Ukraine updates: Russian ship with Ukraine grain reaches Syria

Al Jazeera reporter killed during Israeli raid in West Bank

A journalist for Al Jazeera was shot and killed while covering an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank town of Jenin early Wednesday. The broadcaster and a reporter who was wounded in the incident blamed Israeli forces, while Israel said there was evidence the two were hit by Palestinian gunfire.

Western leaders may face uncertain endgame in Ukraine war

An interminable and unwinnable war in Europe? That’s what NATO leaders fear and are bracing for as Russia's war in Ukraine grinds into its third month with little sign of a decisive military victory for either side and no resolution in sight.

