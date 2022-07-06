What is happening with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and what comes next?
What is happening with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and what comes next?
U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing his biggest crisis yet, after two senior Cabinet ministers resigned on Tuesday.
Health Secretary Sajid Javid and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak stepped down after days of mounting pressure on Downing Street over the handling of allegations of sexual misconduct by a member of the government.
Johnson has weathered multiple storms during his time as Prime Minister, but this may be one crisis too many.
Here's what you need to know.
HOW DID WE GET HERE?
The immediate cause of the crisis was the fallout from the resignation last Thursday of Deputy Chief Whip Chris Pincher, amid allegations he had groped two guests at a private dinner the night before.
What landed Johnson in deeper trouble, though, were the contortions that Downing Street press officers went into when trying to explain why Pincher was ever in government in the first place.
At first, when new reports of Pincher's historical conduct emerged in the light of his resignation, Downing Street denied the Prime Minister knew anything about the allegations, which related to Pincher's time as a Foreign Office minister.
When it became clear this would not hold, Johnson's team said he had known about the historical allegations, but that they had been "resolved."
When it emerged that one of the previously unreported allegations against Pincher had been upheld, Johnson's spokesperson explained that "resolved" could mean that it had been upheld.
Then on Tuesday morning, Simon McDonald, the former top civil servant at the Foreign Office, revealed that Johnson had been briefed in person about the outcome of an investigation into Pincher's conduct, sparking a wave of resignations over the course of the day.
WHAT HAPPENS NEXT?
Boris Johnson is still in control of his own fate ... for now.
Conservative Party rules dictate that if a leader wins a confidence vote, then they are immune from another challenge for 12 months. Johnson survived a confidence vote on June 6.
However, so deep is the current crisis that it's possible the 1922 Committee of Conservative backbench Members of Parliament could rewrite the rules in order to get rid of the Prime Minister.
The 1922 executive is expected to meet Wednesday to fix a date for elections to its committee. If a large enough number of anti-Johnson MPs are elected to the executive, then the chances of the rules changing increase dramatically.
Until that point, the real question is just how much public humiliation can the Prime Minister take?
More ministers will almost certainly resign and opposition sources are talking up the prospect of defections.
WHAT HAPPENS IF JOHNSON RESIGNS?
In the U.K., the resignation of a Prime Minister doesn't automatically trigger a general election.
If Johnson were to step down, the Conservative Party would hold an internal election to choose a new leader, who would then become Prime Minister.
Johnson would probably remain in post until his successor had been chosen, as did his predecessors Theresa May and David Cameron when they resigned in May 2019 and June 2016, respectively.
Barring another resignation or an early election, the new Prime Minister would then lead the U.K. until the next scheduled election in 2024.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Brown alleges political corruption over Conservative leadership disqualification
Newly disqualified Conservative Party leadership candidate Patrick Brown is alleging political corruption for his ousting from the race over allegations his campaign broke election financing rules.
Air Canada, Pearson again rank No. 1 in delays worldwide; Montreal check-in freezes
Air Canada and Toronto's Pearson airport again claimed the top spots for flight delays on Tuesday, marking at least four days in a row where the country's biggest airline has placed No. 1 of any large carrier worldwide.
Intense video shows worker dangling from crane at Toronto construction site
Video has emerged showing a worker dangling in the air above a Toronto construction site after accidently getting entangled in a tagline attached to a crane.
'Most stressful experience': Express Entry draws resume, but long waits take toll
Canada's immigration department is restarting all Express Entry draws for immigration applications Wednesday, after pausing the program 18 months ago during the pandemic.
Amanda Todd case: 'Pornographic' Facebook image reported to police, high school friend testifies
A high school friend of B.C. teen Amanda Todd has testified he took action when he saw what he described as a 'pornographic' picture of her on Facebook in November 2011.
Palliative care experts say pandemic has exposed new urgency for end-of-life dialogue
As pandemic restrictions subside throughout Canada, medical professionals reflect on how the international health crisis has revealed the need to carry out discussions about dying.
Boy, 2, orphaned after both parents killed in Fourth of July parade shooting
Kevin McCarthy, 37, and Irina McCarthy, 35, the parents of a two-year-old boy, were among seven people killed in the Chicago-area mass shooting on July 4.
What is happening with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and what comes next?
U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing his biggest crisis yet, after two senior Cabinet ministers resigned on Tuesday. Here's what you need to know.
Religious group members charged over alleged murder of 8-year-old girl in Australia
Australian authorities have charged 12 members of a religious group with the alleged murder of an 8-year-old girl, police said in a statement Tuesday.
Canada
-
Intense video shows worker dangling from crane at Toronto construction site
Video has emerged showing a worker dangling in the air above a Toronto construction site after accidently getting entangled in a tagline attached to a crane.
-
Air Canada, Pearson again rank No. 1 in delays worldwide; Montreal check-in freezes
Air Canada and Toronto's Pearson airport again claimed the top spots for flight delays on Tuesday, marking at least four days in a row where the country's biggest airline has placed No. 1 of any large carrier worldwide.
-
Emergency room delays to continue for 'quite some time,' doctor warns
An emergency room physician is urging governments to address the country’s shortfall of health-care workers in light of the recent temporary shutdowns of emergency departments and the staffing downsizing at others.
-
Quebec victims group surprised after man gets conditional discharge for sex assault
A crime victims advocacy group is expressing concern after a Quebec man was granted a conditional discharge last month after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a woman as she slept.
-
Women graduates, those with college educations more likely to access CERB: StatCan
A new Statistics Canada study finds women post-secondary graduates were more likely to receive the Canada Emergency Response Benefit in 2020 than male graduates.
-
Amanda Todd case: 'Pornographic' Facebook image reported to police, high school friend testifies
A high school friend of B.C. teen Amanda Todd has testified he took action when he saw what he described as a 'pornographic' picture of her on Facebook in November 2011.
World
-
July 4 parade suspect contemplated 2nd shooting: police
The man charged with killing seven people at an Independence Day parade confessed to police that he unleashed a hail of bullets from a rooftop in suburban Chicago and then fled to the Madison, Wisconsin, area, where he contemplated shooting up an event there, authorities said Wednesday.
-
Jayland Walker was handcuffed when his body arrived at the medical examiner's office: autopsy report
Jayland Walker was handcuffed behind his back when his body arrived at the coroner's office to be processed as part of the investigation into the officers who shot and killed him in Akron last week, according to a medical examiner's report that was reviewed by CNN.
-
Gun violence in America: A long list of forgotten victims
Amid the stream of mass shootings that have become chillingly commonplace in America, the reality of the nation's staggering murder rate can often be seen more clearly in the deaths that never make national news.
-
Despite fears of arrest, some Russians refuse to halt war protests
Despite a massive government crackdown on protests against the war in Ukraine, some Russians have persisted in speaking out against the invasion.
-
What is happening with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and what comes next?
U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing his biggest crisis yet, after two senior Cabinet ministers resigned on Tuesday. Here's what you need to know.
-
U.K.'s Johnson battles to stay in job after top ministers quit
A defiant British Prime Minister Boris Johnson battled to remain in office Wednesday, shrugging off calls for his resignation after two top ministers and a slew of junior officials said they could no longer serve under his scandal-tarred leadership.
Politics
-
Brown alleges political corruption over Conservative leadership disqualification
Newly disqualified Conservative Party leadership candidate Patrick Brown is alleging political corruption for his ousting from the race over allegations his campaign broke election financing rules.
-
Canada is the first country to ratify Finland and Sweden's accession to join NATO
Canada became the first country to ratify Finland and Sweden's accession protocols to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Tuesday.
-
Assembly of First Nations delegates reject resolution calling for chief's suspension
An emergency resolution before the Assembly of First Nations annual meeting to reaffirm the suspension of National Chief RoseAnne Archibald has failed in Vancouver.
Health
-
How an increasingly popular supplement landed a man in the hospital
A British man's overdose on vitamin D is a cautionary tale for people who are considering adding supplements to their lives, according to a paper published Tuesday in the journal BMJ Case Reports.
-
Cancelled flights have northern Ont. hospital risking ER closure
With doctor shortages causing emergency rooms around the country to shut down, a northern Ontario hospital is scrambling to stave off the same fate.
-
Palliative care experts say pandemic has exposed new urgency for end-of-life dialogue
As pandemic restrictions subside throughout Canada, medical professionals reflect on how the international health crisis has revealed the need to carry out discussions about dying.
Sci-Tech
-
Contact restored with NASA spacecraft headed to lunar orbit
NASA said Wednesday that contact has been restored with its US$32.7 million spacecraft headed to the moon to test out a lopsided lunar orbit.
-
Alleged Chinese police database hack leaks data of 1 billion
Hackers claim to have obtained a trove of data on 1 billion Chinese from a Shanghai police database in a leak that, if confirmed, could be one of the largest data breaches in history.
-
World's largest waterlily identified as new species
An enormous waterlily in London's Royal Botanic Gardens has been discovered to belong to an entirely new species, after 177 years in the gardens' herbarium.
Entertainment
-
Carlos Santana suffered heat exhaustion during a Michigan concert
Legendary musician Carlos Santana suffered a medical emergency Tuesday night during a performance in Michigan, according to his management team.
-
Clement Virgo's 'Brother' to premiere at Toronto International Film Festival
Clement Virgo's adaptation of a coming-of-age novel set in Toronto's hip hop scene is bound for the Toronto International Film Festival.
-
'Rejoicing to be back': What you can expect from this year's Winnipeg Folk Fest
The 2022 Winnipeg Folk Festival begins on Thursday, with a lineup that includes local performers as well musicians from all over the world.
Business
-
OPEC secretary-general dies weeks shy of departure
The Secretary-General of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries has died, Nigerian authorities and the oil cartel announced Wednesday. Only hours before his death, he'd met with Nigeria's president and spoken in defence of the energy industry amid increasing climate change pressure.
-
CMHC says residential mortgage debt grew last year by fastest pace since 2008
Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) says residential mortgage debt grew by nine per cent last year compared with a year earlier for the fastest pace of growth since 2008.
-
Bank of Canada's rapid rate hikes likely to cause a recession, study finds
The Bank of Canada's strategy of rapidly increasing its key interest rate in an effort to tackle skyrocketing inflation will likely trigger a recession, says a new study released Tuesday from the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives.
Lifestyle
-
How to avoid luggage headaches amid air travel chaos
Travellers might not have any control over long lines and cancelled flights, but there are ways to minimize luggage disasters. From tracking devices for your luggage to packing light, here are some tips and tricks for your next trip through the airport.
-
These Ontario cities and towns are now paying people to visit
A few Ontario cities and towns are now offering to pay tourists to encourage them to stay overnight this summer.
-
Antique vampire-slaying kit sparks international bidding war at auction
A vampire-slaying kit once owned by a British aristocrat sparked an international bidding war before selling for six times its estimated price, according to Hansons Auctioneers.
Sports
-
Former Oiler Mike Grier becomes NHL's first Black GM
The San Jose Sharks named Mike Grier as the NHL's first Black general manager on Tuesday.
-
Wickenheiser among three Maple Leafs promoted to assistant general manager
The Toronto Maple Leafs have promoted Hayley Wickenheiser, Ryan Hardy and Darryl Metcalf to assistant general manager and hired Curtis Sanford as a goaltending coach.
-
Canadian Jessica Campbell first female assistant coach in American Hockey League
Jessica Campbell broke a professional hockey barrier for women as the first female assistant coach in the American Hockey League. The 30-year-old from Rocanville, Sask., was named to the Coachella Valley Firebirds coaching staff Tuesday.
Autos
-
Lewis Hamilton backs environmental protests, but not their methods as protestors invade British GP track
Seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has said he supports the cause of environmentalist group Just Stop Oil, but not some of its methods after group members invaded the track during the British Grand Prix.
-
B.C. judge dismisses realtor's claim dealership misled him about Ford Mustang
A Vancouver Island real estate agent has lost his bid to recover a deposit he made on a new Ford Mustang that he intended to offer as a prize in a year-long contest in 2020.
-
Tesla's second quarter sales drop amid supply chain, pandemic problems
Tesla's sales from April through June fell to their lowest quarterly level since last fall as supply chain issues and pandemic restrictions in China hobbled production of its electric vehicles.