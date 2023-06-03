Turkiye to send commando unit to help quell unrest in Kosovo

A man walks past a convoy of NATO-led peacekeeping force KFOR vehicles parked on a street in the town of Zvecan, northern Kosovo, June 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Bojan Slavkovic) A man walks past a convoy of NATO-led peacekeeping force KFOR vehicles parked on a street in the town of Zvecan, northern Kosovo, June 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Bojan Slavkovic)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social