UNRWA says it may be forced to shut down by the end of February as countries pull support

Earthquakes Canada reported a magnitude 3.7 earthquake occurred at 7:37 a.m. in Quebec, southeast of Valleyfield Quebec and east of Cornwall.
The aid group that has been working to help the 2.3 million Palestinians facing what the UN has deemed a humanitarian crisis in Gaza says it may "be forced" to shut down operations by the end of February due to numerous countries pulling their support
A total of 16 countries, including Canada, have pulled funding from the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) in the wake of allegations that 12 staff members may have played a role in the Oct. 7 Hamas attack in Israel that killed 1,200 and saw roughly 250 people taken hostage.
“If funding remains suspended, we will most likely be forced to shut down our operations by end of February not only in Gaza but also across the region,” UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said in a statement Thursday.
The organization, which has more than 3,000 staff members actively working in Gaza, says it has been the "backbone" of the humanitarian effort in Gaza during Israel’s brutal military campaign in the Gaza Strip. More than 26,000 people have been killed in Gaza over the past four months, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry.
A woman and her two young daughters were in a hospital on Thursday being treated for injuries after a man threw a corrosive substance at them in south London. Officers received reports that a man pushed a 3-year-old girl to the ground and threw an alkaline substance at her, her 8-year-old sister and their 31-year-old mother.
A quick stop at the pumps turned into a headache – and a hefty repair bill – for some drivers in Guelph, Ont.
A New Brunswick widow is urging Canadians with symptoms of strep A to get tested or go to the hospital so that other families don’t have to deal with a loss like hers did.
Nelly Idowu, 39, is one of four defendants sentenced for the two-year scheme that defrauded dozens of victims out of millions of dollars.
From one of Canada’s tallest condo towers to bare tracts of land, residential development projects across the country are increasingly being pushed into receivership.
Rental vacancy rates are the lowest in the country leaving renters in some Canadians cities priced out. Here are the least affordable places to rent.
The NHL all-star weekend festivities are set to begin today in Toronto under a cloud, with members of Canada's 2018 world junior team facing charges over an alleged sexual assault.
Premier Danielle Smith has announced a raft of changes affecting transgender Albertans, including requiring parental consent for students 15 and under who want to change their names or pronouns at school.
Canada's new limit on visas for international students will cool the high demand for rental units and slow the rate of rent hikes, but it won't necessarily be a big factor in solving the country's housing affordability crisis, observers say.
The B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives is investigating reports that a self-described "childbirth activist" from Vancouver Island has been offering unauthorized midwifery services, in violation of a decades-old court order.
The design of an experimental flight test vehicle at the University of Victoria’s Centre for Aerospace Research in North Saanich is looking to change the face of business jet aviation around the world.
The jury from the inquest into one of Canada’s most brutal mass killings suggested changes to release conditions, prison programming and police practices it says could help prevent future violence.
Pakistani security forces killed 22 insurgents this week in an operation against Baloch separatists, who had launched attacks with suicide bombers and gunmen in retaliation for Pakistani strikes on insurgent hideouts in Iran in January, officials said Thursday.
Former President Donald Trump has won the last remaining unresolved delegate from New Hampshire, giving him a 13-9 delegate advantage in the Granite State over former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley.
Several thousand people from a Russia-friendly party protested in front of Moldova's parliament building on Thursday to demand the resignation of the pro-Western government.
Yemen's Houthi rebels fired two ballistic missiles Thursday at a Liberian-flagged container ship in the Red Sea, a U.S. defence official said, the latest attack by the rebels as America launches airstrikes targeting them.
A commission of inquiry into foreign interference will hear from national security officials today as it looks for ways to be transparent about a highly sensitive subject.
Pierre Poilievre's Conservatives are touting a record-setting fundraising year — his first full calendar year at the helm of the party — while Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals raised less than half of that in donations from Canadians.
The federal government is pledging a $362.4-million top-up to its interim housing assistance program for asylum seekers. Immigration Minister Marc Miller made the announcement Wednesday, citing what he called the need to provide support that reflects the impact of asylum claims across the country.
China on Wednesday reported the death of a woman due to an infection of combined H3N2 and H10N5 strains of bird flu after a cross-species transmission, but said the risk of human-to-human transmission is low.
After years of ups and downs, New Brunswick’s only clinic that provides procedural abortions outside of a hospital setting is closing.
When Elmo posted a kind-hearted check-in this week on X, formally known as Twitter, he may have assumed he’d be shielded by these social mores. But he comes from 'Sesame Street,' which is no place for lies.
Elon Musk wants Tesla investors to decide on moving the company's corporate listing to Texas after a Delaware court decided he shouldn't get a multibillion-dollar pay package.
A grainy sonar image recorded by a private pilot has reinvigorated interest in one of the past century’s most alluring mysteries: What happened to Amelia Earhart when her plane vanished during her flight around the world in 1937?
Pearl Jam blasted out their forthcoming album to a few hundred family, friends, industry insiders and reporters Wednesday, and the tracks showed they are doing anything but mellowing with age.
Margot Robbie is finally sharing her thoughts on how this year’s Oscar nominations panned out, which resulted in widespread disappointment after the “Barbie” star did not earn a nod in the lead actress category.
The budding love story featuring music superstar Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce took an unexpected turn into the world of political conspiracy theories this week after the team advanced to the Super Bowl.
Canada Goose Holdings Inc. reported $130.6 million in net income attributable to shareholders for its third-quarter as its revenue rose six per cent compared with a year ago. The luxury parka maker says the profit amounted to $1.29 per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 31.
Even when compared with other CEOs, who routinely get paid roughly 200 times more than their typical employees, Elon Musk's pay package was eye-opening.
The spotlight will be on Gobbler's Knob in western Pennsylvania early Friday morning, when handlers of a groundhog named Punxsutawney Phil will announce whether he saw his own shadow and predicts six more weeks of winter or an early spring.
A Winnipeg woman has five million reasons to be happy.
Gabriella Vagnoli and Dan Watling bonded in Scotland in 2002, but lost touch not long after. Four years later, Gabriella’s name popped up in Dan’s email inbox.
Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton has been linked with a shock move from Mercedes to Ferrari next year, according to reports on Thursday. Sky Sports News said Hamilton would leave Mercedes after the 2024 season and replace Carlos Sainz Jr. at Ferrari
The Calgary Flames traded all-star Elias Lindholm to the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday night.
Tesla issued a recall for more than 1,000 of its vehicles in Canada due to a glitch that can cause the rear-view camera system to malfunction and not display properly.
Toyota and GM are telling the owners of approximately 8,300 vehicles in Canada to stop driving them because their Takata air bag inflators may explode.
