U.K., German fighter jets intercept Russian plane near Estonia
British and German air force fighter jets were scrambled to intercept a Russian aircraft flying close to Estonian airspace, the U.K. Defense Ministry said Wednesday, amid mounting concerns about confrontation in the skies near Russia and Ukraine.
The U.K. and Germany are conducting joint air policing missions in Estonia as part of NATO efforts to bolster its eastern flank in response to Russia.
The Typhoon jets responded Tuesday after a Russian air-to-air refueling aircraft failed to communicate with Estonian air traffic control, the U.K. ministry said. The Russian plane didn't enter the airspace of Estonia, a NATO member.
British and German planes are patrolling together as part of the NATO Baltic Air Policing mission until the end of April.
Wing Commander Scott Maccoll, Commander of the Royal Air Force's 140 Expeditionary Air Wing, said "it was great to see the U.K. and German elements operate as one team."
U.K. armed forces minister James Heappey said "this joint U.K. and German deployment in the Baltics clearly demonstrates our collective resolve to challenge any potential threat to NATO's borders, whilst demonstrating our combined strength."
Such interceptions are routine --- even before Russia invaded Ukraine last year, NATO planes were involved in about 400 interceptions a year with Russian aircraft. Germany's Defense Ministry said Tuesday's incident was the 28th time Luftwaffe planes had scrambled since German forces were stationed in Estonia last summer.
But the incident comes amid heightened tensions after a collision between a Russian jet and a U.S. drone over the Black Sea.
Washington and Moscow gave conflicting accounts of Tuesday's incident. The U.S. said a Russian Su-27 fighter jet struck the propeller of a MQ-9 Reaper drone, and U.S. forces had to bring down the unmanned craft. Russia said the drone crashed after making a "sharp maneuver."
The incident appeared to be the first time since the height of the Cold War that a U.S. aircraft was brought down after an encounter with a Russian warplane. It highlighted the risk of confrontation between Russia and the West amid the war in Ukraine.
------
Associated Press writer Kirsten Grieshaber in Berlin contributed to this story.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
PM Trudeau says 2023 budget will include affordability measures 'that will directly help Canadians'
The 2023 federal budget will include new affordability measures aimed at helping Canadians' navigate the ongoing cost-of-living crunch, according to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Downing of U.S. drone likely an 'isolated incident': Canadian military analyst
The downing of a U.S. drone over the Black Sea, an act the Americans are blaming on a Russian fighter jet, appears to be an 'isolated incident,' a former NATO commander and Canadian military analyst says.
'How are you going to compete?': Canadians grapple with tight housing market
From single parents on the hunt for a place to raise their children to millennials just wanting a rental that won't cost most of their salary, these are stories of how Canadians are being priced out from coast to coast.
How Celine Dion's diagnosis changed understanding of living with stiff-person syndrome
The understanding of stiff-person syndrome has increased since Celine Dion announced she was diagnosed, but advocates say more needs to be done to find a cure.
'Reconciliation through art': Campaign aims to get an Indigenous woman on Canada's $20 bill
A new campaign is aiming to get an Indigenous woman honoured on the next $20 bill in Canada for the first time.
'Stalkerware': Scientists study 14 spyware apps to see how they can infiltrate your phone
A recent study finds a number of popular smartphone spyware apps are not only hard to detect and remove, but their poor security means they can leak sensitive personal information.
Reality star's son charged with aggravated assault in Tennessee
Kyle Chrisley, the son of reality TV star Todd Chrisley of the show 'Chrisley Knows Best,' has been charged with aggravated assault in Tennessee, authorities said.
'Much bigger than people can even realize': Brantford woman charged with defrauding, harassing Ont. doulas
A 24-year-old woman from Brantford, Ont., is facing dozens of criminal charges, including harassment, fraud and sexual assault, after police say she sought the help of registered doulas for pregnancies and stillbirths that turned out to be fake.
Moscow warns U.S. aircraft away from its airspace after drone crash
Moscow warned Washington on Wednesday to keep well away from its airspace, after a U.S. drone intercepted by Russian jets crashed into the Black Sea, the first known direct confrontation between the superpowers since Russia invaded Ukraine.
Canada
-
'How are you going to compete?': Canadians grapple with tight housing market
From single parents on the hunt for a place to raise their children to millennials just wanting a rental that won't cost most of their salary, these are stories of how Canadians are being priced out from coast to coast.
-
Canadian home sales drop 40 per cent in February compared with year ago
The Canadian Real Estate Association says homes sales in February dropped 40 per cent compared with a year ago.
-
Mid-March nor'easter brings messy mix of rain, snow to the Maritimes
A slow-moving nor’easter has brought a messy mix of snow and rain across the Maritimes.
-
'Reconciliation through art': Campaign aims to get an Indigenous woman on Canada's $20 bill
A new campaign is aiming to get an Indigenous woman honoured on the next $20 bill in Canada for the first time.
-
Halifax University prof. engaged in pattern of predatory and abusive behaviour towards some young men: report
The University of King's College in Halifax has released its independent report on the accusations of sexual assault against one of its former professors.
-
Great white sharks slowly making recovery in Canadian oceans: researcher
After decades of decline, the ocean's apex predator appears to be making a recovery. Great white sharks were one of the first species listed as threatened in both Canadian and international waters.
World
-
WATCH
WATCH | Dash cam captures motorcyclist flipping over hood of car after crash at an Australian intersection
A motorcyclist is lucky to have only minor injuries after a crash that resembled a 'Hollywood extreme action movie' sent him flipping over the hood of a car in an intersection in Australia, a witness says.
-
Putin hosts Assad, expected to focus on rebuilding Syria
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday hosted Syrian leader Bashar Assad in the Kremlin for talks expected to focus on rebuilding Syria after a devastating civil war and mending Damascus' ties with Turkiye.
-
French strike continues nationwide as garbage piles up over pensions
French people hoping to preserve their retirement benefits took to the streets in a nationwide protest on Wednesday as a committee of lawmakers met behind closed doors to approve the wording of President Emmanuel Macron's unpopular pension plan.
-
Colombian coal mine blast kills 11, search on for survivors
A powerful explosion in a coal mine in central Colombia that affected four other mines linked by tunnels has killed at least 11 people and left 10 others missing, the government said Wednesday.
-
China, Russia, Iran hold joint naval drills in Gulf of Oman
Naval forces from China, Iran and Russia, countries at odds with the United States, are staging joint drills in the Gulf of Oman this week, China's Defence Ministry said Tuesday.
-
Boat carrying migrants from Madagascar sinks; 34 drown
Officials in Madagascar have recovered 34 bodies from the Indian Ocean after the sinking of a boat that was carrying migrants hoping to get to Mayotte.
Politics
-
PM Trudeau says 2023 budget will include affordability measures 'that will directly help Canadians'
The 2023 federal budget will include new affordability measures aimed at helping Canadians' navigate the ongoing cost-of-living crunch, according to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
-
Conservative government would launch $44B lawsuit against big pharma: Poilievre
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says if he were to be elected prime minister he would launch a $44-billion lawsuit against pharmaceutical companies to account for what he calls their role in the opioid epidemic.
-
PM Trudeau says foreign interference special rapporteur to be named soon, as Liberal filibuster persists
A week after committing to name a new special rapporteur to take on assessing the allegations of federal election interference by China and the issue of foreign meddling overall, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians should know who he's picked 'in the coming days or week.'
Health
-
Meth-related ER visits on the rise in Ontario, following western Canada trend: study
Amphetamine-related visits to Ontario emergency departments have skyrocketed over the last two decades, a recent study published in the Canadian Journal of Psychiatry says.
-
How Celine Dion's diagnosis changed understanding of living with stiff-person syndrome
The understanding of stiff-person syndrome has increased since Celine Dion announced she was diagnosed, but advocates say more needs to be done to find a cure.
-
'Am I dreaming?': Double lung transplants save two people with late-stage cancer
Two people with stage IV lung cancer who had been told that they had only weeks or months to live are breathing freely after receiving double lung transplants, Northwestern Medicine in Chicago said Wednesday.
Sci-Tech
-
Great white sharks slowly making recovery in Canadian oceans: researcher
After decades of decline, the ocean's apex predator appears to be making a recovery. Great white sharks were one of the first species listed as threatened in both Canadian and international waters.
-
Modern monkey handiwork may be putting human evolution knowledge into question
New research from the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology describes stone-tool resembling artifacts made by monkeys in Thailand that may indicate that the first human use of stone tools was accidental.
-
This Toronto 28-year-old received a chunk of Amazon's $2B fund for her tech company
Amazon invested a portion of a $2-billion climate fund earlier this month in a company created by a 28-year-old Toronto scientist.
Entertainment
-
Reality star's son charged with aggravated assault in Tennessee
Kyle Chrisley, the son of reality TV star Todd Chrisley of the show 'Chrisley Knows Best,' has been charged with aggravated assault in Tennessee, authorities said.
-
Tourism boost expected as 'The Last of Us' highlights locations across Alberta
The first season of HBO's 'The Last of Us' aired its finale on March 12 and the show has been taking the world by storm since its premiere.
-
Oprah Winfrey reflects on book club, announces 100th pick
Oprah Winfrey reveals her 100th book club pick to be Ann Napolitano's "Hello Beautiful."
Business
-
Canadian tech sector expects collapse of SVB to have 'chilling' effect on investments
Members of Canada's technology sector say they're worried the collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank will have a chilling effect on investments in the already-hampered sector.
-
S&P/TSX composite drops over 350 points as concern over global banking sector spreads
Canada's main stock index was down along with international markets in early trading amid continued worries about the global banking sector.
-
CP Rail's US$31billion takeover of KCS gains final regulatory approval
The U.S. rail regulator is giving a green light to Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd.'s takeover of Kansas City Southern Railway Co.
Lifestyle
-
A Japanese YouTube star became a lawmaker last year. Now he's been fired for never coming to work
A YouTube star who became a Japanese lawmaker has been stripped of his role after he failed to show up for a single day of work in parliament.
-
What to know about pi on Pi Day
If you've been using Pi Day as an excuse to just eat pie, that's just peachy (or apple or chocolate cream). But there's so much more to know about pi.
-
'Reconciliation through art': Campaign aims to get an Indigenous woman on Canada's $20 bill
A new campaign is aiming to get an Indigenous woman honoured on the next $20 bill in Canada for the first time.
Sports
-
Canada beats Colombia 5-0 at World Baseball Classic, Freeman leaves game with injury
Otto Lopez hit a three-run homer, Noah Skirrow threw five quality innings in his national team debut and Canada shut out Colombia 5-0 Tuesday at the World Baseball Classic.
-
Soccer fan banned from every U.K. stadium for racially abusing Premier League star
A man who racially abused Brentford striker Ivan Toney on social media has been banned from every soccer stadium in Britain for three years in what police described Tuesday as a "landmark ruling."
-
Russia offers to host new sports event with China, India
Russia offered Wednesday to host a new multi-sports event for countries such as China and India which are members of a regional grouping known as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.
Autos
-
Honda recalling 50,000 vehicles in Canada to fix seat belt problem
Honda is recalling a half-million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada because the front seat belts may not latch properly.
-
Edmunds Compares: 2023 Toyota Prius vs. 2023 Kia Niro
Car experts compare the 2023 redesign of the Toyota Prius, which has become synonymous with hybrid cars the past 20 years, with the 2023 redesign of the Kia Niro.
-
Tesla taps Asian partners to address 4680 battery concerns
It's crunch time at Tesla Inc., where Elon Musk is looking to crack the code for making better, cheaper batteries.