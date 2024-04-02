Turkiye denies newly elected pro-Kurdish mayor the right to hold office in country's east

Dogs kill 11-year-old boy in southeast Edmonton: police
Two 'very large dogs' killed an 11-year-old boy in southeast Edmonton Monday night, police said.
Turkiye's electoral authorities on Tuesday denied the newly elected mayor from a pro-Kurdish political party the right to hold office in an eastern city and replaced him with his runner-up in the race -- a candidate from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's ruling party.
Sunday's local polls were a blow to Erdogan and his Islamic-oriented Justice and Development Party after their wins last year in the presidential and parliamentary elections.
The main opposition party retained its hold of Istanbul and the capital of Ankara and made huge gains elsewhere while the pro-Kurdish Equality and Democracy Party, or DEM, won several municipalities in Turkiye's mainly-Kurdish regions despite despite years of repression and thousands of political activists arrested.
The decision to revoke the mandate of Abdullah Zeydan, from DEM, after he won in the eastern city of Van, sparked condemnation and street protests on Tuesday. Police used a water cannon and tear gas to disperse the demonstration in Van. DEM said it would seek to appeal the decision.
The main opposition centre-left Republican People's Party, or CHP, also condemned the move and dispatched a delegation from the party to Van in a show of support to Zeydan.
In revoking his mandate, the electoral authority cited a last-minute court decision that reversed an earlier court ruling that said the politician, who spent time in prison, could run for office.
Zeydan won 55 per cent of the votes in Van in Sunday's balloting. The second-placed candidate, Abdullah Arvas of Erdogan's Justice and Development Party, garnered 27 per cent.
In addition to Van, DEM won the municipalities of nine provinces in Turkiye's mainly-Kurdish populated southeast.
Over the past years, Erdogan's government had removed elected pro-Kurdish mayors from office for alleged links to Kurdish militants and replaced them with state-appointed trustees.
For a few precious minutes next Monday, countless Canadians may marvel as the sky darkens and the moon slips directly between the Earth and sun, a rare and remarkable spectacle in the cosmic ballet, not seen in much of Canada for decades.
Comedian Joe Flaherty, a founding member of the Canadian sketch series 'SCTV,' has died.
The federal government is launching a new $6 billion 'Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund' meant to speed up construction and upgrade key components needed to support building more homes such as waste and water infrastructure.
Basil Borutski, who was sentenced to life in prison for killing three women in the Ottawa Valley in 2015, has died in custody.
Shannen Doherty says she's letting some things go as she lives with stage 4 breast cancer.
Although a private browsing mode known as 'Incognito' in Google's widely used Chrome browser has been available for nearly a decade, a legal settlement involving the way it works has casting new attention on this commonly available setting.
Four people have been arrested after a Pokémon card valued at $7,000 was stolen north of Toronto over the weekend.
After welcoming guests for 67 years, the doors to the Las Vegas Strip's third-oldest casino will be chained shut at noon Tuesday and demolition is slated for October to make room for a US$1.5 billion Major League Baseball stadium
Alberta RCMP says its members are continuing to maintain public safety at a carbon tax protest west of Calgary and say members of a similar demonstration were involved in a multi-vehicle crash.
The B.C. government has proposed new tenancy protections designed to prevent some "unfair rent increases" and "bad-faith evictions," officials announced Tuesday.
Alberta's police watchdog will be investigating an incident in Calgary on Tuesday that saw a dog shot to death by an officer in the Manchester industrial area.
A Saskatchewan veteran says he’s still pursuing his lawsuit against the Royal Canadian Legion after he discovered a Legion staff member was snooping into his and other veterans’ records.
The cost of enrolling in the Nexus trusted-traveller program is set to increase by 140 per cent.
Eight cruise passengers left behind in the African island nation of Sao Tome and Principe have been struggling for days to catch up with their Norwegian Cruise Line ship as it makes its way up the western coast of Africa.
Sudan on Tuesday suspended the work of Saudi state-owned broadcasters Al Arabiya, Al Hadath and UAE-owned Sky News Arabia channel 'due to its lack of commitment to the required professionalism and transparency and failure to renew its licenses,' Sudanese state news agency (SUNA) said.
Inmates in New York are suing the state corrections department over the decision to lock down prisons during next Monday's total solar eclipse.
U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed Taiwan, artificial intelligence and security issues Tuesday in a call meant to demonstrate a return to regular leader-to-leader dialogue between the two powers.
Several humanitarian aid organizations suspended operations in Gaza on Tuesday after Israeli airstrikes killed seven World Central Kitchen workers.
As the premier of Canada's largest province warned that Justin Trudeau's political future is tied to the fate of his consumer carbon price, the leader of the federal Conservatives urged the prime minister to convene an emergency meeting with his provincial and territorial counterparts.
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Canada condemns an airstrike launched by the Israeli military that killed seven aid workers in the Gaza Strip.
A 61-year-old man with diabetes is speaking out after he was initially denied coverage for Ozempic due to what he later learned was a clerical error.
Do irrational thoughts sometimes crowd your mind, leaving you feeling worried or maybe even on the verge of a panic attack?
A man celebrating his 94th birthday at an Idaho restaurant with his family last Monday would’ve died had another patron not been there to come to his aid.
The largest producer of fresh eggs in the United States said Tuesday that it has stopped production at a Texas plant after bird flu was found in chickens there.
Over 200 names featured on a new open letter submitted by the Artist Rights Alliance non-profit calls on artificial intelligence tech companies, developers, platforms, digital music services and platforms to stop using AI 'to infringe upon and devalue the rights of human artists.'
Angie Harmon is mourning the loss of her dog Oliver who she says was killed by a driver during a grocery delivery.
Don Hankey, the chairman and majority shareholder of Knight Specialty Insurance, said that the deal to underwrite former President Donald Trump's US$175 million bond in N.Y. came together quickly and that Trump posted all cash as collateral.
Tesla posted its first year-over-year drop in sales since the first year of the pandemic, as increased electric vehicle competition from Chinese and Western automakers ate into demand.
WestJet Encore pilots could go on strike as soon as April 17 after they approved a strike mandate Tuesday, increasing the prospect of headwinds after a bumpy year for the airline's owner.
There are plenty of reasons why many health professionals don’t want you on a restrictive diet.
The American Powerball jackpot climbed to an estimated US$1.09 billion after no one matched the six numbers drawn Monday night, continuing a three-month winless streak for the top prize.
Winnipeg-born linesman, Ryan Galloway, has officially put on his stripes for the last time.
German soccer authorities will redesign the number '4' on the country’s national jerseys amid claims it resembles a logo used by Nazi paramilitary units.
Ronel Blanco struck out seven and walked two in the Astros' 10-0 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday night.
Police in Burlington, Vt. say its residents are finding hidden AirTags and other GPS tracking devices on vehicles returning from Montreal.
Two adventurous snowbirds have embarked on an amazing journey back to Canada, and they're inviting the world to join in on their adventure.
A first responder and a former police officer saved a Nova Scotia man's life as he suffered a heart attack on ice in March.
A distillery in Parkland County is being internationally recognized for outstanding whisky production – and one bottle in particular is getting all the attention.
An historic downtown Toronto bar is closing its doors next week after nearly 200 years in business.
A Toronto restaurant introduced a surprising new rule that reduced the cost of a meal and raised the salaries of staff.
The spring allergy season has started early in many parts of Canada, with high levels of pollen in some cities already. Experts weigh in on which areas have it worse so far this season.
It was a typical Tuesday for Mabel Beharrell, 84, until she got the call that would turn her world upside down. Her teenaged grandson was in trouble and needed her help.
B.C. conservation officers recently seized a nine-foot-long Burmese python from a home in Chilliwack.
A New Brunswicker will go to bed Thursday night much richer than he was Wednesday after collecting on a winning lottery ticket he let sit on his bedroom dresser for nearly a year.
A man in his 60s has been charged with aggravated assault after two people were stabbed, including one fatally, at a downtown Victoria hostel over the weekend.
With cherry blossom season in full swing across Metro Vancouver, enthusiasts are being urged to curb their excitement and find appropriate places to stop for a photo.
Torontonians eager to catch a glimpse of the upcoming total solar eclipse would be wise to hit the road and head out of town next Monday.
GO Transit service along the Barrie line has been impacted by a fatality on the tracks near Rutherford Station in Vaughan.
A Toronto-area cop has been temporarily demoted after entering a peace bond on allegations of domestic assault and admitting to mocking a man in custody who was suffering from mental health issues.
A Calgary restaurant is launching a new dinner series that will see songs from high-profile musicians paired with a special menu, and the first artist to be featured is Taylor Swift.
The Ottawa Police Service says two officers were left with serious injuries following a stolen vehicle investigation over the weekend.
Ottawa could see 15 to 25 mm of rain, "significant" snow and strong winds over the next few days, as a spring storm blows through eastern Ontario this week. Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Ottawa, warning of heavy precipitation on Wednesday and Thursday.
Montreal public transit riders are wondering if an STM driver went too far after he kicked all the passengers off a bus when one rider allegedly raised their voice at the driver for missing a stop.
After a stretch of dry weather through the Easter long weekend, Southwestern Quebec is bracing for snow this week. Montreal could see more than 10 centimetres of accumulation.
Personal tracking devices like Apple AirTags were designed to help us find our keys or wallets. Police in the United States, however, are now investigating how the quarter-sized devices may be a tool in the arsenal of criminal gangs on this side of the border.
Police are conducting a large-scale investigation in north Edmonton.
One person is in custody in connection with an incident in west Edmonton on Monday evening.
Environment Canada has issued special weather statements across all three Maritime provinces warning of a multi-day snowfall event, with significant amounts possible in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.
Haligonians should stay tuned for the next episode as Snoop Dogg is coming to the Scotiabank Centre this summer.
The first budget from the Wab Kinew-led NDP provincial government has been announced.
The Government of Saskatchewan is touting its red tape reduction committee has saved businesses in the province more than $680 million in the past decade.
The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced on Monday they have signed Canadian wide receiver, Samuel Emilus, to a one-year contract extension.
A one bedroom-one bathroom apartment renting for $430/month in Waterloo’s University District may sound like a steal, but the listing isn't what it initially seems.
The Guelph Storm Hockey Club has been fined for the behaviour of its head coach during Monday night’s playoff game against Sault Ste. Marie.
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland stopped in Kitchener Tuesday to announce a $400 million top up to the federal government’s Housing Accelerator Fund.
Prairie Harm Reduction (PHR) is calling on the provincial government for support as it cuts six hours out of its daily operations because of a lack of funding.
Five zebras seized from a rural property near Candiac, Sask. are now the sole responsibility of the City of Saskatoon.
Four more charges of sexual assault and interference involving victims under 16 have quietly been laid against a former Sudbury high school teacher.
After a vehicle failed to stop for police in Kirkland Lake, Ont., a massive search for four suspects ended with arrests more than 200 kilometres away in Field.
A North Bay man has been found guilty of sexual assault in connection with an incident almost a decade ago involving a young victim.
No one was home when a fire ripped through a home north of Lucan Tuesday morning, destroying the century old structure.
There is growing opposition to the end of obstetrical deliveries at Strathroy Middlesex General Hospital. A petition has been started by a local woman calling for the department to stay open.
It is day one of possibly many days on the picket line for security guards at the world’s largest salt mine in Goderich, Ont.
Police in downtown Barrie are investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian and a construction vehicle late Tuesday morning.
One person is dead after a GO train struck a vehicle at a crossing along the Barrie Line in Vaughan Tuesday.
A former Brampton fire captain accused of murdering his wife last year appeared alongside his lawyer inside the Collingwood, Ont., courthouse Tuesday and waived his right to a preliminary hearing, opting instead to move directly to Superior Court.
Workers at Windsor Salt Ojibway Mine have been laid off indefinitely, according to a spokesperson for Morton Salt.
If you are looking for work in the medical field or in hospital support services the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance is hiring.
British Columbia's government has introduced a bill that would give federally recognized First Nations the legal right to acquire and hold land in the province.
A man and a woman from B.C.'s Lower Mainland are facing criminal charges after Mounties on Vancouver Island recovered a stolen pickup truck, according to police.
Mounties are investigating a reported "road rage" incident in Kelowna, B.C., that left two men injured last week.
More than 80 residents of a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have been told they need to leave over a 'significant' risk to life and safety.
A man was fatally shot in Kelowna on Wednesday, according to his sister, during an incident Mounties had been tight-lipped about.
An employee at a southern Alberta ski resort is making visitors smile, one hug at a time.
The City of Lethbridge is opening three seasonal yard waste sites Tuesday.
The City of Lethbridge is making it easier for residents to make their homes more energy efficient.
A Colorado low is approaching the northeast Tuesday evening bringing a mix of messy precipitation as temperatures drop briefly over the next few days.
The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service is hoping a new approach to traffic safety messaging will resonate with the public.
An Elliot Lake woman has been charged with mischief following an incident on the morning of Feb. 7.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says premiers would rather complain and 'make political hay' out of his federal carbon pricing program than present an alternative to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Whitney McCullough says she has always felt like people outside her home of Banbridge, Northern Ireland, need subtitles to decipher her accent and slang. So it has been strange and delightful to discover through her TikTok videos that in Newfoundland and Labrador, people understand her just fine.
Brad Gushue is approaching this year's men's world curling championships like it could be his last.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.