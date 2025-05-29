ADVERTISEMENT

Trump's Tariffs

A U.S. court struck down a huge part of Trump’s tariff regime. Live trade war updates here.

By CTVNews.ca Staff

Published

Carol Schleif, chief market strategist at BMO Private Wealth, shares her outlook of the market and analysis on the setback Trump tariffs got in a U.S. court.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.