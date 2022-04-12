Full coverage at CTVNews.ca/Ukraine
Putin vows Russia will press Ukraine invasion until goals are met
Live updates: Zelenskyy pleads for action in Russia's use of a poisonous substance
UN warns of rape and sexual violence against women and children in Ukraine
New front, same challenges for Russian offensive
'It's not the end': The children who survived the brutality in Bucha
Ukraine says potent Russian hack against power grid thwarted
Russian activist who said he had been poisoned is detained
Russian state TV protester Marina Ovsyannikova hired as German Welt correspondent
Czechs giving free shooting lessons to local Ukrainians
Families search for loved ones in Ukrainian village of Borodyanka
Russian war worsens fertilizer crunch, risking food supplies
Russia has defaulted on its foreign debt, says S&P
Russia's war to shrink Ukraine economy 45 per cent, World Bank says
John Lennon’s son performed 'Imagine' for the first time to support Ukraine