World

    • Ukraine's military asks for additional 450,000 people to be mobilized: Zelenskyy

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during his end-of-the-year news conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during his end-of-the-year news conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
    KYIV -

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday that the military had asked for an additional 450,000 to 500,000 people to be mobilized into the army, but that a final decision had not been taken.

    The Ukrainian leader told a news conference in Kyiv that top military and government officials were due to discuss "this very sensitive issue of mobilization" and that parliament would then consider it.

    Zelenskyy said that conducting a mobilization at such a scale would require additional financing.

    (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk and Olena Harmash; editing by Tom Balmforth)

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    MORE WORLD NEWS

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News