UN demands end to violence in Haiti, sanctions gang leader
The UN Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution Friday demanding an immediate end to violence and criminal activity in Haiti and imposing sanctions on a powerful gang leader.
It also established a council committee that can impose sanctions on other Haitians and groups whose actions threaten peace, security or stability of the Western Hemisphere's poorest nation. Targeted actions include criminal activity, violence, arms trafficking, human rights abuses and obstructing aid deliveries.
The United States and Mexico, which drafted the 10-page resolution, delayed the vote from Wednesday so they could revise the text in hopes of gaining more support from council members -- and they succeeded in getting approval from all 15 nations.
"We are sending a clear message to the bad actors that are holding Haiti hostage," U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said immediately after the vote. "The international community will not stand idly by while you wreak havoc on the Haitian people."
She said the resolution was an important first step by the Security Council to help Haitians who want action against criminals, including gangs and their financiers, and will be followed by a second resolution, which the U.S. and Mexico are working on. That will help restore security and allow the delivery of desperately needed humanitarian aid by authorizing "a non-UN International Security Assistance Mission," she said.
The final text eliminated a reference to an Oct. 7 appeal by Haiti's Council of Ministers for the urgent dispatch of an international military force to tackle the country's violence and alleviate its humanitarian crisis. And it also dropped was mention of an Oct. 8 letter from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres outlining options to help Haiti's National Police combat high levels of gang violence.
Thomas-Greenfield said Friday the next resolution will be a response to those requests, but she didn't say when it would be circulated or put to a vote.
It was the first sanctions resolution adopted by the Security Council since 2017, and many council members praised its unanimous adoption, saying at a time of deep divisions in the world, including over Ukraine, the 15 countries could work together.
The sanctions resolution named only a single Haitian -- Jimmy "Barbecue" Cherizier, whose gang has blocked a key fuel terminal leading to severe shortages. Cherizier, a former police officer who leads an alliance of gangs known as the G9 Family and Allies, will now face a travel ban, asset freeze and arms embargo.
Political instability has simmered in Haiti since last year's still-unsolved assassination of President Jovenel Moise, who had faced opposition protests calling for his resignation over corruption charges and claims that his five-year term had expired. Moise dissolved Parliament in January 2020 after legislators failed to hold elections in 2019 amid political gridlock.
Daily life in Haiti began to spin out of control last month just hours after Prime Minister Ariel Henry said fuel subsidies would be eliminated, causing prices to double. Cherizier's gang blocked the Varreux fuel terminal to demand Henry's resignation and to protest a spike in petroleum prices.
Haiti already was gripped by inflation, causing rising prices that put food and fuel out of reach for many, and protests have brought society to the breaking point. Violence is raging, making parents afraid to send their kids to school. Hospitals, banks and grocery stores are struggling to stay open. Clean water is scarce and the country is trying to deal with a cholera outbreak.
"Cherizier and his G9 gang confederation are actively blocking the free movement of fuel from the Varreux fuel terminal -- the largest in Haiti," the resolution said. "His actions have directly contributed to the economic paralysis and humanitarian crisis in Haiti."
It added that Cherizier "has engaged in acts that threaten the peace, security, and stability of Haiti and has planned, directed, or committed acts that constitute serious human rights abuses."
While serving in the police, it said, Cherizier planned and participated in a November 2018 attack by an armed gang on the capital's La Saline neighbourhood that killed at least 71 people, destroyed over 400 houses and led to the rapes of at least seven women.
He also led armed groups "in co-ordinated, brutal attacks in Port-au-Prince neighbourhoods throughout 2018 and 2019" and in a five-day attack in multiple neighbourhoods in the capital in 2020 in which civilians were killed and houses set on fire, the resolution said.
In a video posted on Facebook last week, Cherizier called on the government to grant him and G9 members amnesty. He said in Creole that Haiti's economic and social situation was worsening by the day, so "there is no better time than today to dismantle the system."
He outlined a transitional plan for restoring order in Haiti. It would include creation of a "Council of Sages," with one representative from each of Haiti's 10 departments, to govern with an interim president until a presidential election could be held in February 2024. It also calls for restructuring Haiti's National Police and strengthening the army.
The resolution expresses "grave concern about the extremely high levels of gang violence and other criminal activities, including kidnappings, trafficking in persons and the smuggling of migrants, and homicides, and sexual and gender-based violence including rape and sexual slavery, as well as ongoing impunity for perpetrators, corruption and recruitment of children by gangs and the implications of Haiti's situation for the region."
It demands "an immediate cessation of violence, criminal activities, and human rights abuses which undermine the peace, stability and security of Haiti and the region." And it urges "all political actors" to engage in negotiations to overcome the crisis and allow legislative and presidential elections to be held "as soon as the local security situation permits."
MORE WORLD NEWS
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Steve Bannon gets 4 months behind bars for defying 1/6 subpoena
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
RCMP release new details about Indian migrant family who died at border
Mounties have confirmed some of the movements of an Indian migrant family who froze to death near the U.S.-Canadian border earlier this year, but say they are still unsure how they made it to Manitoba.
Federal freeze on buying, selling handguns now in effect, says public safety minister
Measures to freeze the number of handguns in Canada took effect on Friday, the federal public safety minister announced in a social media post.
WATCH LIVE | Inquiry hears tense exchange over request for officers during 'Freedom Convoy'
The lawyer for Ottawa's former police chief says the number of officers needed to clear the "Freedom Convoy" wasn't "pulled out of a hat," despite concerns expressed by a senior Ontario Provincial Police officer.
BREAKING | Steve Bannon gets 4 months behind bars for defying 1/6 subpoena
Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former president Donald Trump, was sentenced Friday to serve four months behind bars after defying a subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Despite serving shortest term ever, Liz Truss is entitled to US$129,000 a year as a former prime minister
Liz Truss quit her post as Britain's prime minister just 45 days into the job, but she will be able to claim expenses of up to 115,000 pounds (US$129,000) a year for the rest of her life.
Bank of Canada rate hikes: Economists respond to new inflation data
With the latest inflation data showing no signs of a substantial cool-down, economists are forecasting the Bank of Canada will continue its reign of aggressive rate hikes, and some predict a 'technical recession' during the first half of 2023.
Canada Post hiring for hundreds of postal clerk jobs this holiday season
Canada Post is looking to fill hundreds of postal clerk positions over the holiday season in multiple provinces. CTVNews.ca looks at how where the jobs are and how you can apply.
Hoggard case highlights barriers for sexual assault victims in coming forward: advocate
In the wake of musician Jacob Hoggard being sentenced to five years in jail for sexually assaulting an Ottawa woman, one advocate says the drawn-out case highlights the challenges victims face in coming forward.
Hacker who stole Ed Sheeran songs sentenced to 18 months
A computer hacker who stole unreleased songs from British pop star Ed Sheeran and American rap artist Lil Uzi Vert has been sentenced to 18 months in prison, U.K. prosecutors said Friday.
Canada
-
RCMP release new details about Indian migrant family who died at border
Mounties have confirmed some of the movements of an Indian migrant family who froze to death near the U.S.-Canadian border earlier this year, but say they are still unsure how they made it to Manitoba.
-
Canada Post hiring for hundreds of postal clerk jobs this holiday season
Canada Post is looking to fill hundreds of postal clerk positions over the holiday season in multiple provinces. CTVNews.ca looks at how where the jobs are and how you can apply.
-
Rain returns to southern B.C. for 1st time in weeks as regions deal with impacts of drought
Many B.C. residents woke up Friday to what's become an unfamiliar sight in recent weeks: rain.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Inquiry hears tense exchange over request for officers during 'Freedom Convoy'
The lawyer for Ottawa's former police chief says the number of officers needed to clear the "Freedom Convoy" wasn't "pulled out of a hat," despite concerns expressed by a senior Ontario Provincial Police officer.
-
Hoggard case highlights barriers for sexual assault victims in coming forward: advocate
In the wake of musician Jacob Hoggard being sentenced to five years in jail for sexually assaulting an Ottawa woman, one advocate says the drawn-out case highlights the challenges victims face in coming forward.
-
Federal freeze on buying, selling handguns now in effect, says public safety minister
Measures to freeze the number of handguns in Canada took effect on Friday, the federal public safety minister announced in a social media post.
World
-
UN demands end to violence in Haiti, sanctions gang leader
The UN Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution Friday demanding an immediate end to violence and criminal activity in Haiti and imposing sanctions on a powerful gang leader.
-
Boris Johnson eyes comeback as U.K. Conservatives pick new PM
Several British lawmakers, including scandal-tarnished former prime minister Boris Johnson, jockeyed for support Friday to become the country's next leader following the implosion of Liz Truss' historically short-lived government.
-
Italy's far-right leader formally asks for mandate to govern
Italian politician Giorgia Meloni, whose party has neo-fascist roots, said Friday that she and her allies have asked the nation's president to give her the mandate to form what would be Italy's first far-right-led government since the end of World War II.
-
Despite serving shortest term ever, Liz Truss is entitled to US$129,000 a year as a former prime minister
Liz Truss quit her post as Britain's prime minister just 45 days into the job, but she will be able to claim expenses of up to 115,000 pounds (US$129,000) a year for the rest of her life.
-
Pakistan's election commission bars ex-PM Khan from office
Pakistan's elections commission on Friday disqualified former Prime Minister Imran Khan from holding public office for five years, after finding he had unlawfully sold state gifts and concealed assets as premier, officials said.
-
Russian threats revive old nuclear fears in central Europe
As Russia pounds Ukraine, with shelling around a nuclear power plant and repeated Russian threats to use a nuclear weapon, the Polish government ordered an inventory this month of the 62,000 air raid shelters in the country.
Politics
-
Federal freeze on buying, selling handguns now in effect, says public safety minister
Measures to freeze the number of handguns in Canada took effect on Friday, the federal public safety minister announced in a social media post.
-
Politicians' support of 'Freedom Convoy' in Ottawa risked emboldening organizers: OPP
The Ontario Provincial Police warned last winter that support for the "Freedom Convoy" from Canadian political figures was likely to embolden protesters in the streets of downtown Ottawa.
-
Liberals want House speaker to investigate hidden tags on Poilievre YouTube account
The federal Liberals are demanding a formal investigation into the use of hidden tags embedded in Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's YouTube videos.
Health
-
Physical inactivity costs Canada US$421 million annually, US$27 billion worldwide: WHO
A new report from the World Health Organization says annual health-care costs arising from lack of physical activity have reached US$27 billion globally and US$421 million Canada.
-
What you should know about the cancer-causing chemical found in recalled dry shampoo
Benzene is a petrochemical often found in vehicle emissions. So why is it sometimes found in dry shampoos and personal care products, and what are the risks to consumers' health? CTVNews.ca speaks to a cancer researcher to find out.
-
Boy dies from rare brain-eating amoeba that may have been contracted at Lake Mead
A boy has died after being infected by a rare brain-eating amoeba, which officials believe he may have been exposed to at Lake Mead, the Southern Nevada Health District announced Wednesday.
Sci-Tech
-
Manitoba students to solve downtown problems with Minecraft
Students at schools across the province are going to get a chance to tackle the problems facing Winnipeg's downtown through an educational version of the popular video game Minecraft.
-
How to catch the Orionid meteor shower as it peaks Friday
With the Orionid meteor shower expected to peak on Friday, here are some viewing tips for catching a glance at the light show.
-
Social media platforms brace for U.S. midterm elections mayhem
With less than three weeks before the polls close for the U.S. midterm elections, misinformation about voting and elections abounds on social media -- despite promises by tech companies to address a problem blamed for increasing polarization and distrust.
Entertainment
-
Hacker who stole Ed Sheeran songs sentenced to 18 months
A computer hacker who stole unreleased songs from British pop star Ed Sheeran and American rap artist Lil Uzi Vert has been sentenced to 18 months in prison, U.K. prosecutors said Friday.
-
Music star Taylor Swift releases new album 'Midnights'
U.S. music superstar Taylor Swift released her 10th studio album 'Midnights' on Friday, as well as additional tracks made during the record making process.
-
James Corden breaks his silence about that restaurant ban
When it comes to all that drama surrounding being temporarily banned from a famous New York City restaurant, James Corden finds it all 'so silly.'
Business
-
Statistics Canada says retail sales up 0.7 per cent in August
Statistics Canada says retail sales edged up 0.7 per cent to $61.8 billion in August as high gas prices eased slightly and e-commerce sales increased.
-
Stocks rise on Wall Street, remain on track for winning week
Stocks rose in midday trading on Wall Street Friday, keeping major indexes on track for weekly gains after several days of up-and-down trading.
-
New U.K. leader to face highest government debt in 60 years
British government debt rose to the highest level in almost 60 years last month and retail sales slumped, underscoring the scale of the economic challenges facing whoever replaces Prime Minister Liz Truss after her administration imploded under the weight of its failed financial plan.
Lifestyle
-
Is Barilla really 'Italy's No. 1 brand of pasta?' A lawsuit says no
Barilla can't avoid a class-action lawsuit over allegedly deceptive advertising about the pasta's origins, a federal judge ruled this week. At issue is the brand's slogan 'Italy's No. 1 brand of pasta,' which the lawsuit says can lead customers to believe it's actually made in Italy.
-
Winnipeg woman to buy new couch with $1M lottery prize
A Winnipeg woman is $1-million richer after winning one of the Maxmillions drawn for the Oct. 7 Lotto Max jackpot.
-
'A wonderful feeling': 84-year-old Canadian with Alzheimer's graduates from university
An 84-year-old Canadian who lives with Alzheimer’s Disease has graduated from King's University College in London, Ont. after completing 35 courses over the last four years.
Sports
-
Former world number one Simona Halep provisionally suspended for doping
Two-times major winner Simona Halep of Romania has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for the banned substance roxadustat, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) said on Friday.
-
Tom Brady apologizes for comparing NFL to 'going away on deployment for the military'
Tom Brady has apologized for a 'very poor choice of words; after he compared playing in the NFL to a military deployment.
-
Blue Jays agree to terms with manager John Schneider on three-year deal
The Toronto Blue Jays and manager John Schneider have agreed to terms on a three-year contract with a team option for the 2026 season.
Autos
-
F1: Austin and its booming crowds a favourite for drivers
If anything demonstrates the explosive growth of F1 in the U.S., it's the projections of more than 400,000 fans expected to pack the city and the circuit this weekend for the 10th anniversary of the Texas race that put the series' footprint back on American soil.
-
Toyota expects to cut full-year output target due to chip shortage
Toyota Motor Corp said on Friday its annual vehicle production was likely to come in below its initial target, as a persistent global semiconductor shortage hampers efforts by the world's biggest car maker by sales to boost output.
-
Tesla cars will not be approved as fully self driving this year, Musk says
Tesla's advanced driver assistant software will not gain regulatory approval in 2022, Chief Executive Elon Musk said, signaling that the company is not yet able to satisfy authorities that its cars can be driven without someone behind the wheel.