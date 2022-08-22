Trump's turbulent White House years culminate in Florida search
Mounds of paper piled on his desk. Framed magazine covers and keepsakes lining the walls. One of Shaquille O'Neal's giant sneakers displayed alongside football helmets, boxing belts and other sports memorabilia, crowding his Trump Tower office and limiting table space.
Well before he entered politics, former U.S. President Donald Trump had a penchant for collecting. And that lifelong habit -- combined with his flip disregard for the rules of government record keeping, his careless handling of classified information, and a chaotic transition born from his refusal to accept defeat in 2020 -- have all culminated in a federal investigation that poses extraordinary legal and political challenges.
The search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago club earlier this month to retrieve documents from his White House years was an unprecedented law enforcement action against a former president who is widely expected to run for office once again. Officials have not revealed exactly what was contained in the boxes, but the FBI has said it recovered 11 sets of classified records, including some marked "sensitive compartmented information," a special category meant to protect secrets that could cause "exceptionally grave" damage to U.S. interests if revealed publicly.
Why Trump refused to turn over the seized documents despite repeated requests remains unclear. But Trump's flouting of the Presidential Records Act, which outlines how materials should be preserved, was well documented throughout his time in office.
He routinely tore up official papers that later had to be taped back together. Official items that would traditionally be turned over to the National Archives became intermingled with his personal belongings in the White House residence. Classified information was tweeted, shared with reporters and adversaries -- even found in a White House complex bathroom.
John Bolton, who served as Trump's third national security adviser, said that, before he arrived, he'd heard "there was a concern in the air about how he handled information. And as my time went on, I could certainly see why."
Others in the Trump administration took more care with sensitive documents. Asked directly if he kept any classified information upon leaving office, former Vice President Mike Pence told The Associated Press on Friday, "No, not to my knowledge."
The investigation into Trump's handling of documents comes as he's facing mounting legal scrutiny on multiple fronts. A Georgia investigation into election interference has moved closer to the former president, with former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, a top defender, informed earlier this month that he is a target of a criminal probe.
Meanwhile, Trump invoked his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination as he testified under oath in the New York attorney general's long-running civil investigation into his business dealings. A top executive at the business pleaded guilty last week in a tax fraud case brought by the Manhattan district attorney.
But few legal threats have galvanized Trump and his most loyal supporters like the Mar-a-Lago search. The former president and his allies have argued the move amounts to political persecution, noting the judge who approved the warrant has given money to Democrats. The judge, however, has also supported Republicans. And White House officials have repeatedly said they had no prior knowledge of plans to search the estate.
Trump allies have tried to claim the presidency granted him unlimited power to unilaterally declassify documents without formal declaration. But David Laufman, the former chief of the Justice Department's counterintelligence section, said that's not how it works.
"It just strikes me as a post hoc public affairs strategy that has no relationship to how classified information is in fact declassified," said Laufman, who oversaw the investigation into Hillary Clinton's personal email server during her tenure as secretary of state. While he said it is true that there is no statute or order that outlines procedures the president must abide by to declassify information, "at the same time it's ludicrous to posit that a decision to declassify documents would not have been contemporaneously memorialized in writing."
It's "not self executing," he added. "There has to be some objective, contemporaneous, evidence-based corroboration of the claims that they're making. And of course there won't be because they're making it all up."
The decision to keep classified documents at Mar-a-Lago -- a property frequented by paying members, their guests and anyone attending the weddings, political fundraisers, charity dinners and other events held on site -- was part of a long pattern of disregard for national security secrets. Former aides described a "cavalier" attitude toward classified information that played out in public view.
There was the dinner with then-Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Mar-a-Lago's patio, where fellow diners watched and snapped cellphone photos as the two men reviewed details of a North Korean missile test.
There was the time Trump revealed highly classified information allegedly from Israeli sources about Islamic State militants to Russian officials. And there was the time he tweeted a high-resolution satellite image of an apparent explosion at an Iranian space center, which intelligence officials had warned was highly sensitive. Trump insisted he had "the absolute right" to share it.
Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said Trump was "careless" with sensitive and classified information and "seemed never to bother with why that was bad."
Grisham recalled one incident involving Conan, a U.S. military dog hailed as a hero for his role in the raid that killed Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. She said that before the dog's arrival at the White House, staff had received a briefing in which they were told the dog could not be photographed because the images could put his handlers in danger. But when the dog arrived, Trump decided he wanted to show it off to the press.
"Because he wanted the publicity, out went Conan," she said. "It's an example of him not caring if he put lives in danger. ... It was like its his own shiny toy he's showing off to his friends to impress them."
Bolton said that, during his time working for Trump, he and others often tried to explain the stakes and the risks of exposing sources and methods.
"I don't think any of it sank in. He didn't seem to appreciate just how sensitive it was, how dangerous it was for some of our people and the risks that they could be exposed to," he said. "What looks like an innocuous picture to a private citizen can be a gold mine to a foreign intelligence" entity.
"I would say over and over again, `This is really sensitive, really sensitive.' And he'd say, `I know' and then go and do it anyway."
Bolton said that top intelligence officials would gather before briefings to discuss how best to handle sensitive subjects, strategizing about how much needed to be shared. Briefers quickly learned that Trump often tried to hang onto sensitive documents, and would take steps to make sure documents didn't go missing, including using iPads to show them to him.
"Sometimes he would ask to keep it and they'd say, `It's really sensitive.' Sometime he just wouldn't give it back."
Trump's refusal to accept his election loss also contributed to the chaos that engulfed his final days in office. The General Services Administration was slow to acknowledge President Joe Biden's win, delaying the transition process and leaving little time to pack.
While other White House staff and even the former first lady started making arrangements, Trump largely refused. At the same time, White House staff were departing in droves as part of the regular "offboarding process," while morale among others had cratered in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Bolton said he doubted that Trump had taken documents for nefarious reasons, and instead thought Trump likely considered them "souvenirs" like the many he'd collected through his life.
"I think he just thought some things were cool and he wanted them," Bolton said. "Some days he liked to collect french fries. Some days he liked to collect documents. He just collected things."
The Washington Post first reported in February that the National Archives had retrieved 15 boxes of documents and other items from Mar-a-Lago that should have been turned over to the agency when Trump left the White House. An initial review of that material concluded that Trump had brought presidential records and several other documents that were marked classified to Mar-a-Lago.
The investigation into the handling of classified material intensified in the spring as prosecutors and federal agents interviewed several people who worked in the Trump White House about how records -- and particularly classified documents -- were handled during the chaotic end of the Trump presidency, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. Around the same time, prosecutors also issued a subpoena for records Trump was keeping at Mar-a-Lago and subpoenaed for surveillance video from Mar-a-Lago showing the area where the records were being stored, the person said.
A top Justice Department official traveled to Mar-a-Lago in early June and looked through some of the material that was stored in boxes. After that meeting, prosecutors interviewed another witness who told them that there were likely additional classified documents still stored at Mar-a-Lago, the person said. The person was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.
The Justice Department later sought a search warrant and retrieved the additional tranches of classified records.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Moderna to supply 12M doses of Omicron-targeted COVID shot to Canada
Moderna Inc. will supply 12 million doses of its COVID-19 shot adapted to target the Omicron variant of the coronavirus to Canada, the company said on Monday. The Canadian government had entered into a supply deal with the company last year for supply of its COVID vaccine for 2022 and 2023, with the contract allowing access to new vaccine adaptations.
Feds cut funding for anti-racism project over 'vile' tweets
Diversity Minister Ahmed Hussen says government funding has been cut to an anti-racism project over "reprehensible and vile" tweets by a senior consultant, Laith Marouf.
Siblings killed in fiery Brampton, Ont. car crash identified by family
The three people killed in a fiery Brampton car crash on Saturday were teenage siblings.
Russia blames Ukraine for daughter of Putin ally's car bombing death
Moving quickly to assign blame, Russia on Monday declared Ukrainian intelligence responsible for the brazen car bombing that killed the daughter of a leading right-wing Russian political thinker over the weekend. Ukraine denied involvement.
Who is Alexander Dugin, the high priest of a virulent brand of Russian nationalism?
Alexander Dugin, whose daughter Darya was killed Saturday by a car bomb, is the high priest of a virulent brand of Russian nationalism that has become increasingly influential in Moscow.
Why is vaccine uptake in kids 5-11 so low? Infectious disease expert Dr. Isaac Bogoch offers his take
A lower likelihood of severe illness from COVID-19 and a desire for more data could be reasons why some parents have chosen not to get their children fully vaccinated, infectious disease expert Dr. Isaac Bogoch says.
Trump's turbulent White House years culminate in Florida search
Former U.S. President Donald Trump had a penchant for collecting. And that lifelong habit -- combined with his careless handling of classified information, and a chaotic transition born from his refusal to accept defeat in 2020 -- have all culminated in a federal investigation that poses extraordinary legal and political challenges.
Stunning images capture the aurora borealis across Canada over the weekend
With the northern lights visible throughout Canada this past weekend, Canadians took to social media to share their sightings of the mesmerizing natural phenomenon.
Ukraine war: six months that shook the world
Six months ago this week, Vladimir Putin ordered tens of thousands of Russian troops into Ukraine on a "special military operation" - a mass invasion on a scale unseen in Europe since the Second World War.
Canada
-
N.S. shooting inquiry: Senior RCMP member learned of killer's replica car in the news
The former RCMP commanding officer in Nova Scotia has told the inquiry into the April 2020 mass shooting that she first saw the killer's replica police cruiser in a news report before she went to work on the second day of the rampage.
-
Man charged in Wasaga Beach, Ont. disappearance of ex-girlfriend Elnaz Hajtamiri denied bail
The man charged in connection with the disappearance of his former girlfriend, Elnaz Hajtamiri, will remain in custody after being denied bail.
-
Stunning images capture the aurora borealis across Canada over the weekend
With the northern lights visible throughout Canada this past weekend, Canadians took to social media to share their sightings of the mesmerizing natural phenomenon.
-
Three people, dog killed in head-on collision in Greenville, N.S.
Three people and a dog have died following a head-on collision in Greenville, N.S.
-
New generation of farmers face rising costs of land, climate change
As an entire generation of farmers reach retirement age, increasing costs, inflation and climate change make it increasingly difficult for young farmers to break into the industry.
-
Nova Scotia RCMP 'dysfunctions,' labour shortages predated 2020 mass shootings
Most of Nova Scotia's senior RCMP staff believed there were "dysfunctions" at their division prior to the 2020 mass shootings and felt abandoned by their superiors in the aftermath, according to a consultant's report prepared last year.
World
-
Ukraine war: six months that shook the world
Six months ago this week, Vladimir Putin ordered tens of thousands of Russian troops into Ukraine on a "special military operation" - a mass invasion on a scale unseen in Europe since the Second World War.
-
Russia blames Ukraine for daughter of Putin ally's car bombing death
Moving quickly to assign blame, Russia on Monday declared Ukrainian intelligence responsible for the brazen car bombing that killed the daughter of a leading right-wing Russian political thinker over the weekend. Ukraine denied involvement.
-
Heavy rain floods streets across Dallas-Fort Worth area
Heavy rains across the Dallas-Fort Worth area on Monday caused streets to flood, submerging vehicles as officials warned motorists to stay off the roads.
-
Trump's turbulent White House years culminate in Florida search
Former U.S. President Donald Trump had a penchant for collecting. And that lifelong habit -- combined with his careless handling of classified information, and a chaotic transition born from his refusal to accept defeat in 2020 -- have all culminated in a federal investigation that poses extraordinary legal and political challenges.
-
Indiana governor in Taiwan following high-profile U.S. visits
Indiana's Republican governor met with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on Monday, following two recent high-profile visits by U.S. politicians that drew Beijing's ire and Chinese military drills that included firing missiles over the island.
-
Woman believed to be mother of children found dead in suitcases is in South Korea: Seoul police
A woman believed to be the mother of two children whose remains were found in suitcases in New Zealand earlier this month is in South Korea, a Seoul police official told CNN on Monday.
Politics
-
Canadian, German leaders defend decision to return gas turbine to Russian company
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending his government's decision to allow the return of turbines to Russian state-owned energy giant Gazprom, as Ukraine renews its calls for Canada to reverse course.
-
Feds cut funding for anti-racism project over 'vile' tweets
Diversity Minister Ahmed Hussen says government funding has been cut to an anti-racism project over "reprehensible and vile" tweets by a senior consultant, Laith Marouf.
-
Transport minister says COVID-19 to blame for airport delays, flight cancellations
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra told the House of Commons transport committee the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting labour shortages are to blame for the significant wait times at Canadian airports, and said the ArriveCAN app is here to stay.
Health
-
'I thought I might die at home': Canada's health-care system is crumbling, experts say
A Nova Scotia woman who suffered excruciating pain for 36 hours with no ambulance available is just one example of how Canada's health-care system, hugely overburdened and struggling amid worker shortages, needs desperate attention, experts say.
-
Summit on health care scheduled for Monday between leaders of Ontario, N.S., N.B., P.E.I.
Canada's struggling health-care system will be the topic of discussion as the premiers of Ontario and Nova Scotia meet in Halifax.
-
Calm in the chaos: Canadian Medical Association's first Indigenous leader takes helm
Dr. Alika Lafontaine, who on Monday became the first Indigenous and youngest president of the Canadian Medical Association, says he wanted to be a surgeon for several years before he shadowed an anesthesiologist who told him he should consider that field instead.
Sci-Tech
-
-
'It's very rare for Canada': Cambridge Amateur Radio Club makes contact with ISS
The Cambridge Amateur Radio Club recently rode the radio waves out of this world when they connected with the International Space Station (ISS).
-
New space telescope shows Jupiter's auroras, tiny moons
The world's newest and biggest space telescope is showing Jupiter as never before, auroras and all.
Entertainment
-
U.K. broadcaster to air satirical musical on Prince Andrew
Prince Andrew will be the subject of a satirical TV musical in the latest season of shows from U.K. broadcaster Channel 4.
-
Bullied boy with dwarfism scores role in new 'Mad Max' movie
Quaden Bayles, an Indigenous Australian boy who won the support of celebrities and well-wishers around the globe after being bullied because of his disability, has landed a role in the new "Mad Max" movie.
-
Casey Affleck welcomes Jennifer Lopez to the family
Casey Affleck has a message for his new sister-in-law. The actor posted what appeared to be a throwback photo on his verified Instagram account of himself with his older brother Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez.
Business
-
Majority of Canadians say they have cut spending in recent months: survey
The majority of Canadians say they have cut spending in recent months, and two thirds of Canadians say they are stressed about money, according to an Angus Reid Institute survey.
-
B.C. strike: Overtime ban declared for BCGEU members as job action escalates
A union that represents thousands of public service employees escalated its ongoing job action and declared an overtime ban Monday morning.
-
Wanted: 7,000 construction workers for Intel chip plants
Ohio's largest-ever economic development project comes with a big employment challenge: how to find 7,000 construction workers in an already booming building environment when there's also a national shortage of people working in the trades.
Lifestyle
-
Unique 'Friends'-themed Airbnb opens in Victoria
Fans of the hit sitcom "Friends" may be excited to learn that a new Airbnb inspired by Monica's apartment from the show has opened in Victoria, B.C. The suite, called "The One with the Purple Apartment," is located in a heritage building in the downtown core.
-
What does the Queen like with tea? Jam sandwiches every day
Queen Elizabeth II has eaten jam sandwiches every day since she was a toddler, according to her former private chef. Darren McGrady claims on his YouTube channel that the monarch favours a strawberry preserve made from fruits picked in her Balmoral Castle grounds in Scotland.
-
The squirrels 'splooting' all over New York City are just fine, officials say
If you see a squirrel splayed on its belly, you might be worried for the critter's welfare. But don't worry: It's just 'splooting,' as officials say -- and it's perfectly healthy.
Sports
-
Mbappe scores in 8 seconds, ties French league record
Kylian Mbappe scored after just eight seconds of play to claim the joint-fastest goal in the history of the French league on Sunday.
-
Filly Moira captures 163rd running of $1M Queen's Plate
Filly Moira came on strong down the stretch to earn a record-setting victory in the $1-million Queen's Plate on Sunday at Woodbine Racetrack. That secured trainer Kevin Attard his first career Plate title on his sixth attempt.
-
'This group just stuck with it': Winning world juniors gold special for Canada
Canada's under-20 men's hockey team got to know adversity intimately over the past year-and-a-half. The trials and tribulations paid off Saturday night as the team won gold at the world junior hockey championship in Edmonton.
Autos
-
Ex-Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone denies fraud charge
Former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone on Monday denied a charge of fraud over his alleged failure to declare overseas assets worth more than 400 million pounds.
-
Carmakers hit as China's heatwave forces more power rationing
The rationing of power in Sichuan province, China's most important hydropower hub, has hit production for major carmakers in Shanghai, including Tesla, according to reports in Chinese state media.
-
Turkey: Crashes at emergency sites kill at least 35 people
Turkish authorities on Sunday investigated a pair of secondary crashes at emergency sites that killed at least 35 people the previous day. In both cases, first responders tending to earlier collisions were among the dead.