ADVERTISEMENT

Trump's Tariffs

Federal Reserve chief says Trump tariffs likely to raise inflation and slow U.S. economic growth

By The Associated Press

Published

U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference after the Federal Open Market Committee meeting, Wednesday, March 19, 2025, at the U.S. Federal Reserve in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.