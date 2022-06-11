Venezuelan leader, Iranian president sign 20-year agreement

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, right, and his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro shake hands at the conclusion of their joint news briefing at the Saadabad Palace in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, June 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi) Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, right, and his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro shake hands at the conclusion of their joint news briefing at the Saadabad Palace in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, June 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

War, guilt and last kisses: A deceptive, uneasy calm in Kyiv

In Kyiv's bitter summer of 2022, where the sun shines but sadness and grim determination reign and where the peace is deceptive because it's shorn of peace of mind, the capital has found itself in the somewhat uncomfortable position of becoming largely a bystander in a war that continues to rage.

Canada

World

  • Slain Uvalde girl remembered as caring and opinionated

    Alexandria Aniyah Rubio was opinionated like her mother, and she played basketball and softball like her father. When she got older, she wanted to go to college on a softball scholarship and to become an attorney. Lexi, as she was known to family and friends, was among the 19 children and two teachers who were shot to death during the May 24 attack at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

  • Kavanaugh incident could lead to more security for judges

    U.S. Supreme Court justices have not been immune to violent crime. But this past week's late-night incident at Justice Brett Kavanaugh's suburban Washington home, where authorities said a man armed with a gun and knife threatened to kill the justice, reflects a heightened level of potential danger not just for members of the nation's highest court, but all judges.

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social