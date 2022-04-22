U.S. Navy opens investigation after 4 deaths by suicide among aircraft carrier crew
The Navy has opened an investigation into the command climate and culture on board an aircraft carrier following the deaths of seven sailors in the last 12 months, including four by suicide, according to the Navy.
The investigation will also look at any connections or links between the deaths, which comes after three of the sailors died by apparent suicide in one week earlier this month.
The USS George Washington has been in port in Newport News, Virginia, undergoing refueling and overhaul. In the past 12 months, there were seven deaths among the crew.
The four most recent deaths, including three this month, were either confirmed or apparent suicides, Capt. Sarah Self-Kyler, a spokeswoman for US Fleet Forces Command, told CNN.
Two of the deaths in May and October 2021 have been determined not to have been by suicide. The cause of death another sailor in July was undetermined, Self-Kyler said.
CNN previously reported that the Navy was investigating the deaths of three sailors from the carrier. Two sailors were found deceased at off-base locations on April 9 and 10. A third sailor was found unresponsive on board the ship on April 15 and died at the hospital. The Navy determined that those three deaths were apparent suicides, though a final cause remains under investigation, Self-Kyler said.
Investigators confirmed that a death last December was a suicide.
The Navy identified the most recent death as Master at Arms Seaman Recruit Xavier Hunter Mitchell Sandor. The Navy identified the sailor found dead on April 9 as Retail Services Specialist 3rd Class Mikail Sharp and the sailor found dead on April 10 as Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Natasha Huffman.
There were also three more deaths from the ship in late-2019 and 2020. Two of those deaths remain under investigation, Self-Kyler said, but the other death in December 2020 is also an apparent suicide.
Though based on the West coast, the USS George Washington has been at Newport News shipyard since 2017 going through its Refueling and Complex Overhaul (RCOH), a process carried out halfway through the life of a carrier that replenishes its nuclear fuel and updates its systems. The process typically lasts four years, but it has been delayed multiple times by the pandemic and other setbacks.
As of April 1, there had been 15 suicides this year among active-duty Navy members. The three within one week earlier this month brings the total to 18 suicides.
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has made addressing the issue of military suicides a priority. Last month, Austin established the Suicide Prevention and Response Independent Review Committee, which will look at Defense Department efforts to deal with suicides among troops.
The committee is set to begin its work in May and start visiting bases and military installations later this summer. An initial report with a preliminary set of recommendations is due by early next year.
"One death by suicide is one too many," Austin wrote in the memo announcing the independent review committee. "And suicide rates among our Service members are still too high."
"We certainly want to look at things like the command climate and culture and mission and op-tempo, the tempo at which we're pushing people. All those things are stressors in life. Some of them could contribute to the problem of suicides. But again it's a very individual thing," Kirby said at a press briefing Thursday.
"Each death is tragic in its own right, regardless of how. And we, our thoughts and prayers continue to go out to the families, and frankly the shipmates."
In 2020, 580 service members committed suicide, according to the Defense Department. The suicide rate increased in all the military branches over the previous five years.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Canada easing some COVID-19 border rules for children and those fully vaccinated
Some of Canada's pandemic border restrictions are being eased further for those who are fully vaccinated and for children regardless of their vaccination status, the Public Health Agency of Canada announced Friday.
Russian troops use rape as 'instrument of war' in Ukraine, rights groups say
Ukrainian officials say Russian forces have been sexually abusing women, children and men since the invasion began.
BREAKING | Habs legend Guy Lafleur has died at age 70
Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur has died at the age of 70. The Quebecer was a bonafide Habs icon, winning five Stanley Cups and remaining, to this day, the team's all-time scoring leader.
Portuguese prosecutors say man named formal suspect in McCann case
Portuguese prosecutors said on Thursday a man had been formally identified as a suspect in the disappearance of British toddler Madeleine McCann 15 years ago.
Russia's victory in Mariupol a turning point for war in Ukraine, experts say
With Russian President Vladimir Putin claiming victory in the eastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol, experts say the battle marks a critical turning point in Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Backlog has landlords, tenants in Ontario waiting months to resolving rental disputes, expert says
Major backlogs at Ontario's Landlord Tenant Board, due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic, is forcing people to wait months, even years for a hearing, drawing out disputes between property owners and renters.
Royals postpone Grenada leg of Caribbean tour
The Earl and Countess of Wessex have postponed the Grenada leg of a Caribbean tour amid controversy surrounding the crown's continuing role in Britain's former colonies in the region.
Canadian non-profit offering support, healing for conversion therapy survivors
While conversion therapy is now banned in Canada, a Canadian non-profit is working to help support and offer healing for survivors of the practice.
Jagmeet Singh calls NDP-Liberal pact 'Anhad Accord' after his daughter
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has revealed that his party calls the pact he made with Justin Trudeau's Liberals the 'Anhad Accord' after his baby daughter.
Canada
-
7 youths charged in deadly attack of Edmonton high school student
Seven youths in Edmonton have been arrested and are facing charges in the stabbing death of 16-year-old Karanveer Sahota.
-
Ontario reports another 27 COVID-19 deaths as ICU admissions continue to rise
Another 27 deaths due to COVID-19 have been logged in Ontario as the number of patients in intensive care with the disease continues to rise.
-
Dogs, dive team join search for Saskatchewan boy missing since Tuesday
Police dogs and an underwater search team joined the ongoing hunt Thursday for a five-year-old boy in northern Saskatchewan who hasn't been seen in three days.
-
Canadian non-profit offering support, healing for conversion therapy survivors
While conversion therapy is now banned in Canada, a Canadian non-profit is working to help support and offer healing for survivors of the practice.
-
Police across Canada investigate crimes against Ukrainians, supporters
Police across Canada are investigating alleged acts of vandalism, theft and even arson against Ukrainian Canadians or those showing their support amid Russia's invasion of the neighbouring country.
-
Backlog has landlords, tenants in Ontario waiting months to resolving rental disputes, expert says
Major backlogs at Ontario's Landlord Tenant Board, due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic, is forcing people to wait months, even years for a hearing, drawing out disputes between property owners and renters.
World
-
Ukraine updates: Russia blames Ukraine for halted talks
What's happening in Ukraine on Friday: Russia's top diplomat says talks to end the fighting in Ukraine have "ground to a halt," because Moscow hasn't received any response from Kyiv to its most recent set of proposals.
-
Britain, India call for immediate ceasefire in Ukraine
India and Britain on Friday called on Russia to begin an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine, as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced an expansion of economic and defence ties that could help India reduce its dependence on Moscow.
-
Possible mass graves near Mariupol as Russia attacks in east
Mounds of dirt seen in satellite imagery that Ukrainian officials say indicate new mass graves highlighted the savagery of a war that showed no signs of abating Friday, as Russia pounded targets in eastern Ukraine in a new offensive to take the country's industrial heartland.
-
Israeli police storm Jerusalem holy site after rock-throwing
Israeli police in full riot gear stormed a sensitive Jerusalem holy site sacred to Jews and Muslims on Friday after Palestinian youths hurled stones at a gate where they were stationed.
-
Chinese officials slam YouTube for removing account of Hong Kong's expected next leader
Chinese officials have slammed YouTube for taking down the account of a politician expected to become the next leader of Hong Kong, accusing the video sharing company of interfering in the country's internal affairs.
-
U.S. Navy opens investigation after 4 deaths by suicide among aircraft carrier crew
The Navy has opened an investigation into the command climate and culture on board an aircraft carrier following the deaths of seven sailors in the last 12 months, including four by suicide, according to the Navy.
Politics
-
Freeland says Russia should be booted from G20, but no movement yet
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says Russia should be booted from an international forum to manage global economic concerns.
-
Jagmeet Singh calls NDP-Liberal pact 'Anhad Accord' after his daughter
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has revealed that his party calls the pact he made with Justin Trudeau's Liberals the 'Anhad Accord' after his baby daughter.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada easing some COVID-19 border rules for children and those fully vaccinated
Some of Canada's pandemic border restrictions are being eased further for those who are fully vaccinated and for children regardless of their vaccination status, the Public Health Agency of Canada announced Friday.
Health
-
Higher-paid agency nurses could pose 'dangerous challenge' to health system: union
A nursing union boss wants Canada's auditor general to find out how many privately contracted nurses are working for health authorities across the country, doing the same work as staff counterparts while being paid far more.
-
U.K. patient had COVID-19 for 505 days straight, study shows
A U.K. patient with a severely weakened immune system had COVID-19 for almost a year and a half, scientists reported, underscoring the importance of protecting vulnerable people from the coronavirus.
-
Earth Day: Roberta Bondar says healthy population and healthy planet go hand in hand
Canada’s first female astronaut says the health-care sector needs to play an active role in mitigating the impact of climate change on human health.
Sci-Tech
-
Pterosaurs were covered with colourful feathers, study says
Pterosaurs ruled the skies during the age of the dinosaurs. Not only did these flying reptiles have feathers, but they could actually control the colour of those feathers on a cellular level to create multicolour plumage in a way similar to modern birds, new research has revealed.
-
Obama pressures Big Tech on disinformation in Silicon Valley speech
Former U.S. President Barack Obama on Thursday called on tech companies to provide greater transparency about the way they promote content and for stricter regulation of the industry to combat what he called the 'disinformation problem.'
-
Jupiter's moon Europa may have a habitable ice shell
On Jupiter's moon Europa, a saltwater ocean exists deep beneath a thick ice shell. Now, a surprising connection between the ice shell and the Greenland ice sheet on Earth has provided new insight: Europa's ocean may be habitable, according to a new study.
Entertainment
-
Mattea Roach wins 13th straight 'Jeopardy!' match; winnings hit US$286K
Nova Scotia’s Mattea Roach won her 13th consecutive match on 'Jeopardy!' Thursday night, taking in more than US$14,700.
-
Movie reviews: 'The Northman' is a bloody and ferocious revenge epic
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'The Northman,' 'The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,' 'The Bad Guys' and 'The Automat.'
-
Amber Heard's lawyer focuses on Depp's texts: 'Let's burn Amber'
Attorneys for actor Amber Heard sought to undermine Johnny Depp's libel lawsuit against her Thursday by spending hours in court focused on the actor's drinking, drug use and texts he sent to friends -- including one about wanting to kill and defile his then-wife.
Business
-
France issues arrest warrant for disgraced auto tycoon Ghosn
French prosecutors have issued an international arrest warrant for disgraced auto tycoon Carlos Ghosn, who fled Japan in 2019 for Lebanon in a gripping escape.
-
CEO says Flair has resolved foreign ownership issue -- mostly -- amid regulatory probe
Amid an ongoing regulatory probe of Flair Airlines, CEO Stephen Jones says the budget carrier has rejigged its governance structure to align with Canadian ownership rules -- but that its 'significant' debt to an American investor remains a concern.
-
Elon Musk's The Boring Company now valued at nearly US$5.7 billion
The Boring Company, Elon Musk's bid to beat traffic by putting Teslas in tunnels, has raised US$675 million, which it plans to use to build more of its Loop projects.
Lifestyle
-
'Amazing': Cannabis sales in New Jersey bring excited buyers
The start of the recreational marijuana market in New Jersey comes a week after Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy announced that state regulators had cleared the way for recreational sales at seven 'alternative treatment centres' that had already offered medical cannabis. The seven centres operate 13 facilities across the state.
-
Florida bride and caterer charged with lacing wedding food with cannabis
A Florida bride and her wedding caterer have been arrested and accused of lacing wedding food, including lasagna, with marijuana and causing several guests to become sick, according to their arrest warrant affidavits.
-
sponsored
sponsored | Swapping skates leads to new Olympic journey for former hockey star
From a complete unknown in the speed skating world to a future shining star, Ryan Gibson, 23, is learning the ropes of the sport and aiming for an Olympic debut.
Sports
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Habs legend Guy Lafleur has died at age 70
Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur has died at the age of 70. The Quebecer was a bonafide Habs icon, winning five Stanley Cups and remaining, to this day, the team's all-time scoring leader.
-
Video shows Mike Tyson punching airline passenger
Authorities were investigating Thursday after former heavyweight champ Mike Tyson was recorded on video punching a fellow passenger on board a plane at San Francisco International Airport.
-
Russian swimmer Rylov banned for appearing at Putin rally
Russian Olympic gold medalist swimmer Evgeny Rylov has been banned from the sport for nine months for appearing at a rally in support of President Vladimir Putin and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Autos
-
Uber Canada to drop mask mandate for drivers and passengers
Uber Canada will no longer require its drivers and passengers to wear masks while using their service as of April 22.
-
Ford recalls more than 650K trucks; windshield wipers can fail
Ford is recalling more than 650,000 pickup trucks and big SUVs in the U.S. because the windshield wipers can break and fail.
-
Tesla record profit blows away estimates
Tesla has posted record profits once again, overcoming supply chain issues that have dogged the broader auto industry to blow away Wall Street's forecast for the company for the first quarter of 2022.