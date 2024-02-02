World

    • U.K. police say a woman attacked with chemicals is doing 'very poorly.' The suspect is still at large

    A CCTV image dated Jan. 31, 2024 issued by the Metropolitan Police of Abdul Ezedi, at King's Cross underground station in London. London police say a woman remains hospitalized with life-changing injuries after she was attacked with a corrosive substance earlier this week. Authorities have launched a nationwide manhunt for the suspect who is still at large two days after the attack, which also injured the woman’s two young daughters. Metropolitan Police Commander Jon Savell asked for the public’s help in finding the suspect, identified as Abdul Ezedi, 35, who also suffered significant injuries to the right side of his face. (Metropolitan Police via AP) A CCTV image dated Jan. 31, 2024 issued by the Metropolitan Police of Abdul Ezedi, at King's Cross underground station in London. London police say a woman remains hospitalized with life-changing injuries after she was attacked with a corrosive substance earlier this week. Authorities have launched a nationwide manhunt for the suspect who is still at large two days after the attack, which also injured the woman’s two young daughters. Metropolitan Police Commander Jon Savell asked for the public’s help in finding the suspect, identified as Abdul Ezedi, 35, who also suffered significant injuries to the right side of his face. (Metropolitan Police via AP)
    Share
    LONDON -

    Authorities in Britain searched nationwide Friday for a suspect still at large two days after a chemical attack in London left a woman hospitalized with life-changing injuries and also injured her two young daughters.

    Metropolitan Police Commander Jon Savell said Friday that the woman is doing "very poorly" following the attack with a corrosive substance, but that the children weren't as seriously injured as originally thought.

    Savell asked for the public's help in finding the suspect, identified as Abdul Ezedi, 35, who also suffered significant injuries to the right side of his face. He urged him to turn himself in.

    British media reported that Ezedi is an Afghan refugee who was granted asylum even after he was convicted of a sex offence in Britain in 2018. Ezedi's asylum application was initially rejected, but he was later given permission to remain in the U.K. after claiming that he had converted to Christianity and would be persecuted if he returned to Afghanistan, the Daily Telegraph newspaper reported.

    Police said a large team of detectives is involved in the manhunt, with search warrants executed in east London and the northern city of Newcastle, where Ezedi is from.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING NHL commissioner responds to world juniors assault investigation

    NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman addressed the ongoing police investigation against five former world junior hockey players expected to face charges of sexual assault next week. The league carried out its own investigation into the allegations, but has yet to release its findings.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News