Western brand to leave Russia.
-
Labour shortage: Food, hotel industries continue to be hardest hit by lack of workers
Despite record low levels of unemployment, many sectors are suffering from labour shortages in the second quarter with restaurants and hotels continuing to be amongst the worst hit, a new Statistics Canada survey finds.
-
S&P/TSX composite loses close to 300 points; energy stocks in the red
Canada's main stock index lost close to 300 points Thursday, with energy and mining stocks bearing the brunt of the impact as investors continue to worry about the possibility of a looming recession.
Lifestyle
-
Trumpet is 1st bloodhound to win Westminster show
A bloodhound named Trumpet won the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Wednesday night, marking the first time the breed has ever snared U.S. dogdom's most coveted best in show prize.
-
Child hunger a major concern as Canadians hit by soaring food prices
Soaring grocery prices are making it hard for some Canadians to feed their children, as families lean on food banks and donations for support.
-
Sports
-
German soccer says transgender players can decide their team
German soccer is bucking the recent trend of banning transgender women from women's competition by allowing all transgender, intersex and non-binary players to decide for themselves whether to play in men's or women's teams.
-
Vancouver Whitecaps heading to Canadian Championship final
The Vancouver Whitecaps punched their ticket to the Canadian Championship final Wednesday with a 2-1 victory over York United.
-
Hockey Canada says it needs to 'do more' to foster a safe culture in the sport
Hockey Canada says it needs to "do more" when it comes to fostering a safe culture in the sport.
Autos
-
Ex-Tesla worker rejects US$15 million award in racism case
A Black former Tesla worker who said he was harassed and faced with 'daily racist epithets,' including the 'N-word,' while working at the company's Fremont, Calif., plant has rejected a substantially reduced award of US$15 million in his lawsuit.
-
Electric vehicles could take 33 per cent of global sales by 2028: report
Electric vehicle sales could reach 33 per cent globally by 2028 and 54 per cent by 2035, as demand accelerates in most major markets, consultant AlixPartners said on Wednesday.
-
Is it time for a 'gas tax holiday' in Canada?
As fuel prices reach record highs and drive inflation, there have been growing calls for governments to temporarily suspend or reduce gas taxes. CTVNews.ca spoke with experts on whether a gas tax holiday makes sense in Canada.