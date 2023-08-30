Ukrainian drones strike deep in Russian territory, Moscow says, while a barrage in Kyiv kills 2
Ukraine sent waves of drones deep into western Russia in nighttime attacks that lasted more than four hours and struck military assets, Russian officials and media reports said Wednesday.
The drones hit an airport near Russia's border with Estonia and Latvia, causing a huge blaze and damaging four Il-76 military transport planes, which can carry heavy machinery and troops, Russian state news agency Tass reported, citing emergency officials.
With at least six regions of Russia targeted, the barrage appeared to be the most extensive Ukrainian drone attack on Russian soil since the war began 18 months ago, although no injuries were reported. The Kremlin has repeatedly accused the Ukrainian military of cross-border incursions on the Belgorod region of Russia and of launching drones toward Moscow.
There was no immediate comment from Ukrainian officials, who usually don't take responsibility for attacks inside Russia. The Kremlin's forces, meanwhile, hit Kyiv with drones and missiles during the night in what Ukrainian officials called a "massive, combined attack" that killed two people.
Aerial attacks on Russia have escalated recently as Ukraine pursues a counteroffensive to drive out Moscow's forces. Kyiv increasingly targets Russia's military assets behind the front lines in eastern and southern Ukraine.
Ukraine has also claimed to have used naval drones against Russian ships in the Black Sea. Ukrainian media said that Kyiv saboteurs used drones last week to hit bomber aircraft parked at air bases deep inside Russia.
The airport in the Pskov region, about 700 kilometres (400 miles) north of the Ukrainian border and 700 kilometres (400 miles) west of Moscow, suffered the most damage in the overnight attacks.
Smoke from a massive fire billowed over the city of Pskov, the region's namesake capital, according to social media posts, including video of loud bangs and flashes, along with the crackle of air defence systems and tracers in the night sky.
Pskov Gov. Mikhail Vedernikov ordered all flights to and from the airport cancelled for the day so damage could be assessed. No one was hurt and the fire was put out, he said.
Other regions hit were Oryol, 400 kilometres (240 miles) south of Moscow, as well as Ryazan and Kaluga, which are both 200 kilometres (120 miles) south of the capital. Also hit was Bryansk, which borders Ukraine, according to the Russia Defense Ministry.
Three main Moscow airports -- Sheremetyevo, Vnukovo and Domodedovo -- temporarily halted incoming and outgoing flights.
The Associated Press was unable to confirm whether the drones were launched from Ukraine or inside Russia.
Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine's minister of digital transformation, said his country has drones with a range of up to 500 kilometres (300 miles), though he did not take responsibility for any attacks inside Russia or on Crimea, which Russia illegally annexed from Ukraine in 2014.
"If you look carefully at the news recently, in general, every day there are news about long-range drones that hit various targets both in occupied Crimea and in the territory of Russia," Fedorov told AP recently. "So in this regard, let's say, that more or less a mass production of these drones has appeared."
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Russian military would undoubtedly analyze "how this was done in order to take appropriate measures to prevent these situations in the future."
Firing at distant Russian targets could reflect a Ukrainian tactic of stretching the Kremlin's military resources as Moscow scrambles to buttress its air defences, said Douglas Barrie, senior fellow for Military Aerospace at the International Institute for Strategic Studies.
"Putting air defence systems there means you can't put them somewhere else," he told AP. "This draws on Russian capability."
Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Ukraine was relying on foreign help because the drones "simply would not be able to fly such a distance without carefully researched information from Western satellites."
Russia, meanwhile, also used drones as well as missiles in its biggest bombardment of Kyiv in months, Ukrainian authorities said.
Two security guards, ages 26 and 36, were killed and another person was injured by falling debris, said Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv's military administration, posting on Telegram.
Russia launched Iranian-made Shahed exploding drones at the capital from various directions and then followed with air-launched missiles, Popko said. It was unclear how many were fired, but Popko called it the biggest attack on the capital since spring.
Kyiv resident Iryna Oblat pointed to debris in the street and shattered windows in surrounding buildings.
"Look where it hit, look what happened to the house," she said. "Garages are on fire. We don't know how many cars and garages were destroyed because firefighters and police won't let us in."
Also on Wednesday, Russia-installed officials in Crimea reported repelling an attack of drones targeting Sevastopol's harbour. Past drone attacks have hit fuel depots and airfields in Crimea or Russian-held areas of Ukraine.
Explosions also were reported in the southern city of Odesa and the Cherkasy region.
Ukraine's air defences destroyed 28 cruise missiles and 15 of 16 Shahed drones targeting Kyiv and multiple regions across the country overnight, the air force said in its daily Telegram update.
------
Litvinova reported from Tallinn, Estonia. Emma Burrows in London contributed.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LIVE | Hurricane Idalia makes landfall on Florida's west coast as a dangerous Category 3 storm
Hurricane Idalia made landfall on Florida's west coast as a catastrophic Category 3 storm on Wednesday and unleashed life-threatening storm surges and rainfall across an area that has never before received such pummelling.
'Getting squeezed on both sides': Liberals a distant third among younger voters
The federal Liberals are seeing a dive in popularity among younger voters, once the core of their base, falling 23 points behind the Conservatives by the end of August, according to new polling from Nanos Research.
BREAKING | Metro says it has reached tentative deal with union amid strike by grocery store workers
Metro says that it has reached a tentative deal with the union representing striking employees at 27 grocery stores around the Greater Toronto Area.
A B.C. study gave 50 homeless people $7,500 each. Here's what they spent it on.
A new B.C.-based study undercuts the persistent stereotype that homeless people can't be trusted with cash, according to the lead researcher who says it also highlights a different way to respond to the crisis.
Thai police say man kills his family after online scam leaves them in massive debt
At least 11 people are suspected to be involved with a loan scam that allegedly drove a man to kill his wife and two young boys before trying to take his own life in their family home, Thai police said Wednesday.
WATCH | Load of 5 million bees falls off truck near Toronto; drivers warned to close windows
Police are working to contain millions of bees that fell off of a truck onto the roadway in Burlington, Ont. on Wednesday morning.
Over half of Canadians feel anxious when they have to call a stranger: survey
A recent survey conducted by Research Co. shows that over half of Canadians feel anxious when making a phone call to a stranger.
Indigo hopes new 'cultural emporium' concept will win back customers
When Indigo Books & Music Inc. opens the doors to its forthcoming location in downtown Toronto's Well building this September, shoppers will immediately realize the space is more than a bookstore.
Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalls more than 20 brands of energy drinks
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is expanding its recall of energy drinks to include more than 20 brands.
Canada
-
WATCH
WATCH | Load of 5 million bees falls off truck near Toronto; drivers warned to close windows
Police are working to contain millions of bees that fell off of a truck onto the roadway in Burlington, Ont. on Wednesday morning.
-
Hurricane Franklin expected to pass 'well southeast' of Newfoundland late Friday
The Canadian Hurricane Centre (CHC) says Hurricane Franklin is expected to pass “well southeast” of Newfoundland by late Friday, though it could still fuel significant rain and ocean swells as it nears.
-
Mohawk-language Bible published after decades-long effort by one Quebec man
A Mohawk-language version of the Bible has been published after a Quebec man's nearly 20 years of work.
-
Inmates in Newfoundland jail say they feel hopeless, alone and increasingly unwell
Inmates inside Newfoundland's notorious, Victorian-era jail say their mental health is deteriorating as they are allegedly locked in their cellblocks for days and denied visits with their families.
-
Canadian anti-crime researcher sentenced to two years in prison in Algeria
A Canadian researcher detained in Algeria since February was sentenced on Tuesday to two years in prison, according to his lawyer.
-
B.C. officials confirm Canada's first case of BA.2.86 COVID variant
B.C. health officials have confirmed a case of the BA.2.86 strain of SARS-Cov-2, the first such infection to be detected in Canada.
World
-
Thai police say man kills his family after online scam leaves them in massive debt
At least 11 people are suspected to be involved with a loan scam that allegedly drove a man to kill his wife and two young boys before trying to take his own life in their family home, Thai police said Wednesday.
-
A judge told Kansas authorities to destroy electronic copies of newspaper's files taken during raid
Kansas authorities must destroy all electronic copies they made of a small newspaper's files when police raided its office this month, a judge ordered Tuesday, nearly two weeks after computers and cellphones seized in the search were returned.
-
Ukrainian drones strike deep in Russian territory, Moscow says, while a barrage in Kyiv kills 2
Ukraine sent waves of drones deep into western Russia in nighttime attacks that lasted more than four hours and struck military assets, Russian officials and media reports said Wednesday.
-
Gabon's leader calls on people to 'make noise' after mutinous soldiers detain him in attempted coup
Gabon's president called on his citizens to "make noise" after a coup attempt in the Central African country, saying he was speaking from detention in his residence.
-
Britain's top diplomat raises human rights concerns with China, explores ways to boost communication
British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly raised concerns over China's human rights record and explored ways for the two countries to better communicate during a visit to Beijing on Wednesday.
-
Pakistan's Imran Khan will be imprisoned for 2 more weeks despite getting bail
Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan will remain in a high-security prison for at least another two weeks despite being granted bail the previous day, as a court extended his detention Wednesday in a case involving the revealing of an official secret document, a defence lawyer said.
Politics
-
'Getting squeezed on both sides': Liberals a distant third among younger voters
The federal Liberals are seeing a dive in popularity among younger voters, once the core of their base, falling 23 points behind the Conservatives by the end of August, according to new polling from Nanos Research.
-
Scrap it or salvage it? Future of 24 Sussex under review, Poilievre says a new house for the PM not a priority
As the government develops plans for the future of 24 Sussex Drive, Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre says fixing or replacing the dilapidated and unoccupied official residence would be the last item on his agenda if he was prime minister.
-
A primer on the policy proposals Conservative grassroots want Poilievre to champion in next election
The Conservative party's upcoming convention in Quebec City is shaping up to become a hub for heated policy debates, as Conservative supporters will be discussing and voting on a series of proposals they'd like to see leader Pierre Poilievre champion in the next election. CTVNews.ca has read through each pitch, here's what you need to know.
Health
-
Canadian 9-year-old undergoes life-saving bowel transplant
A beloved nine-year-old, known as Bella Brave to those on TikTok, underwent a life-saving bowel transplant for a rare disease she has been fiercely battling since birth.
-
These Ontario emergency departments will close temporarily this week due to staffing shortages
Staffing shortages continue to plague rural Ontario hospitals, with hospital officials once again forced to temporarily close emergency departments.
-
B.C. officials confirm Canada's first case of BA.2.86 COVID variant
B.C. health officials have confirmed a case of the BA.2.86 strain of SARS-Cov-2, the first such infection to be detected in Canada.
Sci-Tech
-
Scientists are one step closer to making smart contact lenses a reality
Scientists have created a flexible battery as thin as a human cornea that could potentially power smart contact lenses in the future, according to a new study.
-
WATCH
WATCH | View of Hurricane Idalia from International Space Station
The International Space Station orbited over Hurricane Idalia Tuesday, showing the sprawling size of a storm expected to keep gaining strength as it churns through the Gulf of Mexico.
-
FBI and European partners seize major malware network in blow to global cybercrime
U.S. officials said Tuesday that the FBI and its European partners infiltrated and seized control of a major global malware network used for more than 15 years to commit a gamut of online crimes including crippling ransomware attacks.
Entertainment
-
CBS honouring late game show host Bob Barker with prime-time special
CBS is giving the late game show host Bob Barker a last run on television with a prime-time tribute special that will air on the network Thursday night.
-
Ontario banning online gambling commercials featuring athletes and celebrities
Athletes, as well as some celebrities, will no longer be allowed to appear in commercials promoting online gambling in Ontario.
-
'Breaking Bad' stars reunite on picket line to call for studios to resume negotiations with actors
The cast of 'Breaking Bad' has reunited to call upon Hollywood studios to resume negotiations with striking screen actors.
Business
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Metro says it has reached tentative deal with union amid strike by grocery store workers
Metro says that it has reached a tentative deal with the union representing striking employees at 27 grocery stores around the Greater Toronto Area.
-
National Bank Q3 profit edges higher, provision for credit losses also up
National Bank of Canada reported its third-quarter profit edged higher compared with a year ago even as the money it set aside for bad loans in the quarter also rose.
-
Indigo hopes new 'cultural emporium' concept will win back customers
When Indigo Books & Music Inc. opens the doors to its forthcoming location in downtown Toronto's Well building this September, shoppers will immediately realize the space is more than a bookstore.
Lifestyle
-
More than 3 years since pandemic started, some still take advantage of virtual school
While many caregivers welcomed the end of remote learning with open arms, Cheryl Ambrose is among those clinging to virtual schooling options. For some, the continued spread of COVID-19 and potential risk of long COVID are motivating factors. Others found their children learn better outside of a traditional classroom.
-
Canadian teachers are gaining a following on TikTok by sharing experiences, style
Teachers across Canada are turning to social media platform TikTok to share everything from their daily experiences to learning tips and even their classroom outfits. As part of the wider online community known as TeacherTok, some of them have amassed a following that extends beyond the classroom.
-
Over half of Canadians feel anxious when they have to call a stranger: survey
A recent survey conducted by Research Co. shows that over half of Canadians feel anxious when making a phone call to a stranger.
Sports
-
'Ready for change': John Herdman eyes opportunity to develop, build Toronto FC back into a winner
One of John Herdman's biggest motivations is quite simple: the chance to develop a new group and help Toronto FC return to its former glory.
-
Rubiales crisis hangs over European soccer ahead of gala award ceremony in Monaco
The governing body of European soccer heads to its annual awards gala on Thursday in Monaco amid turmoil created by its vice president from Spain. Luis Rubiales won't be at the high-end ceremony in Monte Carlo where the awards for best player and coach will be made because he has been suspended by FIFA, the sport's ultimate governing body.
-
New women's pro hockey league coming to Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa
The Professional Women's Hockey League will open its inaugural season in January with teams in Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, Boston, Minneapolis-St. Paul and the New York City area.
Autos
-
Some insurance companies are raising rates if your car is at higher risk of being stolen
The insurance industry lost one billion dollars to auto theft last year, with $700 million in losses in Ontario alone.
-
Unifor picks Ford Motors as lead company for bargaining in auto contract talks
Unifor has picked Ford Motor Co. as the lead company of the Detroit Three automakers to hammer out a new contract.
-
Drunk driving campaign gets motorists tipsy before putting them behind the wheel
Police in Japan have implemented an unusual strategy in order to prevent drunk driving: encouraging people to consume alcohol and then letting them loose on a driving course.