Trump’s China tariff shocks U.S. importers. One CEO calls it ‘end of days’

By The Associated Press

Published

Rick Woldenberg, CEO of Learning Resources, an educational toy company whose products are manufactured in China, stands at a warehouse in Vernon Hills, Ill., Friday, April 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)


















