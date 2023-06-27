What happened to Jodi? Iowa TV anchor still missing 28 years later

On June 27, 1995, authorities believe TV news anchor Jodi Huisentruit was abducted while she was on her way to work in Mason City, Iowa and hasn’t been heard from since.

Huisentruit was declared dead in 2001. What happened to her remains unsolved—no arrests have been made connected with her death or disappearance. In 2004, after years of no developments, a group of volunteers created the website FindJodi.com in hopes of uncovering what happened to Huisentruit.

Scott Fuller, a team member at FindJodi.com, says the month of June “is tough for the people that knew her and her family” because it is the month Huisentruit went missing, as well as the month of her birthday.

Fox 5 anchor and reporter Joe Vigil, who worked and went to school with her, said “Jodi was fun and happy and always had a big smile on her face. She was a caring person to all and was a dedicated journalist.”

You can find contact information and read more about Jodi's life at FindJodi.com.