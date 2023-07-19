Tornado damages Pfizer plant in North Carolina as scorching heat and floods sock other parts of U.S.
A tornado heavily damaged a major Pfizer pharmaceutical plant in North Carolina on Wednesday, while torrential rain flooded communities in Kentucky and an area from California to South Florida endured more scorching heat.
Pfizer confirmed that the large manufacturing complex was damaged by a twister that touched down shortly after midday near Rocky Mount, but said in an email that it had no reports of serious injuries. A later company statement said all employees were safely evacuated and accounted for.
Parts of roofs were ripped open atop its massive buildings. The Pfizer plant stores large quantities of medicine that were tossed about, said Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone.
"I've got reports of 50,000 pallets of medicine that are strewn across the facility and damaged through the rain and the wind," Stone said.
The plant produces anesthesia and other drugs as well as nearly 25% of all sterile injectable medications used in U.S. hospitals, Pfizer said on its website. Erin Fox, senior pharmacy director at University of Utah Health, said the damage "will likely lead to long-term shortages while Pfizer works to either move production to other sites or rebuilds."
The National Weather Service said in a tweet that the damage was consistent with an EF3 tornado with wind speeds up to 150 mph (240 kph).
The Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office, where part of Rocky Mount is located, said on Facebook that they had reports of three people injured in the tornado, and that two of them had life-threatening injuries.
A preliminary report from neighboring Nash County said 13 people were injured and 89 structures were damaged, WRAL-TV reported.
Three homes owned by Brian Varnell and his family members in the nearby Dortches area were damaged. He told the news outlet he is thankful they are all alive. His sister and her children hid in their home's laundry room.
"They got where they needed to be within the house and it all worked out for the best," Varnell said near a home that was missing exterior walls and a large chunk of the roof.
Elsewhere in the U.S., an onslaught of searing temperatures and rising floodwaters continued, with Phoenix breaking an all-time temperature record and rescuers pulling people from rain-swamped homes and vehicles in Kentucky.
Forecasters said little relief appears in sight from the heat and storms. For example, Miami has endured a heat index of 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 degrees Celsius) or more for weeks, with temperatures expected to rise this weekend.
In Kentucky, meteorologists warned of a "life-threatening situation" in the communities of Mayfield and Wingo, which were inundated by flash flooding this week from thunderstorms. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency there Wednesday as more storms threatened.
Forecasters expect up to 10 inches (25 centimeters) of rain could yet fall on parts of Kentucky, Illinois and Missouri near where the Ohio and Mississippi rivers converge.
The storm system is forecast to move Thursday and Friday over New England, where the ground remains saturated after recent floods. In Connecticut, a mother and her 5-year-old daughter died after being swept down a swollen river Tuesday. In southeastern Pennsylvania, a search continued for two children caught in flash flooding Saturday night.
Meanwhile, Phoenix broke an all-time record Wednesday morning for a warm low temperature of 97 F (36.1 C), raising the threat of heat-related illness for residents unable to cool off adequately overnight. The previous record was 96 F (35.6 C) in 2003, the weather service reported.
Lindsay LaMont, who works at the Sweet Republic ice cream shop Phoenix, said business had been slow during the day with people sheltering inside to escape the heat. "But I'm definitely seeing a lot more people come in the evening to get their ice cream when things start cooling off," LaMont said.
Heat-related deaths continue to rise in Maricopa County, where Phoenix is located. Public health officials Wednesday reported that six more heat-associated fatalities were confirmed last week, bringing the year's total so far to 18. All six deaths didn't necessarily occur last week as some may have happened weeks earlier but were confirmed as heat-related only after a thorough investigation.
By this time last year, there had been 29 confirmed heat-associated deaths in the county and another 193 under investigation.
Phoenix, a desert city of more than 1.6 million people, had set a separate record Tuesday among U.S. cities by marking 19 straight days of temperatures of 110 F (43.3 C) or more. It topped 110 again Wednesday.
National Weather Service meteorologist Matthew Hirsh said Phoenix's 119 F (48.3 C) high Wednesday tied the fourth highest temperature recorded in the city ever. The highest temperature of all time was 122 F (50 C), set in 1990.
Across the country, Miami marked its 16th straight day of heat indexes in excess of 105 F (40.6 C). The previous record was five days in June 2019.
"And it's only looking to increase as we head into the later part of the week and the weekend," said Cameron Pine, a National Weather Service meteorologist.
The region has also seen 38 consecutive days with a heat index threshold of 100 F (37.8 C), and sea surface temperatures are reported to be several degrees warmer than normal.
"There really is no immediate relief in sight," Pine said.
71-year-old Los Angeles-area man died at a trailhead in Death Valley National Park in eastern California on Tuesday afternoon as temperatures reached 121 F (49.4 C) or higher and rangers suspect heat was a factor, the National Park Service said in a statement Wednesday.
It is possibly the second heat-related fatality in Death Valley this summer. A 65-year-old man was found dead in a car on July 3.
Human-caused climate change and a newly formed El Nino are combining to shatter heat records worldwide, scientists say.
The entire globe has simmered to record heat both in June and July. Nearly every day this month, the global average temperature has been warmer than the unofficial hottest day recorded before 2023, according to University of Maine's Climate Reanalyzer.
Atmospheric scientists say the global warming responsible for unrelenting heat in the Southwest also is making extreme rainfall a more frequent reality.
------
Finley reported from Norfolk, Virginia. Associated Press reporters Anita Snow in Phoenix, Freida Frisaro in Miami, JoNel Aleccia in Temecula, California, and Rebecca Reynolds in Louisville, Kentucky, contributed to this story.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Amber Alert issued for 2 children allegedly abducted in Kelowna, B.C.
Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for two young children believed to have been abducted following a vacation in B.C.'s Okanagan.
B.C. port workers revoke strike notice, feds expect labour action to end
The union representing dockworkers at B.C.'s ports has revoked the 72-hour strike notice it issued Wednesday – just hours after it was issued – a move that could signal an end to a tumultuous labour dispute.
Families of 6 Canadian Armed Forces members killed in 2020 helicopter crash file lawsuit against manufacturer
More than three years after six Canadian military members were killed in a helicopter crash off the coast of Greece, the victims' families are suing the helicopter manufacturer.
Nuclear threat from Ukraine war prompts Ottawa to update plans for catastrophe
Canada is dusting off and updating emergency protocols to deal with fallout from a possible tactical nuclear exchange in Europe or the spread of radiation across the ocean from a Ukrainian power plant explosion.
Nearly 60 per cent of Canadian parents fear for their child's financial future: survey
According to a new survey, nearly three-in-five Canadian parents are worried about their child's financial future, primarily due to the impact of inflation and the prevailing economic uncertainties in the country.
'Inconsistent' internal governance, 'important gap in ministerial accountability' at GAC: NSICOP
Parliament's top-secret national security committee says Global Affairs Canada (GAC) is lacking in consistent internal governance, especially when it comes to intelligence activities, which is leading to an 'important gap in ministerial accountability.'
'We're in an emergency': Mercury exposure linked to high youth suicide attempt rate in Grassy Narrows First Nation
Mercury exposure in Grassy Narrows First Nation has been linked to the community’s high youth suicide attempt rate, which is three times greater than that of other First Nations in Canada, a new study has found.
$1.8 million dollar view: Peggys Cove property conditionally sold
A real estate listing at Nova Scotia's most popular tourist destination is raising eyebrows and generating some debate, although it's already been conditionally sold.
Falling telecom prices a positive sign, but phone bills still too expensive: experts
A price drop for Canadian phone and internet services last month has some observers optimistic about the downward trend, but industry watchers say there is still a long way to go when it comes to telecom affordability.
Canada
-
Families of 6 Canadian Armed Forces members killed in 2020 helicopter crash file lawsuit against manufacturer
More than three years after six Canadian military members were killed in a helicopter crash off the coast of Greece, the victims' families are suing the helicopter manufacturer.
-
Amber Alert issued for 2 children allegedly abducted in Kelowna, B.C.
Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for two young children believed to have been abducted following a vacation in B.C.'s Okanagan.
-
Montreal man gets 22 years in U.S. prison in transborder fentanyl distribution ring
A Quebec man has been sentenced to 22 years behind bars for his role in a global scheme to distribute fentanyl and other synthetic opioids throughout the United States, all of it orchestrated from inside a Canadian prison.
-
B.C. government directs Surrey to keep municipal police force, abandon RCMP
The long tug-of-war over policing in B.C.'s second-largest city could be coming to an end after the provincial government directed Surrey to move forward with a municipal force, rather than revert back to the RCMP.
-
'We're in an emergency': Mercury exposure linked to high youth suicide attempt rate in Grassy Narrows First Nation
Mercury exposure in Grassy Narrows First Nation has been linked to the community’s high youth suicide attempt rate, which is three times greater than that of other First Nations in Canada, a new study has found.
-
Nuclear threat from Ukraine war prompts Ottawa to update plans for catastrophe
Canada is dusting off and updating emergency protocols to deal with fallout from a possible tactical nuclear exchange in Europe or the spread of radiation across the ocean from a Ukrainian power plant explosion.
World
-
Adrift for months, Australian and his dog lived on raw fish until Mexican fishermen rescued them
Lost at sea for months on a disabled catamaran, with no way to cook and no source of fresh water but the rain, Australian Timothy Shaddock said he expected to die.
-
Tornado damages Pfizer plant in North Carolina as scorching heat and floods sock other parts of U.S.
A tornado heavily damaged a major Pfizer pharmaceutical plant in North Carolina on Wednesday, the latest in a string of extreme weather events plaguing the U.S. on a day when floods deluged communities in Kentucky and scorching heat smothered Phoenix and Miami.
-
A powerful storm sweeps Croatia and Slovenia after days of heat, killing at least 4 people
A powerful storm with strong winds and heavy rain hit Croatia and Slovenia on Wednesday, killing at least four people and injuring several others, police and local media outlets said.
-
Aerial footage shows progression of the Notre-Dame Cathedral reconstruction
Aerial video shows the reconstruction of Paris' Notre-Dame Cathedral, where approximately 100 oak trusses will be installed at the end of August, years after a major fire tore though the famous French church.
-
Military veteran who stormed Capitol with loaded pistol is sentenced to 7 years in prison
A military veteran who stormed the U.S. Capitol with a loaded pistol, metal-plated body armor and a gas mask was sentenced on Wednesday to seven years in prison, one of the longest among hundreds of Jan. 6 riot cases.
-
One person was killed and two others were wounded following a shooting at a South Florida Walmart
One person was dead and two others were wounded following a shooting Wednesday at a South Florida Walmart, authorities said.
Politics
-
Families of 6 Canadian Armed Forces members killed in 2020 helicopter crash file lawsuit against manufacturer
More than three years after six Canadian military members were killed in a helicopter crash off the coast of Greece, the victims' families are suing the helicopter manufacturer.
-
'Inconsistent' internal governance, 'important gap in ministerial accountability' at GAC: NSICOP
Parliament's top-secret national security committee says Global Affairs Canada (GAC) is lacking in consistent internal governance, especially when it comes to intelligence activities, which is leading to an 'important gap in ministerial accountability.'
-
Trudeau convenes incident response group after B.C. port union issues renewed strike notice
Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan is under renewed pressure to bring an end to a revived strike by port workers in British Columbia, now that the workers' union has given notice of plans to return to the picket lines this weekend after being told their latest job action was 'unlawful.'
Health
-
'We're in an emergency': Mercury exposure linked to high youth suicide attempt rate in Grassy Narrows First Nation
Mercury exposure in Grassy Narrows First Nation has been linked to the community’s high youth suicide attempt rate, which is three times greater than that of other First Nations in Canada, a new study has found.
-
Researchers say modified version of CBD could help reverse fentanyl effects
Researchers at Indiana University say a modified version of cannabidiol, a chemical found in cannabis, could help reverse the effects of overdoses from drugs such as fentanyl.
-
A race to end Alzheimer’s: Woman participating in 10 triathlons across Canada to raise awareness, honour mom
Stephanie Fauquier is participating in a total of 10 triathlons this summer with a mission to raise $250,000 for Alzheimer’s research and honour her mother, who was diagnosed with the disease in 2021.
Sci-Tech
-
James Cameron calls Titan sub tragedy 'extreme outlier' after half-century of safe dives
James Cameron says the Titan submersible tragedy is an 'extreme outlier' after more than 50 years of safe deep sea exploration.
-
Scientists head to Nunavut island to help solve Mars methane mystery
A team of researchers has travelled to a remote Arctic island in the hopes of better understanding the possibility of life on Mars.
-
First-gen iPhone sells at auction for US$190K — about 380 times its original price
A first-generation iPhone has sold at auction for US$190,373, almost 380 times its original price of $499 when the groundbreaking device went for sale in 2007.
Entertainment
-
Tupac Shakur's long-unsolved killing again under spotlight as Las Vegas police conduct search
Las Vegas police confirmed Tuesday that they served a search warrant this week in connection with the long-unsolved killing of Tupac Shakur, propelling the case back into the spotlight nearly 30 years after his death.
-
After nearly 30 years, there's movement in the case of Tupac Shakur's killing
An investigation into Tupac Shakur's unsolved killing has been revived. It took nearly three decades, but a new twist came when authorities in Nevada served a search warrant this week in connection with the rap star's shooting death, they confirmed Tuesday.
-
No drug test for 'Rust' movie armourer as her trial looms in fatal shooting by Alec Baldwin
The former weapons supervisor on the set of the movie "Rust" won't have to take a drug test as she confronts felony charges of evidence tampering and involuntary manslaughter in the on-set shooting death of a cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin.
Business
-
Nearly 60 per cent of Canadian parents fear for their child's financial future: survey
According to a new survey, nearly three-in-five Canadian parents are worried about their child's financial future, primarily due to the impact of inflation and the prevailing economic uncertainties in the country.
-
Falling telecom prices a positive sign, but phone bills still too expensive: experts
A price drop for Canadian phone and internet services last month has some observers optimistic about the downward trend, but industry watchers say there is still a long way to go when it comes to telecom affordability.
-
Business owners raise concerns as B.C. port workers return to picket lines
B.C. port workers are back on strike after the union's leadership rejected a federal mediator's settlement, leaving local business owners worried about supply chain disruptions.
Lifestyle
-
Toronto TikTok creator exposes shocking examples of Canadian shrinkflation
Neal Chauhan, a Toronto-based TikTok creator, is using the app to shine a light on 'shrinkflation,' or the covert, cost-cutting measures used by manufacturers to deceive consumers into thinking they’re getting a better deal than they are.
-
Here's how to explore the Canadian outdoors on a budget
Exploring the great Canadian outdoors can be costly, but an avid hiker and environmentalist says there are many ways to go camping without breaking the bank.
-
'Freddie the Flyer' chronicles exploits of the North's first Indigenous pilot
Across the pages of a picture book, the northern lights dance over the Arctic landscape with brush strokes of bold colour, as caribou and muskox graze on the tundra and a bush pilot takes to the skies. 'Freddie the Flyer' chronicles the real exploits of Fred Carmichael, the first Indigenous commercial pilot in the Canadian Arctic.
Sports
-
First-round draft pick Arjun Nimmala fits right in with Blue Jays organization
As soon as Arjun Nimmala arrived in Toronto, he knew he belonged with the Blue Jays.
-
Women's World Cup brings a surge of soccer interest in co-host Australia well before kick off
Like other 2023 Women's World Cup teams, Canada held a public training session ahead of its opening match. Players from Melbourne-based Heidelberg United FC watched the Olympic champions practice on their field, preparing for Friday's game against Nigeria.
-
Women's World Cup security heightened ahead of opening match following deadly shooting in Auckland
Security will be heightened ahead of Thursday night's opening Women's World Cup game after a gunman killed two people at a downtown construction site in Auckland, roughly 12 hours ahead of co-host New Zealand's match against Norway.
Autos
-
Average new car price in Canada now tops $66K
At the height of the pandemic, many car dealerships had empty lots and customers waiting for orders as factories had to shut down due to supply chain issues and a shortage of microchips. Now, due to low inventory levels and a surge in demand, new and used car prices continue to rise.
-
GM issues recall over airbag shrapnel risk but doesn't have replacement parts
General Motors issued a safety recall over airbag inflators that can shoot shrapnel into drivers, but the automaker doesn't have replacement parts.
-
U.S. probes complaints that Ford Escape doors can open while SUVs are being driven
U.S. auto safety regulators are investigating complaints that the doors on some Ford Escapes can open while the SUVs are being driven.