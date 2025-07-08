ADVERTISEMENT

Trump's Tariffs

Trump says he will hit copper imports with 50 per cent tariffs

By The Canadian Press

Updated

Published

U.S. President Donald Trump, center, speaking during a cabinet meeting at the White House, Tuesday, July 8, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.