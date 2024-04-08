World

    • U.S. Justice Department blasts GOP effort to hold Attorney General Garland in contempt over Biden audio

    Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks at the Department of Justice, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Washington. Garland announced Friday he is appointing a special counsel in the Hunter Biden probe, deepening the investigation of the president's son ahead of the 2024 election. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough) Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks at the Department of Justice, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Washington. Garland announced Friday he is appointing a special counsel in the Hunter Biden probe, deepening the investigation of the president's son ahead of the 2024 election. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
    Share
    Washington -

    The U.S. Justice Department on Monday blasted Republicans' effort to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt over his refusal to turn over unredacted materials related to the special counsel probe into U.S. President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents.

    In a letter obtained by The Associated Press, the U.S. Justice Department rejected the demand from House Republicans that the agency turn over the full audio of Special Counsel Robert Hur's hourslong interviews with Biden and his ghostwriter. Republicans had given the Justice Department until Monday to provide the audio.

    Assistant Attorney General Carlos Uriarte, the Justice Department’s head of congressional affairs, said in the letter to Reps. James Comer and Jim Jordan that despite GOP claims to the contrary, the department has complied with each of the four elements of the subpoena that House Republicans sent in February.

    "The Committees’ reaction is difficult to explain in terms of any lack of information or frustration of any informational or investigative imperative, given the Department’s actual conduct," Uriarte wrote. “We are therefore concerned that the Committees are disappointed not because you didn’t receive information, but because you did.”

    He added, “We urge the Committees to avoid conflict rather than seek it.”

    The pushback from the department and the seeming unwillingness to provide the audio could trigger a legal battle between the White House and the GOP chairmen leading the contempt effort on Capitol Hill, potentially setting up a scenario where Biden would have to exert executive privilege to halt the release of the audio recording to Congress.

    The maneuvering could also delay the release of any audio until after the November election.

    The letter is just the latest flashpoint between Republicans investigating Biden and the Justice Department tasked with overseeing a myriad of politically fraught federal probes, including one into the president's son, Hunter Biden.

    Hur spent a year investigating the improper retention of classified documents by Biden, from his time as a senator and as vice president. The result was a 345-page report that questioned Biden’s age and mental competence but recommended no criminal charges for the 81-year-old president, finding insufficient evidence to make a case stand up in court.

    Last month, Hur stood by the assessment made in his report in testimony before the U.S. House Judiciary Committee, where he was grilled for more than four hours by both Democratic and Republican lawmakers.

    “What I wrote is what I believe the evidence shows, and what I expect jurors would perceive and believe,” Hur told lawmakers. “I did not sanitize my explanation. Nor did I disparage the president unfairly.”

    If GOP lawmakers follow through with their threat to hold Garland in contempt, it would require majority support in committee and then the support of the full House before a referral would be sent to the Justice Department. It is unlikely that the department that Garland heads would take up a referral to investigate the Cabinet official.

    The last time such an effort was successful was in 2012 when a Republican-controlled House voted to make then-Attorney General Eric Holder the first sitting Cabinet member to be held in contempt of Congress for refusing to turn over documents in the gun-running operation known as Operation Fast and Furious. At the time, Republicans cited the Justice Department’s failure to turn over, without any preconditions, documents related to the risky operation. The Justice Department took no action to prosecute the attorney general.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    LIVE UPDATES

    LIVE UPDATES Watch the solar eclipse live here

    Millions of people in Canada are witnessing a rare total solar eclipse today, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for many. You can watch it all live here.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    • This hidden Eden in Mexico won't stay undiscovered forever

      The remote landscapes of La Huasteca Potosina – part of the larger La Huasteca region spanning multiple states – include vast desert, lush mountains and rainforest nooks with turquoise rivers and waterfalls. And the attractions within remain unknown to most international travellers – for now, at least.

    • 5 tips for finding the best diet that works for you

      With dieting, the conventional wisdom says a person needs to be in calorie-deficit mode to lose weight. If you eat more calories than you burn, you gain weight; if you eat fewer calories, you lose weight.

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News