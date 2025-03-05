ADVERTISEMENT

Trump's Tariffs

Trudeau, Trump expected to speak today as countries clash in trade war. Follow the latest updates here.

By CTVNews.ca Staff

Updated

Published



















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.