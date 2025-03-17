ADVERTISEMENT

Trump's Tariffs

Trump trade war to sap Canadian, Mexican and U.S. growth, OECD says

By Reuters

Updated

Published

The flags of Canada, Mexico, and the U.S. hang from a building. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.