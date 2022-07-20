UN slams killings, rights abuses under Afghanistan's Taliban

UN slams killings, rights abuses under Afghanistan's Taliban

Human Rights Chief within the United Nations Assistance Mission to Afghanistan, Fiona Frazer, holds a copy of a report during a news conference in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi) Human Rights Chief within the United Nations Assistance Mission to Afghanistan, Fiona Frazer, holds a copy of a report during a news conference in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social