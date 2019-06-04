U.S. man hits $344M Powerball jackpot by playing fortune cookie numbers
Charles W. Jackson Jr. is introduced as the winner of Saturday's $344.6 million Powerball jackpot Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at the N.C. Education Lottery headquarters in Raleigh, N.C. (Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, June 4, 2019 8:45PM EDT
RALEIGH, N.C. -- A North Carolina man who says he based his Powerball entry on a fortune cookie he got from his granddaughter now has a fortune to celebrate.
WRAL in Raleigh reports retired retailer Charles W. Jackson Jr. stepped forward at North Carolina Education Lottery headquarters on Tuesday to claim last weekend's $344.6 million jackpot.
Jackson chose the $223 million lump sum payment and said he would donate some of it to several charities and give $1 million to his brother to make good on a deal they made.
Jackson initially thought he had won just $50,000 and was heading to Raleigh to collect, but looked again and saw he'd won a lot more.
"I said, 'Dang, I got them all,"' he said at the news conference.
He also said he had to find the jackpot amount on Google because he doesn't watch television news. Once he did, he told his wife, "You ain't going to believe this -- I got it all."
Jackson said he hopes the windfall doesn't change him.
He added, "I'm still going to wear my jeans -- maybe newer ones."
