U.S. OKs $1B arms sale to Taiwan as tensions rise with China

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

These are the areas of Canada most prone to flooding

As southern Pakistan grapples with deadly flooding along the Indus River, residents of another country with a lengthy history of floods may be wondering if it could happen here. CTVNews.ca looks at the types of regions in Canada most likely to experience flooding.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social