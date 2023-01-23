U.S. borrows page from Canada for new refugee resettlement program
The United States is introducing a new private refugee sponsorship program that's based on a similar system in Canada.
State Department officials say the Canadian model helped inspire and inform the design and implementation of the U.S. program, known as the Welcome Corps.
The U.S. describes the program, which will allow ordinary Americans to privately sponsor refugees, as the boldest innovation in refugee resettlement in four decades.
They also acknowledge that it borrows heavily from Canada, where citizens have been able to privately help resettle refugees since the 1970s.
The new U.S. program hopes to enlist 10,000 private sponsors to help resettle some 5,000 new arrivals by the end of the year.
Officials who spoke at a State Department media briefing provided on the condition of anonymity described the Canadian program as "wildly successful" and cited it as an important model.
"We definitely drew lessons from our Canadian allies, from their program," one official told the briefing last week.
"We are very grateful to our friends and allies in Canada who gave us a lot of advice as we were designing this program, and we're really, really grateful to them for that."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 23, 2023.
'Nothing to announce today': Trudeau on whether Canada will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine
As Poland readies to provide Ukraine with German-made battle tanks amid signals Germany wouldn't stand in the way, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the Canadian government has 'nothing to announce' at this time.
Alberta government says no evidence of emails to prosecutors
The Alberta government says it could not find any emails to substantiate allegations that one of Premier Danielle Smith's staffers wrote to Crown prosecutors to try to influence how they handled cases tied to the blockade at the Coutts border crossing.
Subcontracting ArriveCan development 'seems highly illogical and inefficient:' Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has asked Canada's top public servant to look into the government's procurement process over what he says seems a 'highly illogical and inefficient' contract to develop the ArriveCan app.
Feds say 'no willing partners' to bring fire codes onto First Nations — including AFN
The federal government does not have a willing partner to find a way to introduce fire codes on First Nation reserves, a newly released document shows.
Why one of Canada's most popular national parks is clamping down on tourism traffic
As scores of tourists overcrowd one of Canada's most popular national parks, Parks Canada is setting new rules to preserve the site's environmental gems while still allowing visitors.
Pre-emptively using notwithstanding clause 'not the right thing to do:' Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says provinces should not be pre-emptively using the notwithstanding clause, because it means 'suspending fundamental rights and freedoms.'
A quarter of Canadians think prices will eventually fall. Here's why that's unlikely
According to a Bank of Canada survey, more than a quarter of Canadians believe that current decades-high prices will drop five years from now.
Mass shooter's motive elusive as Monterey Park mourns 10 dead
California investigators scrambled on Monday to pin down why an elderly gunman killed 10 people in a Los Angeles-area dance hall popular with older patrons of Asian descent before fatally shooting himself hours later.
opinion | Tom Mulcair: A bold move by Trudeau
No one will be pushing Justin Trudeau towards the exit, they owe him too much, writes former NDP Leader Tom Mulcair, in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca. 'But the longer he waits, the trickier it will become for him, especially if his polling numbers continue to flag.'
LIVE AT 3:20 P.M.
LIVE AT 3:20 P.M. | Police increasing presence in downtown Ottawa ahead of 'Freedom Convoy' anniversary
The Ottawa Police Services Board will receive an update on police preparations for a possible 'Freedom Convoy 2.0' this afternoon, ahead of the one-year anniversary of the protests against COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
Ontario patients did not turn to ERs in place of in-person doctor visits, study found
Ontario patients did not turn to emergency departments as a substitute for in-person visits with their family doctor during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new study has found.
N.L. moves to end private ambulance strike with bill declaring services essential
Newfoundland and Labrador's Liberal government is angling to declare private ambulance services essential and put an end to a strike that began Friday.
1 dead after snowmobilers caught in avalanche near Valemount, B.C.
One person has died after two snowmobilers were caught in an avalanche near Valemount, B.C. Saturday.
Kremlin declines to say if Putin will seek re-election in 2024
The Kremlin declined on Monday to say whether President Vladimir Putin would run seek re-election in 2024 when his current term ends, saying that no announcements had been made on the matter.
-
Kuwait's government resigns amid struggle with assembly
Kuwait's government resigned on Monday amid a power struggle with the Arab Gulf country's assembly less than four months after parliamentary elections delivered a mandate for change.
EU widens Iran sanctions list in response to crackdown
The European Union on Monday imposed sanctions on dozens of Iranian officials and organizations, including a government minister, regional governors and lawmakers, suspected in the security crackdown on protestors, but did not add Iran's Revolutionary Guard to its terror group blacklist.
A look at Leopard 2 tanks that could soon be sent to Ukraine
Following intense pressure from its allies, Germany appears to be inching toward approving deliveries of high-tech Leopard 2 main battle tanks that Ukraine and its biggest Western backers hope will boost Kyiv's fight against Russian invaders.
Mental health therapy is not 'one size fits all': Expert on how to find the right treatment
As Canadians emerge from the pandemic, more are dealing with mental health problems. To treat the conditions, one expert says, therapy is not a 'once size fits all' approach and should be done differently depending on the illness and person.
Mental health in Canada: How to find help
CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of crisis hotlines across Canada, as well as resources on mental health counselling.
AHS experiencing Alberta-wide network outage, impacting some services
Alberta Health Services says it is experiencing a province-wide outage, which is impacting some services.
Nova Scotia spaceport on track for first small-scale test launch, says CEO
The company building Canada's first commercial spaceport says its first suborbital test launch from northeastern Nova Scotia should be ready by early summer.
Remote Labrador location potential training ground for astronauts
When scientists determined in the mid-1970s that the Mistastin crater in Labrador had lunar-like properties, the last Apollo mission had flown and it was too late for astronauts to take advantage of the site for training.
Instagram rolls out 'quiet mode' for when users want to focus
Instagram announced a new feature called "quiet mode," which aims to help users focus and set boundaries with friends and followers.
Tim Allen denies flashing Pamela Anderson on 'Home Improvement' set
In her new memoir shared with Variety prior to publication, Pamela Anderson is alleging a disturbing incident she says happened on the set of 'Home Improvement' with her former costar Tim Allen. He denies the incident took place.
'Avatar: The Way of Water' box office haul tops US$2 billion
Pricey movie sequel 'Avatar: The Way of Water' topped US$2 billion in global box office receipts on Sunday, sealing its spot as another hit franchise for the Walt Disney Co.
Everything you need to know about Kylie Jenner's lion's head outfit
Nothing says fierce like using an apex predator as a brooch. On Monday, Kylie Jenner stole the show at Schiaparelli's couture runway in Paris when she arrived in a black velvet strapless gown adorned with the life-size head of a lion — a pre-release from the label's Spring-Summer 2023 couture collection that debuted moments later.
Spotify latest tech name to cut jobs, axes 6 per cent of workforce
Music streaming service Spotify said Monday it's cutting 6 per cent of its global workforce, or about 600 jobs, becoming yet another tech company forced to rethink its pandemic-era expansion as the economic outlook weakens.
S&P/TSX composite posts triple-digit advance, U.S. stock markets also higher
Strength in the technology, industrial and energy sectors helped Canada's main stock index post a triple-digit gain, while U.S. stock markets also pushed higher in late-morning trading.
Japan warns of dire finances as BOJ struggles to contain yields
Japan's finances are becoming increasingly precarious, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki warned on Monday, just as markets test whether the central bank can keep interest rates ultra-low, allowing the government to service its debt.
Huge waves bring Hawaii surf contest The Eddie after hiatus
One of the world's most prestigious and storied surfing contests went forward Sunday in Hawaii for the first time in seven years with towering wave faces and a swell that will grow into the late afternoon.
Ottawa gardeners are finding ways to bring sustainability to their urban spaces
As food prices continue to climb, more people are also turning their love for gardening into a way to save money.
Ontario woman says she was too shocked to tell her mother she'd won $60M Lotto Max jackpot
An Ontario woman said she was left so speechless after learning she had won a $60-million Lotto Max jackpot, she couldn't even tell her mother the good news during their 30-minute drive home.
Canada's Brooke Henderson moves up to No. 1 on LPGA Tour standings
Canada's Brooke Henderson is No. 1 on the LPGA Tour standings. Henderson won the season-opening elite 29-player tournament by four strokes.
Educators call for federal inquiry into 'widespread abuse' in Canadian sports
Dozens of Canadian and global sport scholars have joined the chorus in calling for an independent inquiry into sport in Canada, saying Canadian athletes deserve better.
Cristiano Ronaldo makes Saudi league debut for Al Nassr, doesn't score
Cristiano Ronaldo failed to score in his Saudi Pro League debut for Al Nassr, but his presence electrified fans at King Saud University Stadium as the team beat Ettifaq 1-0 to retake first place on Sunday.
Elon Musk to return to stand in fraud trial over 2018 Tesla tweet
Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk will take the witness stand again on Monday, as he defends himself against fraud claims that he lied when he tweeted in 2018 that he had funding to take the electric carmaker private.
U.S. ends probe into Ford SUV exhaust issues without a recall
The U.S. government's road safety agency has closed a more than six-year investigation into exhaust odours in Ford Explorer passenger cabins, determining that the SUVs don't have high levels of carbon monoxide and don't need to be recalled.
Ford CEO Farley makes professional racing debut at Daytona
Tucked in the back corner of an outpost paddock at Daytona International Speedway stood the chief executive of Ford, leaning against a cart having a casual conversation with the heads of The Wood Brothers Racing team.