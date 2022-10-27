U.S. to send Ukraine additional US$275 million in military aid

Trying to 'calm' ministers, conflicting tow truck testimony: The latest learned from police at the convoy commission

It's been a full week of testimony from top Ottawa and provincial police officials at the Public Order Emergency Commission examining the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act to end the 'Freedom Convoy' protests. From conflicting testimony, to ministers losing confidence in police, here are some highlights from the jam-packed hearings and latest stack of related documents.

