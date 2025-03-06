ADVERTISEMENT

Trump's Tariffs

Trump delays tariffs for USMCA-compliant goods for Canada and Mexico, Reuters reports. Live updates here.

By CTVNews.ca Staff

Updated

Published

Playing null of undefined
LIVE: CTV News Special Coverage as Canada responds

LIVE: CTV News Special Coverage as Canada responds

‘What a mess Trump has created’: Doug Ford says Ont. will tariff electricity to the U.S. on CNN

‘What a mess Trump has created’: Doug Ford says Ont. will tariff electricity to the U.S. on CNN

‘It was a colourful call’: Trudeau says Trump phone call covered a range of issues

‘It was a colourful call’: Trudeau says Trump phone call covered a range of issues

Mexico given 1 month pause on tariffs: Trump confirms on social media

Mexico given 1 month pause on tariffs: Trump confirms on social media

Smith tells CNN: Alberta will look to sell oil outside U.S.

Smith tells CNN: Alberta will look to sell oil outside U.S.

‘Our goal is to get all tariffs removed’: Trudeau on trade war with the U.S.

‘Our goal is to get all tariffs removed’: Trudeau on trade war with the U.S.



















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.