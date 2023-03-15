U.S. Judge weighing abortion pill is favorite of conservatives

Sarah Bentley, second from left, leads songs at an International Women's Day Sit-In for Abortion Rights in the Texas state Capitol Rotunda, Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in Austin, Texas. A federal judge in Texas overseeing a high-stakes case that could threaten access to medication abortion told lawyers not to publicize upcoming arguments in the lawsuit and that “less advertisement of this hearing is better,” according to a transcript of the meeting released Tuesday, March 14. (Sara Diggins/Austin American-Statesman via AP, File) Sarah Bentley, second from left, leads songs at an International Women's Day Sit-In for Abortion Rights in the Texas state Capitol Rotunda, Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in Austin, Texas. A federal judge in Texas overseeing a high-stakes case that could threaten access to medication abortion told lawyers not to publicize upcoming arguments in the lawsuit and that “less advertisement of this hearing is better,” according to a transcript of the meeting released Tuesday, March 14. (Sara Diggins/Austin American-Statesman via AP, File)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social