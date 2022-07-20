Trucker protest shuts down operations at California port

Trucker protest shuts down operations at California port

Trucks line up to enter a Port of Oakland shipping terminal on Nov. 10, 2021, in Oakland, Calif. Truckers protesting a state labor law have effectively shut down cargo operations at the Port of Oakland, it was announced Wednesday, July 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File) Trucks line up to enter a Port of Oakland shipping terminal on Nov. 10, 2021, in Oakland, Calif. Truckers protesting a state labor law have effectively shut down cargo operations at the Port of Oakland, it was announced Wednesday, July 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What you can get for the average price of rent in your city

Three-quarters of Canada's major cities saw an increase in average rent prices for a one-bedroom apartment month-over-month in July, according to one rental platform. With prices in Canada steadily increasing, CTVNews.ca has gathered a list of apartments currently available for rent across the country.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social