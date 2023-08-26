Trump campaign reports raising more than US$7 million after Georgia booking

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

DEVELOPING

DEVELOPING | Multiple people, suspect dead in Jacksonville, Fla., dollar store shooting

A masked white man fatally shot three Black people inside a Jacksonville, Fla., Dollar General store in a predominately African-American neighbourhood on Saturday, in an attack where he used a gun painted with a swastika, officials said. The shooter, who had also posted racist writings, then killed himself.

Jacksonville police officers block the perimetre of the scene of a mass shooting, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social