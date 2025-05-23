ADVERTISEMENT

Trump's Tariffs

Trump recommends 50% tariff on the European Union, starting June 1

By Reuters

Published

U.S. President Donald Trump is seen in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, May 22, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.