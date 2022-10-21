UN demands end to violence in Haiti, sanctions gang leader

Children playing at the Hugo Chavez public square transformed into a refuge for families forced to leave their homes due to clashes between armed gangs in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on Oct. 20, 2022. (Ramon Espinosa / AP) Children playing at the Hugo Chavez public square transformed into a refuge for families forced to leave their homes due to clashes between armed gangs in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on Oct. 20, 2022. (Ramon Espinosa / AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social