Ukraine Foreign Minister Kuleba: Moscow playing 'hunger games'
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba pressed Southeast Asian countries for political and material support in his county's fight against Russia, while accusing Moscow on Saturday of playing "hunger games" with the world by holding up shipments of Ukrainian grain and other agricultural products.
Kuleba told reporters on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit that with a deal allowing Ukraine to export grain and fertilizer due to expire Nov. 19, the world needed to pressure Russia not to object to its extension, saying Ukrainian products were critical in Africa and Asia.
More than just continuing the deal, however, Kuleba accused Russian inspectors of "quiet sabotage," saying they were intentionally dragging their feet in allowing shipments through.
Not only does Russia have "to remain part of the initiative, it also has to instruct its inspectors to act in good faith and to avoid any measures, any steps, that create obstacles and hinder the export of Ukrainian agricultural goods to the global market," he said.
"Russia should -- must -- stop playing hunger games with the world."
Kuleba's country was invited to the ASEAN summit for the first time this year and signed a peace accord with the group of nations with a combined population of nearly 700 million people.
Many of the member nations have thus far been reserved in their stance toward the invasion, condemning the war but generally trying to avoid assigning blame. Eight of 10 ASEAN countries did vote in favor of the U.N. General Assembly resolution condemning Russian aggression, with Vietnam and Laos abstaining.
Kuleba said signing the accord with ASEAN was a strong message of support from the group, though added that "the litmus test is the ... voting in the U.N. General Assembly for resolutions related to Ukraine."
ASEAN is made up of Cambodia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Laos, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Brunei and Myanmar, though Myanmar's leaders are not being allowed to participate in the current meetings due to ongoing violence in the country and its lack of effort in implementing the group's peace plan following the 2021 military takeover.
Kuleba said he is using the opportunity of the Phnom Penh summit as "an Asian tour," meeting with ASEAN members and non-members like Australia to plead for more political support, material aid -- like transformers and generators to repair those destroyed in the fighting -- and improvements of food security and trade.
He spoke on the day U.S. President Joe Biden arrived at the talks, and met with Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines.
Blinken applauded Kuleba's efforts to keep drumming up assistance, assuring him that "support is strong around the world" for Ukraine.
Kuleba said it seemed "symbolic" that he had signed a strategic partnership with the U.S. exactly a year before the accord with ASEAN.
"This just demonstrates how far we have gone after consolidating our position as a country belonging to the West," Kuleba said, according to a copy of his remarks provided by the U.S. State Department.
In his earlier press conference, Kuleba said he had hoped to meet with China's foreign minister but was told he would not be present. Kuleba added that Ukraine was maintaining a dialogue with China to push Beijing to "use its leverage on Russia to make them stop the war. "
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was also on hand at the ASEAN meetings, and Kuelba said if Lavrov asked to meet him, he would be willing to consider the request but accused Russia thus far of using talks as a "smokescreen for its continued aggression on the ground."
"Ukraine will prevail, it's only a matter of time and the price," he said. "And yes, some gains are being achieved militarily, but some gains of Ukraine will be achieved diplomatically."
But, he said, in any talks the "territorial integrity of Ukraine is not something that can be discussed."
In brief opening remarks as he sat down to meet with ASEAN leaders, Biden said he was ready to discuss with them "Russia's brutal war against Ukraine and our efforts to address the war's global impacts, including in Southeast Asia."
Earlier, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he had made clear to summit participants that it was important to establish the conditions for re-establishing dialogue between Ukraine and Russia, and "progressively to start looking into a future where peace will prevail."
"Not any kind of peace," Guterres said. "Peace based on the values of the U.N. Charter and peace based on international law.
In other comments, Guterres said the world had failed Myanmar, and expressed hope ASEAN would be able to pressure the member state to comply with its plan for peace over the next year.
ASEAN leaders agreed on a plan Friday that largely puts the onus on Indonesia, when it takes over the group's rotating chair in 2023, to develop measurable indicators and a timeline for Myanmar to implement the so-called five-point consensus for peace.
Indonesia has been one of the ASEAN countries most outspoken about the need to do more to address the situation in Myanmar, and Guterres told reporters he felt "the Indonesian government will be able to push forward the agenda in a positive way."
The ASEAN decision announced Friday includes asking the U.N. and other "external partners" for assistance in supporting the group's efforts. Guterres said he hoped the U.N. special envoy for Myanmar, Noeleen Heyzer, would cooperate closely with her ASEAN counterpart to bring about an end to the "dramatic violations of human rights" in the country.
"Everybody has failed in relation to Myanmar," Guterres said. "The international community as a whole has failed, and the U.N. is part of the international community."
ASEAN's peace plan calls for the immediate cessation of violence, a dialogue among all parties, mediation by an ASEAN special envoy, provision of humanitarian aid and a visit to Myanmar by the special envoy to meet all sides.
Myanmar's military-led government initially agreed to the plan but has made little effort to implement it.
----------
Rising reported from Bangkok.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
W5 Investigates | 'We were just children': Canadian gymnasts speak out against culture of abuse in their sport
Saturday at 7pm, CTV W5 examines the toxic culture of Canadian gymnastics, and speaks with former gymnasts who are part of a growing number of voices denouncing the treatment of gymnasts by coaches, trainers and administrators.
Ontario man calls for change after spending nearly 24 hours waiting in ER
A 55-year-old man who spent nearly 24 hours waiting in an emergency room for a bed last month says Ontario’s health-care system is broken.
WestJet passenger recalls 'begging and pleading' with flight crew for relief from sweltering cabin
Passengers who flew from Jamaica to Canada last week have been consoling each other in a WhatsApp group since the experience, which they say involved a plane so hot that several people fainted.
'I have to raise my voice:' Father seeking answers after non-verbal son with autism was Tasered by Peel Police
Majd Darwich moved his family from Syria to Canada in 2016, hoping to find a safe place for his son, who is autistic and non-verbal. But he is now contemplating leaving after his son was Tasered during an interaction with Peel Regional Police a week ago.
Trip to Buffalo Bills game turns into nightmare after bus impounded
It was supposed to be a fun-filled excursion for a group of football fans to see a Buffalo Bills home game. Instead, it turned into a disaster-filled trip that saw their bus impounded in the U.S.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Canadian airline crew and passengers, detained in Dominican Republic since spring, now granted freedom
Twelve Canadians -- five crew members and seven passengers of a Pivot air flight -- who have been detained in the Dominican Republic since last spring, learned Friday that they are going home.
U.N. climate talks near halftime with key issues unresolved
As the U.N. climate talks in Egypt near the half-way point, negotiators are working hard to draft deals on a wide range of issues they'll put to ministers next week in the hope of getting a substantial result by the end.
Trudeau puts cash behind Indo-Pacific pledges during visit to Southeast Asia summit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unveiled a slew of funding announcements in Cambodia on Saturday aimed at deepening economic and academic ties with Southeast Asia, after decades of sporadic engagement with the region.
Spooky Creel House from 'Stranger Things' up for sale in Georgia
The Creel House from the popular TV series, 'Stranger Things' is now for sale in Rome, GA. costing US$1.5 million.
Canada
-
Remnants of hurricane Nicole bring heavy rain to southern Quebec and Atlantic provinces
The remnants of hurricane Nicole are bringing heavy rainfall to much of southern Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Almost 13,000 homes and businesses in Nova Scotia were without electricity on Saturday morning.
-
Ontario man calls for change after spending nearly 24 hours waiting in ER
A 55-year-old man who spent nearly 24 hours waiting in an emergency room for a bed last month says Ontario’s health-care system is broken.
-
'I have to raise my voice:' Father seeking answers after non-verbal son with autism was Tasered by Peel Police
Majd Darwich moved his family from Syria to Canada in 2016, hoping to find a safe place for his son, who is autistic and non-verbal. But he is now contemplating leaving after his son was Tasered during an interaction with Peel Regional Police a week ago.
-
Ontario man, 60, dead after collision involving escaped herd of horses
A 60-year-old man is dead after his vehicle struck a horse, which was part of a large herd that escaped from a farm near Newmarket, Ont., Friday morning.
-
WestJet passenger recalls 'begging and pleading' with flight crew for relief from sweltering cabin
Passengers who flew from Jamaica to Canada last week have been consoling each other in a WhatsApp group since the experience, which they say involved a plane so hot that several people fainted.
-
Imports of kids' pain and fever meds are coming, but critics say supply is fragile
Emergency supplies of pain and fever medication are expected to arrive soon at hospitals overwhelmed by respiratory illnesses but observers say more can be done to guard against future drug shortages.
World
-
U.N. climate talks near halftime with key issues unresolved
As the U.N. climate talks in Egypt near the half-way point, negotiators are working hard to draft deals on a wide range of issues they'll put to ministers next week in the hope of getting a substantial result by the end.
-
China tightens restrictions as rise in virus cases reported
Everyone in a district of 1.8 million people in China's southern metropolis of Guangzhou was ordered to stay home for virus testing Saturday and a major city in the southwest closed schools as another rise in infections was reported.
-
Hundreds protest for climate action at UN summit
Hundreds of activists called on industrialized nations to pay for the impact of climate change and to speed up the transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy on Saturday in the largest protest yet at the U.N. climate summit in Egypt.
-
-
Bus falls into canal in Egypt's Nile Delta, killing 21
A bus fell into a canal in Egypt's Nile River Delta region Saturday killing at least 21 people, the country's Health Ministry said.
-
Kenya sends 1st batch of troops to rebel-hit eastern Congo
Kenyan troops deployed under the banner of a regional bloc arrived Saturday in troubled eastern Congo, where government forces are battling a violent rebel group that now controls some territory.
Politics
-
Trudeau puts cash behind Indo-Pacific pledges during visit to Southeast Asia summit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unveiled a slew of funding announcements in Cambodia on Saturday aimed at deepening economic and academic ties with Southeast Asia, after decades of sporadic engagement with the region.
-
U.N. climate talks near halftime with key issues unresolved
As the U.N. climate talks in Egypt near the half-way point, negotiators are working hard to draft deals on a wide range of issues they'll put to ministers next week in the hope of getting a substantial result by the end.
-
Defence minister says Canada's military is 'top priority' amid worries about 'darker' world
Canada’s Defence Minister Anita Anand says boosting and protecting the country’s armed forces is a “top priority” amid a changing global geopolitical landscape, recruitment problems and ongoing efforts to address sexual misconduct in the military.
Health
-
SickKids to limit surgeries in attempt to preserve critical care capacity
The Hospital for Sick Children says that it will be putting some surgical procedures on hold in an attempt to 'preserve critical care capacity' amid a significant rise in patient volumes.
-
Imports of kids' pain and fever meds are coming, but critics say supply is fragile
Emergency supplies of pain and fever medication are expected to arrive soon at hospitals overwhelmed by respiratory illnesses but observers say more can be done to guard against future drug shortages.
-
Repeat COVID-19 infections riskier than first bout with virus, study finds
The risk of death, hospitalization and serious health issues from COVID-19 jumps significantly with reinfection compared with a first bout with the virus, regardless of vaccination status, a study published on Thursday suggests.
Sci-Tech
-
Sandals owned and worn by Steve Jobs up for bid with estimated value of US$60-80K
Birkenstock sandals owned and worn by Apple co-founder Steve Jobs could cost bidders between US$60,000 to $80,000 in Science and Technology auction held by Bonhams.
-
Low-frequency bass can't be heard, but it can fire up the dance floor: study
According to a new study from researchers at McMaster University, inaudible low-frequency bass makes you groove 11.8 per cent more on the dancefloor.
-
Israel archaeologists find ancient comb with 'full sentence'
Israeli archaeologists have found an ancient comb dating back some 3,700 years ago and bearing what is likely the oldest known full sentence in Canaanite alphabetical script, according to an article published Wednesday.
Entertainment
-
Drake and Justin Bieber among VIPs celebrating the life of rapper Takeoff
State Farm Arena was transformed into a church Friday as family and fans gathered to celebrate the earthly departure of Takeoff from Migos.
-
Actor Alec Baldwin alleges wrongdoing against 'Rust' film crew members in lawsuit
Actor Alec Baldwin on Friday filed a lawsuit in California against several individuals associated with the "Rust" film, according to a cross-complaint obtained by CNN.
-
Spooky Creel House from 'Stranger Things' up for sale in Georgia
The Creel House from the popular TV series, 'Stranger Things' is now for sale in Rome, GA. costing US$1.5 million.
Business
-
Two provincial privacy watchdogs confirm Sobeys experiencing data breach
Two provincial privacy watchdogs say they have received data breach reports from Sobeys, which has been dealing with 'IT system' issues for much of the past week affecting customers seeking prescriptions at some pharmacies it operates.
-
Twitter Blue signups unavailable after raft of fake accounts
Twitter's relaunched premium service -- which grants blue-check 'verification' labels to anyone willing to pay $8 a month -- was unavailable Friday after the social media platform was flooded by a wave of impostor accounts approved by Twitter.
-
Wall Street adds to its big winning week; crypto falls again
Wall Street is tacking a bit more onto its stupendous surge from a day before, putting it on track to close out its best week since the summer.
Lifestyle
-
-
Disneyland adds dolls in wheelchairs to 'It's a Small World'
Disneyland on Friday added two new characters in wheelchairs to its iconic 'It's a Small World' attraction, saying it wanted a 'more accurate representation of diversity around the world.'
-
79-year-old Indigenous great-grandmother celebrates doctoral graduation at University of Toronto
A 79-year-old Indigenous great-grandmother marked a major milestone on Thursday, receiving her doctorate in education from the University of Toronto.
Sports
-
W5 Investigates
W5 Investigates | 'We were just children': Canadian gymnasts speak out against culture of abuse in their sport
Saturday at 7pm, CTV W5 examines the toxic culture of Canadian gymnastics, and speaks with former gymnasts who are part of a growing number of voices denouncing the treatment of gymnasts by coaches, trainers and administrators.
-
Daniel Alfredsson on Ryan Reynolds' interest in buying Senators: 'It's fabulous'
Poised to be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame next week, Ottawa Senators icon Daniel Alfredsson was asked Friday about Canadian movie star Ryan Reynolds publicly stating he's keen to buy a piece of the franchise.
-
Youth hockey doctor charged in multiple sex assault cases
A doctor who police say has spent two decades providing medical assistance to youth hockey teams in Michigan and Minnesota has been charged after patients in the Detroit area accused him of sexual assault.
Autos
-
California voters weigh new tax on rich to boost electric vehicle adoption
Should California's richest residents pay higher taxes to help put more electric vehicles on the road? That's a question the state's voters are weighing in the election that concludes Tuesday.
-
Diesel prices jump in all three Maritime provinces, topping $3 a litre in New Brunswick
Drivers in all three Maritime provinces will be paying more for diesel after prices were adjusted Saturday morning.
-
How low diesel supply in the U.S. could affect Canada
A low supply of diesel in the United States could have spillover effects here in Canada in the form of higher prices, experts predict.