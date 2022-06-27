U.K. presses on with Brexit rules rewrite; EU calls it illegal

U.K. presses on with Brexit rules rewrite; EU calls it illegal

European Commissioner for Inter-institutional Relations and Foresight Maros Sefcovic speaks during a media conference at EU headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert) European Commissioner for Inter-institutional Relations and Foresight Maros Sefcovic speaks during a media conference at EU headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

G7 leaders confer with Zelenskyy, prep new aid for Ukraine

Leading economic powers conferred by video link with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday as they underscored their commitment to Ukraine for the long haul with plans to pursue a price cap on Russian oil, raise tariffs on Russian goods and impose other new sanctions.

What's the impact of a Russian debt default?

Russia is poised to default on its foreign debt for the first time since the Bolshevik Revolution more than a century ago, further alienating the country from the global financial system following sanctions imposed over its war in Ukraine.

Censors delete discussion of Beijing's future COVID control

Digital censors quickly deleted a hashtag 'the next five years' Monday as online discussion swirled in response to reported remarks of Beijing's Communist Party secretary saying that the capital city will normalize pandemic prevention controls over the course of the next five years.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social