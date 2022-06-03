Ukraine updates: EU targets Russia officers in new sanctions
What's happening in Ukraine today and how are countries around the world responding? Read live updates on Vladimir Putin and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
BRUSSELS -- The European Union says it has targeted Russian military officers linked to atrocities in Ukraine in its latest round of sanctions, including top brass accused of war crimes in Bucha and the siege of Mariupol.
The EU froze the assets of 65 people and imposed travel bans on them. The bloc has now targeted almost 1,160 people, including President Vladimir Putin, pro-Kremlin oligarchs and other top officials over Russia's actions in Ukraine since 2014.
The EU said Friday that Colonel Azatbek Omurbekov and Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev, known as the 'Butcher of Mariupol,' were among those on the list.
It said Omurbekov "was leading the actions of his military unit and nicknamed 'the Butcher of Bucha' due to his direct responsibility in killings, rapes and torture in Bucha," on the outskirts of Kyiv.
It accused Mizintsev "of orchestrating the bombardments of the city of Mariupol, killing thousands of civilians, including the shelling of a Mariupol maternity hospital and a theatre, killing hundreds of children."
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said "there can be no impunity for war crimes."
------
CHISINAU, Moldova -- Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has paid an official visit to Moldova, which borders Ukraine, in a public show of support for the country witnessing Russia's ambitions in the region up close and sheltering thousands of Ukrainian refugees.
Sanchez said Spain would stand up for Moldova's territorial integrity, in a reference to Transnistria and Russia's military presence there.
Transnistria is a disputed, Russian-backed breakaway state that borders southwestern Ukraine. Pro-Russian forces broke it off from Moldova in 1992, and Russian troops have been stationed there ever since, ostensibly as peacekeepers.
Sanchez assured President Maia Sandu at a press conference Friday in Chisinau, the capital, that Moldova has Spain's "resounding" support and "our commitment to solidarity with the Moldovan authorities and the Moldovan people at a time of great difficulty and international political tension."
------
KYIV, Ukraine -- A regional governor in eastern Ukraine says intense fighting is continuing in a key town that has faced a massive Russian offensive.
Luhansk Gov. Serhiy Haidai told The Associated Press that "fierce battles are continuing in Sievierodonetsk," where about 13,000 residents left in the city are sheltering in basements to escape relentless Russian bombardment.
Haidai said Friday that the Russian forces were also pummelling the nearby city of Lysychansk that has remained under Ukrainian control. Some 20,000 residents, or about one-fifth of Lysychansk's pre-war population, have remained in the city which has seen 60% of its residential buildings and civilian infrastructure shattered by the Russian shelling. Haidai said a civilian was killed in the Russian shelling of Lysychansk on Friday.
He told the AP that the Russians have been shelling a key highway linking Lysychansk with Bakhmut, but that it remained under Ukrainian control.
------
LVIV, Ukraine -- A Ukrainian military analyst says a Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine has slowed down amid staunch Ukrainian resistance.
Mykola Sunhurovsky of the Razumkov Centre, a Kyiv-based think-tank, said Friday that "the Russians are fighting for every block and every street" in the eastern city of Lysychansk, adding that "it has deprived them of the initiative." Lysychansk, the administrative centre of the eastern Luhansk region has become an arena of fierce fighting this week as it has faced a massive Russian attack.
Sunhurovsky charged that "the Russian offensive in the region has started to slow down, they have lost too many forces and need a tactical break."
He noted that "time is working in Ukraine's favour as supplies of Western weapons are increasing, making the Kremlin nervous," but added that Western supplies have taken time to reach Ukraine, forcing Kyiv to "drag out time in the east to accumulate forces for a counter-offensive."
------
MOSCOW -- The Kremlin says it will press on with its military operations in Ukraine until its goals are met.
Asked how the Kremlin views progress in Ukraine 100 days into the war Friday, President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russian troops have succeeded in their main task of protecting civilians in areas on Ukraine's east controlled by Moscow-backed separatists.
Peskov said that Russian forces have "liberated" many areas in Ukraine from the "pro-Nazi" Ukrainian military and nationalist units, adding that "this work will continue until all the goals of the special military operation are achieved."
Speaking during a conference call with reporters, Peskov was evasive when asked whether Russian authorities are planning to hold referendums in those areas to join Russia, saying that it will depend on how the situation evolves. Peskov and other Russian officials have said repeatedly that it will be up to the residents of those regions to determine their status.
------
KYIV, Ukraine -- Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says his country won't stop its resistance against the Russian invasion.
Zelensky on Friday issued a video message to mark 100 days of war. Surrounded by other top officials, Zelenskyy appeared defiant.
"Our team is much larger," says Zelenskyy. "The Ukrainian Armed Forces are here. Most importantly, our people are here."
"We have defended Ukraine for 100 days already," he adds." Victory will be ours!"
------
BERLIN -- The German government has rejected suggestions by Russia that western sanctions and not Moscow's war in Ukraine are to blame for the global shortage of grains.
A Foreign Ministry spokeswoman told reporters in Berlin Friday that "the danger is very big that Russia will try, that President Putin will try to establish a narrative that it's the West that's responsible for the famine threatening Africa."
"This is a narrative that we want to strongly resist," said spokeswoman Andrea Sasse.
Responding to an AP question about Putin's meeting with Senegal's President Macky Sall in Sochi Friday, Sasse said it was a fact that the threat of famine in parts of the world and that some countries will be cut off from grain imports are "a result of the Russian war of attack and not the result of western sanctions."
A spokesman for Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Wolfgang Buechner, rejected what he called Putin's "anti-western propaganda" claiming that the West's economic and financial policies as well as "anti-Russian sanctions" are responsible for the problem.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, listens to Senegalese President and the chairman of the African Union Macky Sall during their meeting in the Bocharov Ruchei residence in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia, on June 3, 2022. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
------
ZAGREB, Croatia -- Croatia's foreign ministry says a Croatian citizen has been wounded in Ukraine and will be transferred to Croatia.
Croatia's state HRT television says that the man was fighting as a volunteer in Ukraine. The foreign ministry told the station that the man is safe and receiving medical attention.
No other details were immediately available.
Last month, Croatian authorities said that Russian troops detained a Croatian citizen who was fighting alongside Ukrainian fighters in Mariupol.
------
MOSCOW — The Kremlin says that Ukrainian grain supplies to world markets will be part of the agenda for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s talks with the chairman of the African Union, Senegalese President Macky Sall.
Ukraine is one of the world’s largest exporters of wheat, corn and sunflower oil. Ukrainian authorities and their Western supporters have accused Russia of endangering world food supplies with a naval blockade of Ukraine's ports. Russia has denied blocking the ports and said Ukraine needed to remove sea mines to allow safe shipping.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin plans to give Sall a “detailed explanation" of Russia's view of the situation and “explain again what’s going on there, who mined the ports, what is necessary to do to allow the grain flow to resume.”
African countries imported 44% of their wheat from Russia and Ukraine between 2018 and 2020, according to UN figures. Wheat prices have spiked 45% as a result of the war-related disruption of supplies, according to the African Development Bank.
-----
ANKARA, Turkey — A Ukrainian ambassador says grain stolen from Ukraine has been sold in several countries, including Turkey.
Vasyl Bodnar, Ukraine's ambassador to Turkey, told journalists in Ankara on Friday that his embassy was preparing to start criminal proceedings against individuals, companies and ships involved in the sale of the stolen grain.
Turkish authorities and international police agency Interpol are assisting, Bodnar said.
“Anyone involved in the sale of stolen goods will be found and will be brought to justice,” the ambassador said.
Bodnar warned that companies conducting business with Russia would be barred from taking part in future projects toward Ukraine’s redevelopment.
Turkey, which has close ties to Ukraine and Russia, has criticized Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine but has refused to join sanctions against Russia.
-----
BRUSSELS — The European Union on Friday formally approved an embargo on Russian oil and other sanctions targeting major banks and broadcasters over Moscow’s war on Ukraine.
EU headquarters says Russian crude oil will be phased out over six months, and other refined petroleum products over eight months.
It says that “a temporary exception is foreseen” for landlocked countries – like Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia – that “suffer from a specific dependence on Russian supplies and have no viable alternative options.”
Bulgaria and Croatia will also get “temporary derogations” for certain kinds of oil. EU leaders say the move means that around 90% of Russia’s oil exports to Europe will be blocked by year’s end. The EU imports around 25% of its oil from Russia.
Russia’s biggest bank, Sberbank, plus Credit Bank of Moscow, Russian Agriculture Bank and the Belarusian Bank for Development and Reconstruction have also been blocked from using the SWIFT system for international bank transfers.
Broadcasters Rossiya RTR/RTR Planeta, Rossiya 24 / Russia 24 and TV Centre International have been hit over allegations that they are being used by Moscow “to manipulate information and promote disinformation about the invasion of Ukraine.”
-----
BERLIN, Germany — The speaker of Ukraine’s parliament has met German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and attended a session of Germany’s parliament during a visit to Berlin.
Ruslan Stefanchuk, the speaker of Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada, was greeted with a standing ovation as he was welcomed Friday by German counterpart Baerbel Bas.
Stefanchuk told Germany’s Funke newspaper group ahead of his meeting with the chancellor that he wanted to invite Scholz to Kyiv to give a speech to Ukrainian lawmakers.
Scholz hasn’t visited Ukraine since the war began, though Germany’s foreign and development ministers have.
-----
UNITED NATIONS — The United States and its allies are vowing to hold Russia accountable for crimes committed by its forces since they invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.
U.S. Undersecretary of State Uzra Zeya told a UN Security Council meeting on strengthening accountability and justice for serious violations of international law that Russian forces have bombed maternity hospitals, train stations, apartment buildings and homes and killed civilians cycling down the street.
Zeya said on Thursday that the United States was working with its allies to support a broad range of international investigations into alleged war crimes committed in Ukraine.
Ireland’s attorney general, Paul Gallagher said Ireland was one of 41 countries that quickly referred the situation in the country to the International Criminal Court.
Russia’s UN ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia, accused Western nations of “hypocrisy” for suddenly seeking international criminal justice over what Moscow calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine.
-----
KYIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said fighting was brutal in the country's eastern Donbas region but there has been “some progress” in the city of Sievierodonetsk, which Russian forces have been trying to capture.
“It’s the toughest there right now. As in the cities and communities nearby – Lysychansk, Bakhmut and others,” Zekenskyy said late Thursday in his nightly video address to the nation. “There are many cities where the Russian attack is powerful.”
Zelenskyy said Russian forces were mobilizing people from areas of the Donbas that were already under the control of Moscow-backed separatists and sending them into battle in the first line of attack, with Russian troops coming in behind them.
“The longer the war goes on, the more vile, shameful and cynical things Russia is forever inscribing in its history,” he said.
Zelenskyy said he was thankful to the United States for agreeing to send advanced rocket systems.
-----
KYIV, Ukraine — Some 60 per cent of the infrastructure and residential buildings in Lysychansk, one of only two cities in the east still under at least partial Ukrainian control, have been destroyed from attacks, a local official said Thursday.
Oleksandr Zaika, head of Lysychansk City Military-Civil Administration, said on an “information telemarathon” cited by the Unian news agency that non-stop shelling had knocked out electricity, natural gas, telephone and internet service.
One of the most critical pathways for supplies and evacuations, the Bakhmut-Lysychansk highway, is still open but under constant bombardment.
Humanitarian supplies are still reaching the city, where shrapnel and mines dot the landscape, he said.
Zaika said 20,000 people are left in the city, down from a pre-war population of 97,000.
Lysychansk is separated by a river from the other city in the region that’s still under at least partial Ukrainian control, Sievierodonetsk. It, too, is under Russian siege.
___
Get in touch
Do you have any questions about the attack on Ukraine? Email dotcom@bellmedia.ca.
- Please include your name, location, and contact information if you are willing to speak to a journalist with CTV News.
- Your comments may be used in a CTVNews.ca story.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ontario has re-elected Doug Ford. This is what he's promised to do
Doug Ford's Progressive Conservatives were handed a second mandate in Ontario on Thursday night. Members of provincial Parliament won't officially return to the legislature until Sept. 8, but when they do they will likely hit the ground running.
Queen Elizabeth II skips Platinum Jubilee church service
Members of the Royal Family attended a Friday church service honouring Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne, although the Queen herself is skipping the event at St. Paul's Cathedral in London due to difficulty getting around at age 96.
'Not fair': CERB recipients who now have to pay the money back share their stories
Two years after the federal government made the unprecedented move to give out swift financial assistance in the form of $2,000 per month to those who lost work in 2020 due to the pandemic, many Canadians are being told that they need to pay money back — including some who say they didn’t even apply for that particular benefit.
Federal government made little progress in addressing MMIWG: advocacy group
The Native Women's Association of Canada says the federal government has made little progress in the past year on its action plan to end violence against Indigenous women, girls and gender-diverse people.
Andrea Horwath resigns as NDP party leader after Ontario election
Andrea Horwath's time as leader of the Ontario New Democratic Party is coming to an end. Horwath made the announcement during her concession speech after another provincial election defeat.
'If it ain't broke, don't fix it': High commissioner defends Canada's ties to monarchy
As millions celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, marking her 70 years of reigning over the Commonwealth, the man representing one of Canada's closest diplomatic ties to the monarchy is defending its ties to the Royal Family despite surveys in Canada that show many are beginning to question it.
Silent spread of monkeypox may be a wakeup call for the world
A monkeypox outbreak continues to grow in countries where the virus isn't normally found, putting global health officials on high alert.
100 days of war: Where things stand between Russia, Ukraine
One hundred days into Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the war has brought the world a near-daily drumbeat of gut wrenching scenes: Civilian corpses in the streets of Bucha; a blown-up theatre in Mariupol; the chaos at a Kramatorsk train station in the wake of a Russian missile strike.
Prime Minister signs historic land claim settlement with Siksika First Nation
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the chief of the Siksika First Nation have signed a historic land claim settlement, which the federal government says is one of the largest agreements of its kind in Canada.
Canada
-
Ontario has re-elected Doug Ford. This is what he's promised to do
Doug Ford's Progressive Conservatives were handed a second mandate in Ontario on Thursday night. Members of provincial Parliament won't officially return to the legislature until Sept. 8, but when they do they will likely hit the ground running.
-
3-year decriminalization plan leading to 'anxiety' in B.C., former federal health minister says
A former federal health minister who championed decriminalization in Canada says a three-year model approved for British Columbia may not provide ample evidence to ensure the success of a policy that should have been implemented across the country.
-
Doug Ford re-elected as Ontario premier with majority government, CTV News declares
Doug Ford has been re-elected as premier of Ontario with a majority government, CTV News declares. At Toronto Congress Centre in Etobicoke, Ford celebrated his second mandate to wild applause and shouts of 'four more years.'
-
'Welcome to your new home': More than 300 Ukrainians land in Halifax
A plane carrying more than 300 Ukrainians fleeing war landed at Halifax Stanfield International Airport Thursday evening.
-
Andrea Horwath resigns as NDP party leader after Ontario election
Andrea Horwath's time as leader of the Ontario New Democratic Party is coming to an end. Horwath made the announcement during her concession speech after another provincial election defeat.
-
Ontario election results as Doug Ford wins majority
Doug Ford will be re-elected as premier of Ontario with a majority government, CTV News declares.
World
-
Envoy says U.S., allies preparing for North Korean nuclear test
U.S. President Joe Biden's special envoy for North Korea said Friday the United States is 'preparing for all contingencies' in close co-ordination with its South Korean and Japanese allies as it monitors North Korean arrangements for a possible nuclear test explosion that outside officials say could be imminent.
-
Police fatally shoot Texas fugitive after family of 5 killed
A convicted murderer on the run since escaping a prison bus after stabbing its driver last month was fatally shot by law enforcement late Thursday after he killed a family of five and stole their truck from a rural weekend cabin, a Texas prison system spokesman said.
-
Taliban faces threat from Islamic State, new resistance, UN says
Afghanistan's Taliban rulers are maintaining close ties with al Qaeda as they consolidate control over the country, and their main military threat is coming from the Islamic State extremist group and guerrilla-style attacks by former Afghan government security personnel, UN experts said in a new report.
-
Amid flurry of missile tests, North Korea now heads UN-backed arms control forum
North Korea, which is under sanctions for developing nuclear weapons in defiance of United Nations Security Council Resolutions, has taken over as head of a UN body aimed at striking disarmament deals amid scorn from critics.
-
100 days of war: Where things stand between Russia, Ukraine
One hundred days into Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the war has brought the world a near-daily drumbeat of gut wrenching scenes: Civilian corpses in the streets of Bucha; a blown-up theatre in Mariupol; the chaos at a Kramatorsk train station in the wake of a Russian missile strike.
-
Russia may be in Ukraine to stay after 100 days of war
When Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine in late February, the Russian president vowed his forces would not occupy the neighboring country. But as the invasion reached its 100th day Friday, Russia seemed increasingly unlikely to relinquish the territory it has taken in the war.
Politics
-
Midnight membership deadline marks new phase of Conservative leadership race
Candidates have until midnight to secure party memberships for their supporters to vote in the election for the next Conservative leader, who will replace Erin O'Toole.
-
Former finance minister Morneau 'worried' over Canada's economic trajectory
In his first speech since leaving federal politics, former finance minister Bill Morneau painted a blunt picture of his time on Parliament Hill and voiced concern with Canada's economic trajectory.
-
Federal government made little progress in addressing MMIWG: advocacy group
The Native Women's Association of Canada says the federal government has made little progress in the past year on its action plan to end violence against Indigenous women, girls and gender-diverse people.
Health
-
Am I protected from monkeypox if I've been vaccinated against smallpox? Your questions answered
As more countries report new cases of monkeypox, experts around the world are working to monitor the chains of transmission and try to stem the unusual outbreak.
-
3-year decriminalization plan leading to 'anxiety' in B.C., former federal health minister says
A former federal health minister who championed decriminalization in Canada says a three-year model approved for British Columbia may not provide ample evidence to ensure the success of a policy that should have been implemented across the country.
-
Silent spread of monkeypox may be a wakeup call for the world
A monkeypox outbreak continues to grow in countries where the virus isn't normally found, putting global health officials on high alert.
Sci-Tech
-
Deadly secret: Electronic warfare shapes Russia-Ukraine war
On Ukraine's battlefields, the simple act of powering up a cellphone can beckon a rain of deathly skyfall. This is electronic warfare, a critical but largely invisible aspect of Russia's war against Ukraine.
-
Sheryl Sandberg to step down as COO of Facebook-parent Meta
Sheryl Sandberg is stepping down as chief operating officer of Facebook-parent Meta, the company confirmed on Wednesday.
-
U.S. Supreme Court temporarily blocks Texas's social media moderation law
The Supreme Court of the United States temporarily blocked a sweeping Texas law on Tuesday that restricts the ability of Facebook, Twitter and YouTube to moderate content on their platforms. By a 5-4 vote, the justices granted an emergency request from the tech industry to block a lower court order that would have allowed the law to take hold, pending legal challenges.
Entertainment
-
'The Boys' still looks pretty super in its savagely satirical third season
'The Boys' serves notice immediately that its third season will be as ferociously gory and savagely satirical as the preceding two, racing through story at something approaching super-speed. While obviously not intended for every taste, the Amazon series remains a scathing examination of the superhero genre and society at large, threaded with warnings about the corrupting influence of power.
-
'Top Gun: Maverick' brings back the Taiwan flag after controversy
'Top Gun: Maverick' is now showing Taiwan's official flag after an outcry, putting its release in mainland China in jeopardy.
-
Movie reviews: 'Crimes of the Future' is a subversive, biological thriller with meaning
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Crimes of the Future,' 'The Righteous' and 'Foxhole.'
Business
-
U.S. stocks open lower, edging back into the red for the week
Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street Friday, putting indexes back into the red for the week.
-
Poland tells citizens to gather firewood as energy prices soar
Poland's authorities are reminding citizens they can rummage forests for firewood to heat their homes as energy costs continue to soar.
-
Data puts Turkey's annual inflation at 73.5 per cent, a 24-year high
Annual inflation in Turkey hit 73.5 per cent in May, the highest rate since 1998, according to official data released Friday as a cost-of-living crisis in the country deepens.
Lifestyle
-
Harini Logan wins Scripps National Spelling Bee in first-ever tiebreaker
Harini Logan has won the Scripps National Spelling Bee, defeating Vikram Raju in the bee's first-ever lightning-round tiebreaker.
-
Queen Elizabeth II's great-grandson Prince Louis steals the show during Jubilee flypast
Queen Elizabeth II's great-grandson Prince Louis stole the show during the first day of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, appearing to scream from the balcony as fighter jets passed over Buckingham Palace.
-
Elon Musk tells Tesla employees: Return to the office, or else
Elon Musk is demanding that Tesla office workers return to in-person work or leave the company, according to leaked emails he sent to Tesla's executive staff Tuesday.
Sports
-
Avalanche blank Oilers 4-0 to continue Western Conference final lead
Nazem Kadri set up three goals in just over two minutes early in the second period and Pavel Francouz made 24 saves in place of the injured Darcy Kuemper for the first playoff shutout of his career as the Colorado Avalanche blanked the Edmonton Oilers 4-0 on Thursday to take a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference final.
-
Celtics earn big comeback win against Warriors in Game 1 of NBA Finals
The Boston Celtics rode the most lopsided fourth quarter in NBA Finals history to a 120-108 victory over the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 on Thursday night.
-
Sports minister orders forensic audit of Hockey Canada
Canada's sports minister ordered a forensic audit of Hockey Canada after the organization recently settled a lawsuit with a woman who said she was sexually assaulted by multiple members of the country's 2018 world junior hockey team.
Autos
-
U.S. has over 750 complaints that Teslas brake for no reason
More than 750 Tesla owners have complained to U.S. safety regulators that cars operating on the automaker's partially automated driving systems have suddenly stopped on roadways for no apparent reason.
-
High prices, lack of inventory as rental car operators face vehicle shortage
Canadians looking to get away in the coming months may have a hard time getting around, as for the second summer in a row, rental car operators are facing a severe shortage of stock.
-
Musk says Tesla needs to cut staff by 10 per cent, pauses all hiring
Tesla chief executive Elon Musk said he had a "super bad feeling" about the economy and that the electric carmaker needed to cut staff by around 10 per cent, according to an internal email seen by Reuters.