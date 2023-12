Ukraine's military asks for additional 450,000 people to be mobilized: Zelenskyy

KYIV -

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday that the military had asked for an additional 450,000 to 500,000 people to be mobilized into the army, but that a final decision had not been taken.

The Ukrainian leader told a news conference in Kyiv that top military and government officials were due to discuss "this very sensitive issue of mobilization" and that parliament would then consider it.

Zelenskyy said that conducting a mobilization at such a scale would require additional financing.

