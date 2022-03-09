DAUGAVPILS. LATVIA -- Ukrainians who are fleeing war and arriving in the Latvian border town of Daugavpils are being met with mixed reactions.

Daugavpils, a city of more than 82,000, is only 32 kilometres from the border between Latvia and Russia’s ally Belarus, and many people in the city are of Russian heritage who tend to believe Russian President Vladimir Putin’s narrative about the conflict.

While many of the city’s historical landmarks have been left to decay, it was once the site of heavy fighting during both world wars and spent significant time under Soviet rule.

“It is very divided here,” one resident told CTV National News, translated to English. “I don't support wars, [but] I don't support Ukraine either.”

Meanwhile, Daugavpils resident Aivars Broks is helping to raise money for Ukraine, but is having a hard time as many of her community members have what she describes as misplaced nostalgia for Russian life and are buying into what the Russians are saying.

Daugavpils Mayor Andrejs Elksniņs, a former hockey player, reached out to a Ukrainian hockey league to offer help and soon young hockey players began arriving in the city with their families.

Schools in the city have committed to do everything they can to make the new children feel welcome and a renowned music school has ordered a Ukrainian flag to show support, but the school’s director admits it might be the only one flying in the city.

Latvian officials have said that the country is ready to bring in at least 10,000 Ukrainian refugees.